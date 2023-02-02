Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Credit Suisse posts massive annual loss as 'radical' restructure gets underway
The quarterly result was worse than analyst projections of a net loss attributable to shareholders of 1.32 billion Swiss francs, and took the embattled Swiss lender's full-year loss to 7.3 billion Swiss francs. Under pressure from investors, Credit Suisse in October announced a plan to simplify and transform its business...
CNBC
Biden pushed a billionaire minimum tax – here's what Elon Musk would pay
During his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass his billionaire minimum tax. While the idea drew cheers, it's full of complications. CNBC's Robert Frank breaks down how such a tax would affect a billionaire like Tesla CEO Elon Musk. President Joe Biden drew loud...
CNBC
35% of millionaires say retirement is 'going to take a miracle,' report finds
Fewer Americans feel confident about their financial well-being and retirement plans amid persistent high inflation and market volatility. Even high net worth individuals say their savings won’t cut it anymore, according to a report from Natixis Investment Managers. These days, fewer Americans — including millionaires — feel confident about...
CNBC
Robinhood board approves plan to buy back Sam Bankman-Fried's $578 million stake
Robinhood's board has approved a plan to purchase Sam Bankman-Fried's shares in the company, which amount to more than a 7% stake. Robinhood said it's working with the Department of Justice on the plan and can't guarantee when or if it will happen. The 55 million shares are at the...
CNBC
There isn't enough copper in the world — and the shortage could last till 2030
A copper deficit is set to inundate global markets throughout 2023, fueled by increasingly challenged South American supply streams and higher demand pressures. Copper is a leading pulse check for economic health, and the red metal's squeeze could be an indicator that global inflationary pressures could worsen, and subsequently compel central banks to maintain their hawkish stances for longer.
CNBC
DOJ asks Supreme Court to toss case seeking to keep Trump-era Title 42 immigration policy in place
The DOJ asked the Supreme Court to toss out a case challenging the Biden administration's decision to end Title 42, a Trump-era immigration policy affecting asylum seekers. The DOJ told the Supreme Court that the administration's move to end the Covid-19 public emergency on May 11 "would render this case moot."
CNBC
Wholesale egg prices have 'collapsed.' Why consumers may soon see relief
Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
CNBC
Dow finishes more than 250 points higher, Nasdaq climbs 1.9% after Fed Chair Powell says inflation is declining
Stocks advanced Tuesday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments indicating inflation has started easing. The major indexes ricocheted during and shortly after his remarks in a midday conversation at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. At one point, the Dow gained more than 275 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each traded up more than 1%. Those gains came as investors cheered Powell's comments on disinflation, hoping they indicated the central bank could continue slowing on its interest rate hike campaign.
CNBC
Why the IRS says to hold off filing your tax return if you received a relief check in 2022
If you qualify for special checks or rebates related to either tax surpluses or inflation in 2022, you might want to hold off on filing your tax return, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says. The agency is clarifying whether these special state tax rebates should be taxed federally, an IRS...
CNBC
Trump appeals nearly $1 million in sanctions for 'frivolous' suit he filed against Hillary Clinton
Former President Donald Trump and one of his lawyers said they are appealing nearly $1 million in sanctions imposed on them by a federal judge in Florida. The judge sanctioned them for what he called their "frivolous" lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, former FBI officials, the Democratic National Committee and others.
CNBC
Should you buy bonds right now? Here's what investing experts say
Last year was an extraordinary one for the bond market, and not in a good way. The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index — a proxy for the broad U.S. bond market — posted a 13% loss in 2022, which, by itself, wouldn't be all that remarkable. But many investors hold bonds as a portfolio diversifier, an asset that's supposed to provide some ballast when stocks go down.
CNBC
Biden to deliver State of the Union address amid high inflation and divided Congress that threaten to derail economy
Strong job growth and low unemployment paint a rosy picture of the Biden economy, but ongoing inflation, though slowing, clouds it. Biden will deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. Divided government with the House in Republican control will make it difficult...
CNBC
When it makes sense to buy extra paper Series I bonds with your tax refund, according to experts
If you’re trying to max out the yearly purchase limit for Series I bonds, you can buy an extra $5,000 paper I bonds with your tax refund. While I bonds are currently paying 6.89% annual interest through April, the rate may decline in May as inflation eases, making alternatives more attractive.
CNBC
European markets head for higher open as investors weigh up economic outlook
European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday as investors weigh up the economic outlook and interest rate trajectory. Earlier this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said inflation is easing, but rates could still rise. A number of Federal Reserve speakers reiterated the central bank is yet to be finished with its hiking cycle, including Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who said Wednesday that "we have farther to go" to fight inflation.
CNBC
Biden's 1% stock buyback tax isn't working. Will asking Congress to raise it do any good?
President Biden is expected to push for a quadrupling in the tax on stock buybacks in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night. The 1% buyback tax passed by Congress last year was judged by many critics to be insufficient to deter corporate spending on share repurchases, even if it secured the vote of Kyrsten Sinema.
CNBC
JPMorgan lays off hundreds of mortgage employees, source says
"We regularly review our business and customer needs and adjust our staffing accordingly – creating new roles where we see the need or reducing positions when appropriate," a Chase spokesperson told Reuters. Earlier in the day, JPM said it plans to hire more than 500 bankers catering to small...
CNBC
Fed Governor Christopher Waller warns that interest rates could go higher than expectations
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Wednesday talked tough on inflation, warning that the fight is not over and could result in higher interest rates than markets are anticipating. Speaking to an agribusiness conference in Arkansas, Waller said the January jobs report, showing nonfarm payroll growth of 517,000, indicated that...
Comments / 0