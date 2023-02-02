ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Credit Suisse posts massive annual loss as 'radical' restructure gets underway

The quarterly result was worse than analyst projections of a net loss attributable to shareholders of 1.32 billion Swiss francs, and took the embattled Swiss lender's full-year loss to 7.3 billion Swiss francs. Under pressure from investors, Credit Suisse in October announced a plan to simplify and transform its business...
CNBC

Biden pushed a billionaire minimum tax – here's what Elon Musk would pay

During his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass his billionaire minimum tax. While the idea drew cheers, it's full of complications. CNBC's Robert Frank breaks down how such a tax would affect a billionaire like Tesla CEO Elon Musk. President Joe Biden drew loud...
CNBC

35% of millionaires say retirement is 'going to take a miracle,' report finds

Fewer Americans feel confident about their financial well-being and retirement plans amid persistent high inflation and market volatility. Even high net worth individuals say their savings won’t cut it anymore, according to a report from Natixis Investment Managers. These days, fewer Americans — including millionaires — feel confident about...
CNBC

There isn't enough copper in the world — and the shortage could last till 2030

A copper deficit is set to inundate global markets throughout 2023, fueled by increasingly challenged South American supply streams and higher demand pressures. Copper is a leading pulse check for economic health, and the red metal's squeeze could be an indicator that global inflationary pressures could worsen, and subsequently compel central banks to maintain their hawkish stances for longer.
CNBC

Wholesale egg prices have 'collapsed.' Why consumers may soon see relief

Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
CNBC

Dow finishes more than 250 points higher, Nasdaq climbs 1.9% after Fed Chair Powell says inflation is declining

Stocks advanced Tuesday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments indicating inflation has started easing. The major indexes ricocheted during and shortly after his remarks in a midday conversation at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. At one point, the Dow gained more than 275 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each traded up more than 1%. Those gains came as investors cheered Powell's comments on disinflation, hoping they indicated the central bank could continue slowing on its interest rate hike campaign.
CNBC

Should you buy bonds right now? Here's what investing experts say

Last year was an extraordinary one for the bond market, and not in a good way. The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index — a proxy for the broad U.S. bond market — posted a 13% loss in 2022, which, by itself, wouldn't be all that remarkable. But many investors hold bonds as a portfolio diversifier, an asset that's supposed to provide some ballast when stocks go down.
CNBC

European markets head for higher open as investors weigh up economic outlook

European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday as investors weigh up the economic outlook and interest rate trajectory. Earlier this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said inflation is easing, but rates could still rise. A number of Federal Reserve speakers reiterated the central bank is yet to be finished with its hiking cycle, including Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who said Wednesday that "we have farther to go" to fight inflation.
CNBC

JPMorgan lays off hundreds of mortgage employees, source says

"We regularly review our business and customer needs and adjust our staffing accordingly – creating new roles where we see the need or reducing positions when appropriate," a Chase spokesperson told Reuters. Earlier in the day, JPM said it plans to hire more than 500 bankers catering to small...

