Terry King was born (Teruko Ishihara) in Santa Barbara more than a century ago. The eldest daughter of Yasushi and Tami Ishihara, Terry attended Franklin Elementary, Santa Barbara Junior High, and graduated at the top of her class from Santa Barbara High School. Despite her American birth, she and her Nisei family were forced to abandon their home where her father was the head gardener for the estate. In 1942 they were imprisoned at Gila River, Arizona. There the young Terry developed secretarial skills that allowed her to leave the camp with her father to work in New York City, where she worked for many years in the transportation department of an international Japanese manufacturer, Mitsui. Her favorite job was as a personal assistant to (Charlotte) Ruth Walgreen Stephan. In New York, Terry bonded with peers through her Buddhist church social outings. She met her husband Tom at a weekend retreat. Together Terry and Tom lived in New York, New Jersey, and later moved to California. They enjoyed traveling extensively around the world. Terry was a picture of elegance and health throughout her life. She died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Orange County on Jan. 14 at the age of 102. She is survived by her brother Lonny Ishihara of Torrance. Her ashes will be buried alongside her husband Tom at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on Feb. 7 at 11:30 am.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO