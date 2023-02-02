Read full article on original website
The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is MissedLarry E LambertShawnee, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
Post-NSD Tell-All Series: How Oklahoma led wire-to-wire for Cayden Green, even amidst staff turnover, and more
Every relevant detail in Oklahoma's pursuit of two eventual top-100 signees, as well as the back story on a brief courtship between the Sooners and a four-star RB who signed elsewhere.
Oklahoma Softball 2023 Preview: The Pitching Staff
Jordy Bahl and Nicole May return in 2023, and the addition of talented transfer Alex Storako only bolsters Oklahoma's pitching rotation.
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Lands His First Hall of Fame Honor
It was announced this week the Sooners' head man will be feted by Garden City Community College, where he was a juco All-American out of Salina.
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Oklahoma
WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following Saturday's game.
OKCFD battles heavily engulfed SE Oklahoma City residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a two-story house engulfed in flames at 901 SE 34th St. The owner of the house was the single occupant. At the time of the fire, the owner was living across the street with friends. While uninjured from the fire, the owner was transported […]
news9.com
Oklahoma City Thunder Host Birthday Party For Teenage Girl
The Oklahoma City Thunder threw 15 year-old, Brittany Martinez, an extra special quinceañera. All of the staff came together to set up a once in a lifetime experience for the birthday girl. The Oklahoma City Thunder are also celebrating their birthday of 15 years in Oklahoma City.
oklahomawatch.org
‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation
On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma high school softball player signs NIL deal
A Piedmont High School student has become the second high school athlete in the Sooner State to sign an NIL deal.
Oklahoma Daily
OU Institute for Quality Communities proposes revival of red phone booths around campus
A community engagement program created a proposal to bring new life and purpose to the red phone booths across campus. The Institute for Quality Communities, also known as the IQC, is a community engagement program in the Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture that collaborates with Oklahoma communities to address local issues through planning and design solutions.
kosu.org
Headlines: Winter weather, Superintendent Ryan Walters & Warriors beat the Thunder
More winter weather coming. (Tulsa World) Protecting your pipes amid freezing temperatures. (NewsOK) Thunder sleet rumbles across northeast Oklahoma. (Tulsa World) Downtown OKC church works to reach out to homeless. (NewsOK) State Superintendent Ryan Walters pushes for school vouchers. (Tulsa World) Pro-LGBTQ restaurant owner finds herself at the center of...
KOCO
Oklahoma meteorologist says Chinese balloon differs from those conducting weather research
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Kansas City Friday. China said the device is a high-altitude balloon used for weather research, but there is skepticism from the Pentagon. The U.S. has been tracking the balloon since it was spotted over Montana about 60,000 feet above the ground.
Oklahoma's New Wide Receivers Coach Signs 2023 WR/DB Recruit – His Son
Emmett Jones achieves "a dream come true" as he signs with the Sooners out of Lubbock Cooper High School.
KOCO
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
SSM Health St. Anthony, Oklahoma City University hope to address state’s nursing shortage with new program
A hospital system and local university are teaming up - hoping to help alleviate our state's critical shortage of nurses.
Oklahoma Signs Wide Receiver Out of Georgia
Patrick Cromer signed with the Sooners officially on Friday after receiving an offer from OU over the summer.
Wild chase ends in crash in northeast Oklahoma City
A wild chase in northeast Oklahoma City ended in a crash early Friday morning.
OG&E, Norman working after voters reject franchise agreement
This week, the two parties announced to residents they're working "diligently" to avoid significant consequences, such as the city losing $3 million in revenue.
Texas fugitive accused of murder arrested in South Oklahoma City
Saturday, a fugitive was found in the Oklahoma City metro accused of murder. Oklahoma City Police and the United States Marshals Service arrested the murder suspect from Denton, Texas in South Oklahoma City Saturday morning.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Norman, OK
Norman is one of Oklahoma’s most forward-thinking cities. Norman is the seat of Cleveland County, situated 17 miles south of Oklahoma City, the state capital. Incorporated in 1891, the city was named in honor of the area’s first land surveyor, Abner Norman. It was mainly developed on the...
