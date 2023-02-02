ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

Phil’s Groundhog Day prediction: 6 more weeks of winter

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32l8Xr_0ka9AfQe00
Groundhog Day

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — A furry critter in a western Pennsylvania town has predicted six more weeks of winter during an annual Groundhog Day celebration.

People gathered Thursday at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned the groundhog from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow — and they say he did. According to folklore, if he sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, spring comes early.

The “inner circle” is a group of local dignitaries who are responsible for planning the events, as well as feeding and caring for Phil himself.

The annual event in Punxsutawney, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh, originated from a German legend about a furry rodent. The gathering annually attracts thousands.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration compared Punxsutawney Phil’s forecast to the national weather the last 10 years and found “on average, Phil has gotten it right 40% of the time.”

This year, Phil’s prediction came during a week when a mess of ice, sleet and snow has lingered across much of the southern U.S.

According to records dating back to 1887, Phil has predicted winter more than 100 times. Ten years were lost because no records were kept, organizers said.

The 2021 and 2022 forecasts also called for six more weeks of winter.

While Punxsutawney Phil may be the most famous groundhog seer, he’s certainly not the only one. New York City’s Staten Island Chuck made his prediction for an early spring during an event Thursday at the Staten Island Zoo.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Gov. Shapiro makes history on Groundhog Day

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — While Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow for the 108th time, Pennsylvania’s new governor made history this Groundhog Day. Governor Josh Shapiro became just the third sitting Governor of Pennsylvania to attend Groundhog Day’s festivities at Gobbler’s Knob. Shapiro joins Governor Ed Rendell (2003) and Governor Tom Corbert (2012) as […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Thanks, Joe

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

2023 Treasure Lake Winterfest ready to kick off

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Treasure Lake in DuBois is ready to kickoff its winter festival and the public is invited to partake in numerous festivities. There will be a Polar Plunge, a chili cook-off and live entertainment during Treasure Lake’s 2023 Winterfest on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Polar Plunge will start events at 11 a.m., with […]
DUBOIS, PA
wccsradio.com

MORE PA 529 CONTRIBUTIONS IN URBAN COUNTIES THAN RURAL COUNTIES

A new report by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania and the state Treasury Department examines trends in PA 529 accounts, which offer families savings on post-secondary tuition. It finds savings are more highly concentrated in urban counties than in rural counties such as Indiana. Between 2018 and March of last year, more than 60 percent of all PA 529 contributions went to urban counties, and rural students received an average $56 less per quarter than those in urban counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Neil Walker visits Ebensburg Church to talk faith, baseball and life

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Former professional baseball player Neil Walker visited Holy Name Catholic Church Saturday afternoon to speak and do a meet and greet. “He’s somebody who used to have mass at PNC Park,” Father Brian Warchola of Holy Name Catholic Church said. “Who used to have priests come and help share the faith to […]
EBENSBURG, PA
venangoextra.com

Welcome to River Roots Redevelopment

Here we are, a month into 2023 already, and time shows no signs of slowing down! You may have noticed that our column has taken a break over the last few months (though work certainly hasn’t!) and now we are back, with a new look, a new broader focus, and some new people behind the scenes.
OIL CITY, PA
WTAJ

Crews in Cambria, Somerset counties battled blaze at Jerome home

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Red Cross was called to Conemaugh Township after a family’s home was destroyed Thursday night. On Feb. 2 around 7:47 p.m., first responders from both Cambria and Somerset counties were called to the 100 block of Coal Avenue in Jerome for a report of a fully-involved house fire, according to […]
JEROME, PA
WTAJ

New Black-owned business hopes to bring soul to city of Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new restaurant that will be opening soon in downtown Altoona with the goal of bringing soul food and African American culture to the city. The owner of City Needs LLC by Culture & Variety Tnasia Smith said they’re hoping to open sometime in early March. The menu will consist of […]
ALTOONA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County Courthouse underground garage could reopen in May after delays

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County Courthouse underground parking garage project has faced significant delays since it was closed last April due to collapse concerns. County commissioners had anticipated the new parking garage being completed in October of last year. According to those in charge of planning the project, it all has to do with changes in ground and structure as they poured cement.It may look like a big hole in the ground in the middle of Greensburg, but officials say the new underground courthouse parking garage is coming along. Once completed, the new garage will have a redesigned public square at ground level. Started in April of last year, the $7 million project was expected to be completed by mid-fall of last year. However, a few things delayed the project.Westmoreland County Director of Operations Greg McCloskey said there were problems getting some of the construction materials and there was water infiltrating the foundational site. "Won't cost us any more money, it's costing us time," he said. If all goes as anticipated the new courthouse garage will be open and the public area on top of it will be open about May. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DelGrosso’s Park to be cashless starting the 2023 season

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash have announced that the 2023 season is bringing a change for patrons. The park will be cashless starting this season. But what does this mean? Debit, Credit, and Park Gift Cards will be accepted at every Park Point-of-Sale (POS) location throughout the season. The only […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair Co. “Souper Sunday” returns for second year

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)— “Souper Sunday” is returning for the second year this Sunday, February 5th. People can come to the event to buy one of the 24 different soups, which are eight dollars a quart. Additionally, folks can try some of the baked goods and eat-in options. All funds raised for the events benefit the […]
ALTOONA, PA
tourcounsel.com

The Johnstown Galleria | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

The Johnstown Galleria is a two-level shopping mall in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. It is anchored by Boscov's and J. C. Penney. Boscov's opened before the mall on September 19, 1992, and was the chains first store constructed in Central/Western Pennsylvania. The Johnstown Galleria was built by Zamias Services, Inc. and opened...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Students host day of service in Westmoreland County

Seton Hill University students are giving back to the community in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They had a variety of projects to pick from for a day of service including working on a house with Habitat for Humanity. The mortgage for the home is being taken on...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pike Township residents concerned over potential rehab facility

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Clearfield County, residents of Pike Township are stepping up and displaying concerns and questioning their supervisors about a potential behavioral health facility. In Curwensville, over 30 residents in Pike Township attended a township meeting to express those concerns.  “Well, there’s a lot of unknown with the facility I believe […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

RESCUES, FLUE FIRE REPORTED BY INDIANA COUNTY 911

After a quiet day Tuesday, Indiana County First Responders had an active afternoon yesterday. The first call was at 2:51 PM for a physical rescue on Oakland Avenue in White Township. Indiana Fire Association said in a Facebook post that one person was trapped inside a car at a car wash. Crews were canceled, though, as the person was able to get out shortly after.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An immense investigation is underway for alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release. According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home on the 100 block of W. Blade Drive in PA Furnace. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Home raided in lottery theft investigation in Centre County

Centre County, Pa. - State police are conducting an investigation into an alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties. WTAJ was first to report on the matter. WTAJ's report says that on Feb. 2, state police executed multiple search warrants at a home in PA Furnace as part of the investigation. Although details are limited, WTAJ reported that state police have confirmed that the investigation encompasses various areas in both Blair and Centre counties. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Tractor-trailer fire caused closure of I-80 in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A tractor-trailer fire Wednesday caused traffic on an interstate going through Centre County to come to a standstill. Crews were called at about 12:49 p.m. to a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 80 in Rush Township, according to a Facebook post from Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Company. When firefighters arrived, they saw […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Food Service Worker

Laurel Brook Personal Care is currently looking to add a motivated food service worker to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA. As a food service worker, you will have the opportunity to perform a variety of tasks, learn a variety of skills, and interact with a diverse clientele daily in a fast-paced environment.
BROOKVILLE, PA
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy