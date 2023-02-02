ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mary, FL

Teen Arrested for Selling Marijuana-Laced Brownies at Florida High School

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

Lake Mary, FL - A 17-year-old student was taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly selling marijuana-laced brownies that resulted in a student being hospitalized.

The incident occurred at Lake Mary High School after another student consumed one of the brownies and suffered a seizure, leading to a possible overdose.

Police say the student was transported to the hospital, but it's unclear if the medical episode was connected to the brownie.

Tests confirmed the brownies contained marijuana and that the suspect's backpack contained a pill bottle with marijuana residue.

A spokesperson for the Seminole County Public Schools stated that the relationship between the student who suffered the seizure and the student who was arrested is yet to be determined and is now under investigation by law enforcement.

The teenager is facing charges for the sale of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

