The restaurant group Cambridge Eats and Beats is selling two of its beloved Porter Square businesses, one of which hasn't operated since the start of the pandemic. The plan was always to reopen Christopher’s, says Holly Heslop, co-owner of the restaurant group, which also runs the Lizard Lounge, Toad and Cambridge Common. The 42-year-old staple was the place Heslop and her husband, Charlie, had one of their first dates after he purchased it. Their kids ran around there when they were little and worked there as teens. It’s full of memories of birthday parties and private events held upstairs. Her kids asked for a final walk-through to be able to say goodbye to this place they grew up in. They made their decision to close Christopher’s two weeks ago.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO