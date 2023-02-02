Public Hearing on Upgrades to North Street Park Set for February 15

BAYONNE, NJ - Bayonne officials will hold a public hearing on Feb. 15 to review proposed improvements to a small pocket park on North Street.

“It’s a true neighborhood park that has been around for years,” said Councilman Neil Carroll.

The City of Bayonne is seeking funding through the State of New Jersey’s Urban Parks Program for improvements at North Street Mini Park located at 123 North Street at the intersection of North Street and North Lane.

The city proposes to renovate the playground and spray park in its just more than half a million-dollar plan. A concept plan showing the proposed changes, a preliminary cost estimate, and an environmental impact report can be found by clicking here.

The meeting will be held in person, as part of the regularly scheduled Council meeting at 7:00 p.m. Written comments on the proposed application may be directed to Donna Russo, Business Administrator, DRusso@baynj.org, and 630 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ 07002.

“The park has not been upgraded since I was a kid,” Carroll said. “Not a lot of people know about it, unless they live on North Street or in the Boat Works. It's gated and fenced. But it needs improvements.”



