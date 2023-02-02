Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed LocationJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
Doylestown Sportswear Store Offering Outrageous Promotion if the Eagles Win the Super Bowl
In one of the most peculiar and talked-about promotions in the history of Bucks County businesses, one owner is offering the savings of a lifetime. Monica Evans wrote about the local business owner for Fox 29. John Calvecchio, owner of Sports Connection in Doylestown, is offering a huge savings opportunity...
Phillymag.com
Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll
Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn Turkey
How Honeysuckle Provision's turkey hoagie made me question my 20+ year Italian hoagie loyalty. First, let me say I am an Italian hoagie enthusiast- all the way and I prefer them on Amoroso’s bread or from Italian People’s Bakery (not in Philly)… It's just something about that perfectly seasoned charcuterie and captivatingly cured meats - that you can't beat (shout out to the Di Bruno Bros).
Philadelphia Eagles Logo Sand Sculpture In Cape May, NJ
The photo of a beautiful sand art sculpture was taken by John Cooke, who is the General Manager of The Sea Crest Inn in Cape May, New Jersey. The sand sculpture was created by a talented artist by the name of Brendan Schaffer. The attention to detail is fabulous. If...
WFMZ-TV Online
National cafe chain offering 'craveability of the tropics' opens in Quakertown area shopping center
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As winter's chill continues to grip the region, a new eatery is offering a taste of the tropics in upper Bucks County. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual cafe concept, opened in late January at 272 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township. The cafe, operated...
5 NJ bakeries to get Eagles treats for your Super Bowl party
It’s been five years since the Philadelphia Eagles have touched a Super Bowl field and let's be real, it’s the only excitement we have in the tri-state area when it comes to football. Unless you’re a Giants fan, then I apologize. I’m a Jets fan so I...
In the Run-up to Valentine’s Day 2023, Here’s a North Wales Restaurant Noted Nationally for Being Romantic
One Montgomery County restaurant is among the ten best spots for romantic dining in the Philadelphia region, reported Sharon Rigney for USA Today. There are many stellar places to dine in the Montco area, but one is truly ranked the most romantic — with excellent food and intimate ambiance.
Searching for vintage Birds gear? This Bucks County shop is place to go
BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County store may have baseball in its name, but the memorabilia shop has plenty of vintage Eagles gear for fans seeking out new merchandise ahead of Super Bowl LVII.It's called Bucks County Baseball Company, but inside the Bristol Borough shop is a whole lot more than just gear for the majors.Like a classic Eagles jersey from No. 20, Brian Dawkins.Co-owner Jim Lutz runs the vintage sports shop with his son, JP. "We really want this store to be a celebration of the history of Philly sports," JP Lutz said.The father-son duo says they search far and...
NBC Philadelphia
Explosion That Rocked Homes in Bucks County Likely Due to Military Exercises
Social media lit up early Sunday after the sound of an explosion shook homes in Bensalem. NBC10 has obtained video from a local home where the noise can be heard reverberating through a Bensalem neighborhood. At round 2 a.m., neighbors who had been awoken by the sound began posting reactions...
This coffee shop was just dubbed best in New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. It's comforting to know that this decision was made by...
Right Outside of Bucks County, This Nearby Town is Considered One of the Most Beautiful Spots in New Jersey
A town just outside of Bucks County has become known as one of the most fun and interesting areas in the state of New Jersey. Marie Bou Ink wrote about the area for The Travel. Much like nearby Lambertville, Frenchtown has become known as a small town just outside of...
SEPTA's El derails with about 100 people on train
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An eastbound traveling train of the Market-Frankford Line derailed Saturday night with approximately 100 people on board, SEPTA says. The incident happened between the 2nd Street and Spring Garden stations just before midnight.The authority says the wheels on one car of the six-car train came off the tracks.SEPTA also says there were no injuries reported. All passengers were taken to buses replacing the route.The incident remains under investigation. SEPTA temporarily used shuttle buses between the 5th Street and Huntingdon stations, but regular operations have since been restored.
phillyvoice.com
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster favorite, plans to expand to Philly later this year
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster-based company that ships its signature sweets nationwide, is planning an expansion into Philadelphia later this year. The expansion is currently in the planning stages, as owners Sara and Dougie Taylor are still working to secure retail space for their next two cookie shops, both slated to open by the end of the year. Though Taylor Chip's three existing locations are at least an hour-long car ride away from the city, Dougie Taylor says that Philly is already one of its biggest markets.
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closes After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has shut its doors after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for why, if you...
Phillymag.com
Where to Have a Blowout Birthday Dinner in Philly
Philadelphia restaurants where you can splurge on a special meal or celebrate with a big group. Diners in Philly can be divided into two categories: those who celebrate their birthdays by pretending it doesn’t exist and those who prefer to honor the day with the fervor of Mariah Carey at a Mariah Carey show.
Philly POPS find new home after eviction from Kimmel Center
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philly POPS have a new home, just in time for their next performance. The POPS will now perform Get Up, Stand Up: An Encyclopedia of Soul at the Met Philadelphia, on Feb. 18.There are two performances. The first is at 3 p.m. The second show is at 8 p.m.If you already have a ticket, you can transfer them to the new date and times.Last month, the Kimmel Center evicted the POPS, citing unpaid bills totaling a half-million dollars.
billypenn.com
Undersheriff’s sketchy side hustle; Eagles guard faces serious charges; Most medical marijuana users cite ‘anxiety’ | Morning roundup
Questions about Philadelphia undersheriff’s side hustle. Undersheriff Tariq El-Shabazz has been pulling double duty, per a new Inquirer report, raising questions about ethics and conflicts of interest. In addition to serving as legal advisor to Sheriff Rochelle Bilal — where he collects a $200,000 salary — El-Shabazz, who in...
6 of Our Favorite South Philly Cheesesteaks
Philadelphia, PA -The South Philadelphia Sports Complex is the current home to Philly's professional sports teams, located in the South Philly section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is the site of the Wells Fargo Center, Lincoln Financial Field, and Citizens Bank Park.
Delicious New Candy Inspired Hot Chocolate Flights in Toms River, NJ
It is winter and it's the perfect time for a fun family night of hot chocolate right here in Ocean County. How about special candy-inspired hot chocolate & mocha flights in Toms River? Sounds delicious, with inspiration from favorites like York Peppermint Patties, Heath Bar, Almond Joy, and Caramello. Perfect for weekends with the family in Ocean County.
Vineland, NJ, Lottery Player at Wawa Buys $2 Ticket, Gets 1,180,550% Return
Wouldn't it be great if you could get a one million percent increase on an investment?. Think about that the next time you earn a few pennies on your savings account or look at your 401k statement (have you checked your 401k lately!?). However, for one lottery player in Cumberland...
