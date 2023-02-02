Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Rathbun
Jerry Lee Rathbun, of Fort Wayne, and formerly of Warsaw, passed away at 4:44 a.m. in the comfort of his home on Feb. 3, 2023, in Fort Wayne at the age of 85. Jerry was born on Sept. 20, 1937, in Warsaw, to Earla Jane Hawkins Rathbun and Cyril “Tuffy” Cameron Rathbun. He spent his early years in Warsaw where he attended elementary school, junior high school and graduated in 1956 from Warsaw High School. In 1956, Jerry studied engineering, education and science at Purdue University in West Lafayette and graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 1960. Jerry remained a lifelong fan of all Purdue sports.
There’s a Reason to go to Avilla
AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
Mad Anthony’s Lake City Tap House Closing A Week For Remodeling
When Mad Anthony’s Lake City Tap House, 113 E. Center St., Warsaw, reopens after remodeling, it will not only have a new interior look, but also will feature 20 beer taps, up from 12. The restaurant will be closed for renovations beginning Sunday, according to General Manager Jim Thompson,...
Grant County’s and Hollywood’s Original Rebel – James Dean
One of America’s greatest cultural icons hails from right here in Grant County. James Dean was born in Marion, Indiana in 1931, later moving to his aunt and uncle’s farm in Fairmount, Indiana. Dean became popular among his classmates and participated in many extracurriculars, such as baseball, basketball, drama and public speaking. Dean eventually headed to California and to pursue an acting career in Hollywood.
South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
Erskine Village | Shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana
Erskine Village is a shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana, United States. It opened in 2004 on the site of the former Scottsdale Mall, an enclosed shopping mall which featured L. S. Ayres, Ayr-Way (later Target), and Montgomery Ward. After experiencing a decline in tenancy throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, the property was torn down in 2003 and redeveloped the following year as a strip mall.
Barry Andrew Announces Candidacy For Winona Lake Town Council
WINONA LAKE - Barry Andrew announced he filed for Winona Lake Town Council Ward 4 in the upcoming election. Andrew, the Kosciusko County Community Corrections director, announced his candidacy for the Winona Lake Town Council Ward 4 seat being vacated by Heather James. “Service has always been the model in...
An 8-year-old's dream to make a difference has grown into something she never expected
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Just eight years old, Sammie Vance was determined to make a difference. Six years later, she's done just that. After hearing about buddy benches, she wanted to get involved. “I’ve been lonely myself and it’s really not a good feeling and I didn’t want anyone...
Robin R. Garrard
Robin R. Garrard, 58, of Sidney, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Robin was born on March 4, 1964, in Warsaw, the daughter of Roger L. Boocher and Avadean “Deana” Allen Morrison. Robin was a 1982 graduate of Whitko High School and...
Huntington North’s Double sinks “Gem of the Night”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North’s Taylor Double proved to be trouble for the opposition on Friday night as the senior sank a first quarter buzzer beater to take home Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honors on sectional semifinals night!
2 OK After Falling Through Ice On Silver Lake
SILVER LAKE - Two men fell through the ice and into the water at Silver Lake for about 15 minutes Sunday. According to the Silver Lake Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, the first person was able to get on the ice and start crawling as the first emergency crew unit arrived on scene. The second person was finally able to get on top of the ice and lay flat and start to make his way to the pier just as Parkview EMS and the second fire unit pulled in.
Donald Dean Taylor
Donald Dean Taylor, of Pierceton, passed away unexpectedly in his residence on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the age of 89. Born in Mahaska, Kan., on Aug. 28, 1933, Don was the son of Orval Davidson Taylor and Elsie Olive Austin Taylor. He grew up in Kansas. It is there that he met his love, Barbara Snavely Taylor. The two were united in marriage on Aug. 29, 1954, and spent their lives raising their three daughters. Don and Barbara were together for 65 years before her passing in January of 2019. Don was an honorably discharged veteran. He served in the Army National Guard from 1951 until 1954.
Important Programming Note
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The WANE internet has been restored and we’re back on air. We look forward to seeing your for First News at 5am!
Crumbl Cookies comes to South Bend February 10
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new Crumbl Cookies is opening on Ireland Road in South Bend. Cookie lovers can start picking up the sweet treat in the newest location on February 10. The new store, located at 1290 E. Ireland Road, will bring 60 jobs to the South Bend area.
Ruth J. Mercer
Ruth J. Mercer, 84, Rochester, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. She was born March 21, 1938, in Plymouth, to Clifford "Sam" and Verna Irene Kimble Fear. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with Ruth’s care. Per her wishes, no public services will be held. She will be laid to rest at Reichter Cemetery.
Robert ‘Bob’ W. Hardin
Robert “Bob” W. Hardin, of Warsaw, passed away at 7:57 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw, at the age of 82. He was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Gary, to Virginia Juanita Smith Hardin-Knight and Robert William Hardin. Bob spent most of his childhood in Logansport and graduated from Logansport High School in 1958. At the young age of 19, he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Barbara “Barb" Pickens and they were married on March 13, 1960. They were blessed with 62 years of marriage.
53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
Public Occurrences 2.6.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:25 p.m. Friday - Andrew Jorge Cook, 39, of 401 N. Morgan St., lot 13, Mentone, arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,250. • 2:15 p.m. Friday -...
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
Downtown Fort Wayne ‘hole’ faced unexpected environmental remediation, but everything is ready to go now
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Environmental troubles and inflation were the culprits delaying the multi-million dollar Lofts at Headwaters project at the corner of Clinton and Superior streets, said a longtime developer Friday. “We all know it had environmental issues there,” said Don Steininger, member of the Capital Improvement...
