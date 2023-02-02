ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardley, PA

Phillymag.com

Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll

Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Teressa P.

The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn Turkey

How Honeysuckle Provision's turkey hoagie made me question my 20+ year Italian hoagie loyalty. First, let me say I am an Italian hoagie enthusiast- all the way and I prefer them on Amoroso’s bread or from Italian People’s Bakery (not in Philly)… It's just something about that perfectly seasoned charcuterie and captivatingly cured meats - that you can't beat (shout out to the Di Bruno Bros).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Searching for vintage Birds gear? This Bucks County shop is place to go

BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County store may have baseball in its name, but the memorabilia shop has plenty of vintage Eagles gear for fans seeking out new merchandise ahead of Super Bowl LVII.It's called Bucks County Baseball Company, but inside the Bristol Borough shop is a whole lot more than just gear for the majors.Like a classic Eagles jersey from No. 20, Brian Dawkins.Co-owner Jim Lutz runs the vintage sports shop with his son, JP. "We really want this store to be a celebration of the history of Philly sports," JP Lutz said.The father-son duo says they search far and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA's El derails with about 100 people on train

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An eastbound traveling train of the Market-Frankford Line derailed Saturday night with approximately 100 people on board, SEPTA says. The incident happened between the 2nd Street and Spring Garden stations just before midnight.The authority says the wheels on one car of the six-car train came off the tracks.SEPTA also says there were no injuries reported. All passengers were taken to buses replacing the route.The incident remains under investigation. SEPTA temporarily used shuttle buses between the 5th Street and Huntingdon stations, but regular operations have since been restored.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster favorite, plans to expand to Philly later this year

Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster-based company that ships its signature sweets nationwide, is planning an expansion into Philadelphia later this year. The expansion is currently in the planning stages, as owners Sara and Dougie Taylor are still working to secure retail space for their next two cookie shops, both slated to open by the end of the year. Though Taylor Chip's three existing locations are at least an hour-long car ride away from the city, Dougie Taylor says that Philly is already one of its biggest markets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Where to Have a Blowout Birthday Dinner in Philly

Philadelphia restaurants where you can splurge on a special meal or celebrate with a big group. Diners in Philly can be divided into two categories: those who celebrate their birthdays by pretending it doesn’t exist and those who prefer to honor the day with the fervor of Mariah Carey at a Mariah Carey show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly POPS find new home after eviction from Kimmel Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philly POPS have a new home, just in time for their next performance. The POPS will now perform Get Up, Stand Up: An Encyclopedia of Soul at the Met Philadelphia, on Feb. 18.There are two performances. The first is at 3 p.m. The second show is at 8 p.m.If you already have a ticket, you can transfer them to the new date and times.Last month, the Kimmel Center evicted the POPS, citing unpaid bills totaling a half-million dollars.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Undersheriff’s sketchy side hustle; Eagles guard faces serious charges; Most medical marijuana users cite ‘anxiety’ | Morning roundup

Questions about Philadelphia undersheriff’s side hustle. Undersheriff Tariq El-Shabazz has been pulling double duty, per a new Inquirer report, raising questions about ethics and conflicts of interest. In addition to serving as legal advisor to Sheriff Rochelle Bilal — where he collects a $200,000 salary — El-Shabazz, who in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Delicious New Candy Inspired Hot Chocolate Flights in Toms River, NJ

It is winter and it's the perfect time for a fun family night of hot chocolate right here in Ocean County. How about special candy-inspired hot chocolate & mocha flights in Toms River? Sounds delicious, with inspiration from favorites like York Peppermint Patties, Heath Bar, Almond Joy, and Caramello. Perfect for weekends with the family in Ocean County.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

