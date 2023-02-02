Man Invents Totally Weird 'McDonald's' Hack and People Aren't Sure How to Feel

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We see many interesting, weird, and downright gross things in people’s TikTok videos. Anything goes when it comes to food content. Today’s video asks if there is a point when you will eat just anything.

TikTok content creator @andyslife247 shared footage of himself using a weird McDonald’s Hack. We didn’t know people actually ate these two things together. This is just such an odd fast-food combination.

If you’ve been to @andyslife247’s TikTok channel, you’ll see that he’s always experimenting with food. Trying different combinations is the point of his channel. We have seen some terrific content. But today’s video gave us pause. It’s not that we don’t love McDonald’s Big Macs. We do enjoy them. We also love Cinnabon. However, placing a Cinnabon on a Big Mac never crossed our minds. Now that we’ve seen it done, we can’t unsee it. We will never tell people what they should and shouldn’t eat. But we might skip this hack.

Let’s see how the TikTok community feels. User @Jay wrote, “Bro, makes anything at this point.” @XxLando_MarsxX replied, “Now fry it.” @ChickenGOAT asked, “Who let him cook?” @Grimz said, “Sure, sure, can't forget the bev.” @I will follow back in a day remarked, “Never in my life.” @Muichirou>> revealed, “I almost cried.” @Comment on vids if any ideas joked, “Bro would even put carrots in ice cream and eat it (no hate).”

Well, the TikTokers do not love this McDonald’s Hack. But hey, if you try it and actually like it, you don’t have to tell us. It can be your secret. To stay up-to-date on content, visit @andyslife247’s TikTok channel. You won’t be disappointed.

