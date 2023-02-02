Read full article on original website
CALDWELL, CHAMPAGNE, AND CAKE WALK NEXT SATURDAY
Caldwell Main Street is presenting their 8th Annual Chocolate, Champagne, and Cake Walk. The event is next Saturday, February 11, from 10am-2pm in historic Downtown Caldwell. A $10 entry fee gets visitors a free glass for champagne tasting at participating downtown businesses. Tickets and passports can be picked up Humble...
8 restaurants now open or coming soon in Tomball, Magnolia
Tatia and Doug George opened Graze, an upscale restaurant located in downtown Tomball. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper). The Tomball and Magnolia area has seen several restaurants open in the last year and there are more to come. These listings are not comprehensive. B : Breakfast/brunch. H: Happy hour. K: Kids...
Neighborhood Market is coming to Conroe in 2026
Smileys is a convenience store based in Huntsville. (Courtesy Smileys) A Neighborhood Market, set to open in 2026, will be located on Longmire Road in Conroe. The market will consist of a Smileys—a Huntsville-based gas station and convenience store—in a strip center with a doughnut shop and a liquor store. According to the business, Smileys is a family-owned business that prides itself on clean bathrooms and a deli inside the convenience store. The business could not give any contact information.
Katy’s Fish City Grill Transforms Into First Half Shells Restaurant In Houston
Fish City Grill and Half Shells are restaurants known and loved for their fresh seafood and welcoming atmosphere. Now, the Houston area will have both. For the first time, a Half Shells is opening outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, where the restaurants were born. The new Half Shells Seafood will open in Katy’s La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, in the same space that Fish City Grill occupied until renovations began on Jan 31. Half Shells will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Brenham Quality Meat Market’s First Anniversary
Brenham Quality Meat Market celebrated their first anniversary and 25,000 plus customers through the door for their first year in business! Trailboss Troy and the wagon wheel of prizes were invited to the fun! Trailboss brought his appetite for the homemade cake and all the goodies!
The Crack Shack to Open in Katy, Texas
Nationally-acclaimed brand The Crack Shack is ready to hatch a brand-new coop in Katy for its Lone Star State debut!. On Feb. 10, the popular concept, known for its award-winning fried chicken, will celebrate its grand opening at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy’s LaCenterra Shopping Center. The festivities will include raffles for big prizes (including Zac Brown tickets), live music and gift bags for the first 300 guests! This prime spot is in perfect proximity to live music, farmers markets and other family-friendly outdoor events at The Central Park Green.
WASHINGTON CO. CHAMBER/BRENHAM EDF BANQUET THURSDAY
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Brenham Economic Development Foundation will recognize outstanding local citizens, businesses and organizations this (Thursday) evening at their annual banquet. The banquet will start with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. at the Fireman’s Training Center in Brenham, with the program beginning around 6:45...
DEBATE SURROUNDS DRAG BRUNCH EVENT AT FLOYD’S LOUNGE
An upcoming event in downtown Brenham has triggered conversation about free speech and the rights of private businesses. Floyd’s Lounge is hosting a Drag Brunch on Saturday, February 18th. Drag shows involve singing and dancing with performers impersonating men or women and wearing costumes and makeup. The drink lounge’s Facebook post announcing the event has hundreds of comments both in support of and against it taking place, and the City of Brenham has received numerous calls on the matter.
CUBETTES FALL TO MONTGOMERY, HOST MAGNOLIA WEST
The Brenham Cubettes lost a rough one to Montgomery last (Thursday) night 47-24. Next up, the Cubettes are home tonight (Friday) to face Magnolia West. It is Seniors Night at the Brenham High School Gym. The opening tipoff is at 6:30pm. I’ll have the pregame beginning at 6:15pm right here on KWHI 1280AM and 101.7FM.
CITY OF BRENHAM ISSUES $1.3 MILLION IN BUILDING PERMITS FOR JANUARY
New homes led the way for City of Brenham building permits issued in January. Permits for seven new homes totaling $988,785 were issued last month. The largest permit of the month was issued to Stylecraft Builders for $162,120 for a new home on Winepress Road in the Vintage Farms subdivision.
First phase of Katy Silos revitalization on track
The new owner of the Katy Silos plans for a summer grand opening for the first phase of the revitalized landmark. (Laura Robb/Community Impact) The first phase of renovations to the rice dryer silos located within Katy city limits along Hwy. 90 is on track for a summer grand opening, the new owner of the historic property said. This includes a 33,500-square-foot beer garden, a museum and a gift shop.
Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in The Woodlands, including new Capital One Cafe
Read more below for the latest five projects that have been filed in The Woodlands. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the The Woodlands area? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
I ❤ CEREAL: Blue Bell introduces newest ice cream flavor
BRENHAM, Texas — If you love cereal for breakfast, raise your hand! If you love ice cream for breakfast, raise both hands!. Blue Bell has introduced their newest flavor, I ❤ Cereal, which will be released on Saturday, Feb. 4 (National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day). “What better...
Grace Management Breaks Ground on 115-Unit Active Adult Complex in Conroe, Texas
CONROE, Texas — Grace Management has broken ground on The Lakes at Woodhaven Village, a 115-unit active adult complex in Conroe, located about 40 miles north of Houston. The project, which is being developed on a five-acre plot adjacent to the 2,000-acre Grand Central Park master-planned community, is slated for a spring 2024 completion.
BFD: Smell of gas coming from recycling center
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several Bryan residents reported a strong smell of gas in their neighborhood Friday night. The Bryan Fire Department says the smell seems to be originating from the 2800 block of N Texas Ave at a recycling center. They say natural gas pipe is in the process of being recycled.
CUBS BEAT MONTGOMERY 53-44 FOR FIRST DISTRICT WIN
The Brenham Cubs picked up their first district win last (Thursday) night as they knocked off Montgomery 53-44 at the Brenham High School Gym. Shaun Ray led the Cubs with 19 points. Elijah Ferguson scored 12 points, while Josiah Ferguson added 10 points. The Cubs are back in action tonight...
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD TO MEET ON MONDAY
The Brenham School Board is holding a special meeting this coming Monday. The topic of discussion will be the school district’s performance on the 2021-2022 Texas Academic Performance Report, which is published by the Texas Education Agency. The Texas Academic Performance Reports pull together a wide range of information...
GRACE LUTHERAN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE HIGH SCHOOL
For over 75 years, Grace Lutheran School has been educating children in the Brenham and Washington County community. Through the years, they have been offering a private Christian education at the Pre-Kindergarten, Kindergarten, Elementary, and Junior High levels. Grace Lutheran School has now announced plans to expand their educational offering...
Some parts of Bell, Falls and Milam Counties under boil water notice
CENTRAL, Texas — Some parts of Central Texas using Pendleton Water Supply are under a boil water notice following this week's winter storm. Cedar Springs (Falls County) Anyone north of Rosebud (Falls County) Sharp (Milam County) Travis (Falls County) Westphalia (Falls County) Addresses along these streets in Milam are...
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES CHANGES TO NOISE ORDINANCE
Potential adjustments to the City of Brenham’s noise ordinance were debated by the Brenham City Council at its meeting Thursday. Councilmembers talked about proposed changes like setting different allowable decibel levels during morning and night; creating a framework for noises that are always allowed, never allowed or otherwise subject to decibel levels; measuring noise level at the receiving property line rather than that of the noise maker; making sure nuisance noises should not be discernable in areas with steady traffic; and taking steps to protect music tourism and Brenham’s “Music Friendly Community” designation at live music venues.
