Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Terry Ishihara King

Terry King was born (Teruko Ishihara) in Santa Barbara more than a century ago. The eldest daughter of Yasushi and Tami Ishihara, Terry attended Franklin Elementary, Santa Barbara Junior High, and graduated at the top of her class from Santa Barbara High School. Despite her American birth, she and her Nisei family were forced to abandon their home where her father was the head gardener for the estate. In 1942 they were imprisoned at Gila River, Arizona. There the young Terry developed secretarial skills that allowed her to leave the camp with her father to work in New York City, where she worked for many years in the transportation department of an international Japanese manufacturer, Mitsui. Her favorite job was as a personal assistant to (Charlotte) Ruth Walgreen Stephan. In New York, Terry bonded with peers through her Buddhist church social outings. She met her husband Tom at a weekend retreat. Together Terry and Tom lived in New York, New Jersey, and later moved to California. They enjoyed traveling extensively around the world. Terry was a picture of elegance and health throughout her life. She died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Orange County on Jan. 14 at the age of 102. She is survived by her brother Lonny Ishihara of Torrance. Her ashes will be buried alongside her husband Tom at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on Feb. 7 at 11:30 am.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

In Line at the Lobero for Jack Johnson Tickets, We Were Better Together

On Saturday, January 28, I spent five and a half hours waiting in line for Jack Johnson tickets. My husband and I started at 7:45 a.m., on the chilly sidewalk outside the Lobero Theatre, caffeinated and humming Johnson’s song “Banana Pancakes.” We were there to buy four tickets (only two tickets per person were allowed for this special event) and planning to bring our 10- and 13-year-old boys, who had grown up on his local surf vibes. My husband and I, both graduates of UCSB, feel like Jack Johnson is singing about us, with lyrics about the “DLG” (De la Guerra Dining Commons) and meeting his wife with feet covered with tar balls.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Walter Knapp

Walter Knapp passed away at his home in Santa Barbara surrounded by family on January 3, 2023, after a long illness. He was born in 1931, along with his identical twin brother, Roland, in Waiblingen, Germany, to Karl and Marie Knapp. Life during World War II was a hardship for his family, made worse by a propensity to speak out about injustices. His cousins, Hans and Sophie Scholl, were part of the student-led “White Rose” resistance against Hitler and the Nazi regime, but were caught and executed. These experiences shaped his life-long commitment to civil rights and anti-war causes.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Coastal View

Local psychologist to hold book singing at Chaucer’s

Carpinteria psychologist Dr. Cortney Warren has written a self-help book on “love-addicted breakups” and will hold a book signing at Chaucer’s Books in Santa Barbara on Feb. 21. Dr. Warren’s book, entitled “Letting Go of Your Ex: CBT Skills to Heal the Pain of a Breakup and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Murder Is Still on Our Minds in Santa Barbara

Thank you to the more than 100 Noozhawk readers who have emailed, written and texted me about my last three Best of Bill columns addressing the murder of Rob Gutierrez:. I may not have responded to each message yet, but I’ve read them all — including the pain-filled and heartfelt three- and four-pagers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

National Egg Shortage: A grim prediction and a unique egg alternative

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - Chickens may not fly, but egg prices are soaring. It's all thanks to the combination of a deadly bird flu outbreak and rising feed and labor costs. "We had to raise our prices," says one egg producer at the Santa Barbara Farmer's market. Egg producers on the central coast are feeling The post National Egg Shortage: A grim prediction and a unique egg alternative appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
channelislandsharbor.org

Channel Islands Harbor to Host Fireworks by the Sea in 2023!

Ventura County Harbor Department Director Michael Tripp announced today the July 4th Fireworks by the Sea will be brought back to the Channel Islands Harbor after being cancelled in 2020, 2021, and 2022 due to the impacts of COVID-19 and budget concerns. “In speaking with the community and local businesses,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Dan McCaslin: Traversing Tunnel Road to Tunnel Trail to Rattlesnake Canyon at Skofield Park

Wrestling with caged lion syndrome, I cast my fate upon the encroaching foothills looming above Santa Barbara’s Westside: Cathedral Peak, La Cumbre Peak, the darkened silhouette of these Santa Ynez Mountains sloping into the heaving ocean. A crazed lust to jam outside and overlook the sea overwhelmed my concern about trail safety and the wisdom of setting forth after major rains. A few acquaintances wonder that a guy closer to 80 than 70 still charges into the front-country whenever possible, but they’ve no idea of the precautions I take and the indignities an aging body accepts.
Santa Barbara Edhat

Recent Storms Fuel Santa Barbara's Hydroelectric Plant

Thanks to recent rain, Gibraltar Reservoir, a key City water source upstream of Cachuma Reservoir, filled to capacity and began spilling water over the spillway on January 5; the first time in three years. In addition to playing an important part in the City’s diverse water supply portfolio, Gibraltar when...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

