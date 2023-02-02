Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces Public Schools considering to return to traditional school calendar
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools could be changing their school calendar again. LCPS said they were asking for the community's input on a new school calendar for the upcoming school year. The district told CBS4 this came after many parents shared their feedback about it...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces Public Schools could change its school calendar again
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools could be changing their school calendar again. LCPS said they were asking for the community's input on a new school calendar for the upcoming school year. The district told KFOX14 this came after many parents shared their feedback about it...
Otero County Prison staff donate 20 units of blood
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Staff at the Otero County Prison Facility located in Chaparral partnered up with Vitalant, rolling up their sleeves and donating blood on Tuesday, Jan 31. The facility’s Warden Rios, Deputy Warden Simmons, Chief of Security Ochoa, as well as other administrative staff and security staff, participated in the blood drive […]
2023 Spring Break Dates for El Paso Area Schools and When Classes Resume
It's almost time for El Paso-area students to get a weeks-long reprieve from their studies. We checked district calendars to find out when kids get turned loose for Spring Break and when classes resume. With El Paso school districts now on a year-round calendar, parents have to find ways to...
KFOX 14
LCPS hosts town hall for feedback on upcoming academic calendar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Changes could be on the horizon for the Las Cruces Public School District's academic calendar. The LCPS Calendar committee is hosting a town hall where they plan to share 2 draft calendars for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. This comes after the district switched...
nmsu.edu
NMSU accepting applications for NM PREP Academy
Since 2016, the Office of Outreach and Recruiting in New Mexico State University’s College of Engineering has hosted the NM PREP Middle School Academy and NM PREP High School Academy, a hands-on, engineering summer program. NM PREP will host four programs on the Las Cruces campus, one near the San Ildefonso Pueblo in northern New Mexico, and a virtual option.
Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
nmsuroundup.com
Popular off-campus bookstore closes permanently
Campus Bookstore, located in the Pan Am Plaza on University Avenue, closed its doors in early January leaving students shocked and at a loss for where to get their textbooks for a cheaper price against other competitors. John Kelley, an NMSU senior majoring in accounting, didn’t know the bookstore had...
El Paso is the worst-paying midsize U.S. metro for seniors
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study from Smartest Dollar shows El Paso is the lowest-paying midsize American metro for seniors with the adjusted median annual wage coming in at $37,580. A “midsize” metropolitan area was defined as an urban center containing anywhere from 350,000 to 999,999 people in this particular study. A total […]
krwg.org
A full-service hospital should include a psychiatric ward
Must the city and county, as MMC’s landlords, sue Memorial Medical Center to make MMC keep its written promises?. MMC’s 5th floor psych ward is an essential community resource. Many citizens need psychiatric care, and Las Cruces is woefully underserved. Some patients with urgent medical needs have mental health problems that interfere with treatment. The lease requires MMC to remain “a full-service hospital,” with a “12-bed locked psychiatric unit.”
cbs4local.com
12-year-old hospitalized after injury in PE class at Guillen Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — "He couldn’t move his hands, his legs, his vision. Couldn’t see, talk, nothing," Sarai Mendoza said about her son who fell unconscious at Guillen Middle School in El Segundo Barrio Tuesday. Brandon Mendoza, 12, was taken to University Medical Center and then...
cbs4local.com
Complaints filed against Las Cruces schools superintendent; board to hire investigator
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Public Schools board of education will hire an outside investigator to look into complaints and grievances against LCPS Superintendent Ralph Ramos. CBS4 spoke with LCPS board of education President Teresa Tenorio who said board members unanimously voted for her to have...
Firefighters put out blaze at recycling plant in Canutillo
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The West Valley Fire Department responded to a recycling plant fire at the 6700 block of Doniphan, according to Enrique Duenas, an El Paso Fire Department Public Information Officer. According to the West Valley Fire Department, at approximately 9:31 a.m., they received a call for a recycling yard fire in […]
NM State Police team up with Las Cruces PD for ‘crime suppression’ operation
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police are teaming up with the Las Cruces Police Department on an eight-week “proactive crime suppression operation” in Las Cruces. The joint operation began Wednesday, Feb. 1. Officers will conduct saturation patrols in areas known for criminal activity in Las Cruces. Officers will also hold warrant roundups, targeting […]
Popular Santa Fe Grill Opening 2 New Standalone Restaurants In NM
Exciting news for fans of Santa Fe Grill, the favorite burrito spot located inside Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces. About a year ago, we told you that the Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces were being turned into Circle K gas stations. Many fans of Santa Fe Grill were worried that their favorite spot to grab a quick burrito was going to close, but thankfully that wasn't the case.
1 person dead after vehicle crash in Downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — STI responded to a single vehicle collision early Sunday morning on the intersection of Stanton and Missouri. According to officials, one person is dead. No further information has been reported. This story will be updated once we learn more.
KFOX 14
Former El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association president expected in court
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association, Ron Martin, is expected in court Friday morning for his arraignment. An arraignment is the first step of the criminal court process where Martin will be formally charged and get the opportunity to enter his plea.
cbs4local.com
2 Las Cruces public transit drivers credited with saving life of man who overdosed
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two Las Cruces RoadRunner transit drivers are being praised for saving the life of a man who had overdosed. The incident happened Monday when an unconscious man was found in a restroom at the Mesilla Valley Intermodal Transit Terminal located on 300 W. Lohman Avenue.
KFOX 14
EPPD: Body found in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Thursday night, police confirmed. Police responded to an apartment complex at the 3600 block of Hueco Avenue near Copia and Pershing. The police did not provide any more information. This is a developing story, check back...
KFOX 14
El Paso to increase the minimum wage next month, city rep says it's still not enough
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso announced it will increase the minimum wage for non-uniform employees beginning in March. It is being increased by 0.50 cents which would bring the current wage from $11.61 to $12.11 hourly. Last year the City of El Paso raised...
