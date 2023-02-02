ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delishably

Man Invents Totally Weird 'McDonald's' Hack and People Aren't Sure How to Feel

By Tamika M. Murray
Delishably
Delishably
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28B2E3_0ka99pR400

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We see many interesting, weird, and downright gross things in people’s TikTok videos. Anything goes when it comes to food content. Today’s video asks if there is a point when you will eat just anything.

TikTok content creator @andyslife247 shared footage of himself using a weird McDonald’s Hack. We didn’t know people actually ate these two things together. This is just such an odd fast-food combination.

If you’ve been to @andyslife247’s TikTok channel, you’ll see that he’s always experimenting with food. Trying different combinations is the point of his channel. We have seen some terrific content. But today’s video gave us pause. It’s not that we don’t love McDonald’s Big Macs. We do enjoy them. We also love Cinnabon. However, placing a Cinnabon on a Big Mac never crossed our minds. Now that we’ve seen it done, we can’t unsee it. We will never tell people what they should and shouldn’t eat. But we might skip this hack.

Let’s see how the TikTok community feels. User @Jay wrote, “Bro, makes anything at this point.” @XxLando_MarsxX replied, “Now fry it.” @ChickenGOAT asked, “Who let him cook?” @Grimz said, “Sure, sure, can't forget the bev.” @I will follow back in a day remarked, “Never in my life.” @Muichirou>> revealed, “I almost cried.” @Comment on vids if any ideas joked, “Bro would even put carrots in ice cream and eat it (no hate).”

Well, the TikTokers do not love this McDonald’s Hack. But hey, if you try it and actually like it, you don’t have to tell us. It can be your secret. To stay up-to-date on content, visit @andyslife247’s TikTok channel. You won’t be disappointed.

For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Comments / 1

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman hailed a genius for how she opens McDonald's sauce packets

A woman has been hailed 'elite' and a genius after a video of how she opens McDonald's sauce packets went viral on TikTok. The user who posts as @smashleybaldwin uploaded her video to complain about McDonald's only ever giving her two sauce packets - even if she asks for four.
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
Anita Durairaj

The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash

Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
espnquadcities.com

Culver’s Is Messing with A Beloved Menu Item Upsetting Many In Iowa

Think about what goes perfectly with your favorite butter burger. At Culver's, it could be those crispy fries. Or how about those thick-cut onion rings made from whole white onions, battered with a subtle blend of spices that l the onion's natural sweetness shine?. Don't even get me started with...
IOWA STATE
The US Sun

Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores

THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
TEXAS STATE
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Delishably

Delishably

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
733
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

Food and Drink. Recipes, news, cooking hacks, tips, and tricks from around the world written by home chefs and foodistas like you!

 https://delishably.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy