ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Public Hearing on Upgrades to North Street Park Set for February 15

By Steve Lenox
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

BAYONNE, NJ - Bayonne officials will hold a public hearing on Feb. 15 to review proposed improvements to a small pocket park on North Street.

“It’s a true neighborhood park that has been around for years,” said Councilman Neil Carroll.

The City of Bayonne is seeking funding through the State of New Jersey’s Urban Parks Program for improvements at North Street Mini Park located at 123 North Street at the intersection of North Street and North Lane.

The city proposes to renovate the playground and spray park in its just more than half a million-dollar plan. A concept plan showing the proposed changes, a preliminary cost estimate, and an environmental impact report can be found by clicking here.

The meeting will be held in person, as part of the regularly scheduled Council meeting at 7:00 p.m. Written comments on the proposed application may be directed to Donna Russo, Business Administrator, DRusso@baynj.org, and 630 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ 07002.

“The park has not been upgraded since I was a kid,” Carroll said. “Not a lot of people know about it, unless they live on North Street or in the Boat Works. It's gated and fenced. But it needs improvements.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJI4D_0ka99l9O00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Monday, Feb. 6: Road Closures in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Monday, Feb. 6. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas. Hillcrest Ave. from East 3rd St. to George St. 7 AM — 3 PM Leland Ave. from East Front St. to E. 2nd St. 7 AM — 4 PM Carlisle Terr. East Front St. to East 2nd St. 7 AM — 3 PM George St. from Harvey Pl. to Hillcrest Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM Pineview Ave. / East 2nd St. 7 AM — 3 PM Terrill Rd. / Alden Pl.  7 AM — 3 PM East Front St. / Reeve Terr. 7 AM — 3 PM Note: Locations are subject to change.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Friday Winds Partially Raise a Commercial Roof in Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, NJ - High winds are being blamed for damaging a roof on Ethel Avenue late Friday, with part of the roof blowing into an adjacent lot. On February 3, a commercial building at 7 Ethel Avenue lost pieces of its roof during the heavy winds and icy temperatures. A...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth Recap: Police Blotter, Fire Department Graduates, Massimo's & More

KENILWORTH, NJ - Did you miss this past week's top stories? Catch up on what you missed in the links below. The Top ten are posted by the page views of the week.  1. KENILWORTH POLICE BLOTTER: Warrant Arrest, DWI, Drug Paraphernalia & More 2. Five Kenilworth Residents Graduate Union County Fire Academy 3. Harmon Face Values’ Nationwide Closure Deals a Blow to Westfield 4. Kenilworth’s Massimo Deli to Participate as State Finalists in 2023 MeatBall Bowl 5. Kenilworth All-Conference Point Guard Out for Basketball Season Due to Injury 6. Clark Police Announce Arrest in ULTA Shoplifting Incidents 7. Lost in the Mail: USPS Failed to Deliver Thousands of NJ Community Calendars 8. Response to Recent Town Council Meeting 9. Kenilworth Troop 83 to Host 6th Annual Pancake Breakfast 10. Kenilworth's Twin Kicks Karate Offers New Intro Special   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.  
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

House Fire in East Hanover Sunday Evening

EAST HANOVER, NJ - There is a working fire at a home in East Hanover.  According to breaking news alerts the fire is located 155 Troy Road. The fire department is on the scene with a working fire.  Mutual aid has been sent to the scene.  More details will be provided when they are made available.
EAST HANOVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark Man, 57, Dies in North Ward Apartment Fire

NEWARK, NJ — A 57-year-old man died in a Saturday night fire at a Franklin Avenue high-rise apartment building, authorities said. The fire apparently resulted in the death of Charlie Casiano, 57, a tenant in the 10-story building, according to a brief statement from Robert Florida, spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Several 911 calls reported the fire at 880 Franklin Ave., in the North Ward, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4rd. Authorities did not elaborate on the extent of the fire damage. It also did not mention if any other tenants or firefighters sustained smoke inhalation or other injures. Casiano was taken to Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, where he was pronounced dead at 8 p.m. A few tenants, contacted by TAPinto Newark, said their building was evacuated, and they believed a few upstairs apartments and a hallway sustained most of fire and smoke damage. An investigation is underway into the cause of Saturday’s fire.
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Road Closure in Rahway Due to Water Main Break

RAHWAY, NJ — Due to a water main break under the Route 1/9 overpass, the Rahway Police Department issued an advisory that East Hazelwood Avenue will be closed from Woodbridge Road to Frontage Road, near Capobianco Plaza. The roadway will remain closed until repairs are completed. At this time, it is unknown when the roadway will reopen.   [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Downtown Parking Gets Tougher with Closure of Popular Lot

For years, a large parking lot on the corner of Christopher Columbus Drive and Barrow Street has been a convenient option for motorists looking to access Downtown amenities or to grab a Path train at Grove Street. This week the lot closed for good to make way for a condo development, potentially exacerbating a shortage of on-street parking.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

$4M Bond Anticipation Note and More on Agenda for Township Committee Meeting on Feb. 7

MILLBURN, NJ – Among the items that will be discussed at Tuesday’s (Feb. 5) Township Committee meeting are designating a $4,030,000 Bond Anticipation Note, a presentation on fields in Gero Park for Millburn Sports, intent to fund spending plan shortfall for affordable housing programs, endorsing the Millburn Township Housing Element and Fair Share Plan and amending and supplementing the Canoe Brook property. Here’s the entire agenda: https://www.twp.millburn.nj.us/AgendaCenter. The meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. in Town Hall or watch the live stream on YouTube.          
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Somerville St. Patrick's Parade Committee Seeks Financial Support

SOMERVILLE, NJ - Irish folklore tells us there is a pot o' gold at the other end of the rainbow, but rainbows are far and few between this time of year, nor have there been any reports of those searching for such treasure striking it rich. Having no such pot o' gold, the Somerville St. Patrick's Parade committee is working hard to raise the money to host the 30th annual St. Patrick's Parade on Main Street Sunday, March 12, as the committee does not receive any government funding to stage the parade, one of the largest in New Jersey. Instead, the parade committee...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Car Strikes Utility Pole On Calhoun Street

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One person suffered injuries after they crash into a utility pole on Calhoun between West Paul Ave. The crash knocked the power out for a brief minute in some parts of the North Ward and Ewing Township, Ewing Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health Paramedics transported the driver to Capital Health Medical center. Prospect heights fire department responded to the scene and later turned the scene over to Trenton officials. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Westfield Council Moves on Lord & Taylor Redevelopment as Residents Debate Plans

WESTFIELD, NJ — A plan that sets guidelines for redevelopment of a vacant Lord & Taylor building and train station parking lots got the Town Council’s initial approval Tuesday night as residents debated the project. The plans call for 205 apartments, offices, retail and two parking garages across 7.3 acres, encompassing the empty department store site, two parking lots across the street from it and an additional two parking lots on each side of the Westfield Train Station as part of the deal with Hudson’s Bay Company. “This project will revitalize our downtown and future-proof it against further economic downturns with a...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Newark Fire Was Beloved Local Resident

Authorities have identified the 57-year-old man killed him in a Newark apartment building Saturday night, Feb. 4.Charlie Casiano was found inside of the building on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue, sometime after 7:40 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Pub…
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

High Winds Suspected in Fatal West Orange Crash

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- The West Orange Fire Department along with West Orange Police units responded to a single vehicle crash on Kelly Drive shortly after 7:00 p.m. on February 3, 2023. The incident involved an elderly married West Orange couple who were traveling southbound on Kelly Drive near Baxter Lane. Their car was suddenly hit by a falling tree limb which penetrated the sunroof of the vehicle. It struck the male driver in the head rendering him unconscious and causing their car to veer off the roadway. They subsequently crashed into a second tree on the west side of the street. A utility pole was also downed as a result of the crash and PSE&G crews were dispatched to the scene.  Frigid temperatures were accompanied by strong wind gusts on Friday and are believed to be a contributing factor in the accident. Both patients were transported to UMDNJ where the male driver was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. His wife suffered non-life threatening injuries, but the exact nature of her injuries was unclear.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chief Luthcke Retiring from Ridgewood Police

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – Chief Jacqueline Luthcke has told colleagues at village hall that she is retiring from the Ridgewood Police Department after serving the Ridgewood community for over 27 years, with more than six years leading the force. In a statement to TAPinto Ridgewood, Chief Luthcke said that her retirement is "based on another job opportunity, not the current [village] council" and that "part of me is sad to go as I still enjoy my work, but timing is everything." "I am grateful for all the support I have received from my department, the village staff, all current and prior council members, and our residents and visitors," Chief Luthcke said. "I will miss serving with so many great people, but am looking forward to my next growth opportunity." Read More Police & Fire News: Hookah Pipe the Cause of Wayne House Fire - Commissioner Frank Velardi Shares Preventative Advice Clifton Man Arrested for Attempt to Firebomb Bloomfield's Temple Ner Tamid Synagouge Glen Rock Police Seeking Assistance on Monday's Fatal Hit-and-Run
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Landmark Essex County Catering Venue is Closing After 66 Years

WEST ORANGE, NJ – According to The Knowles family, owners of the Manor since 1956, the beautiful and iconic venue will be closing after July 5. In an open letter to “valued friends, past clients, guests and all of our extended Manor family,” they announced, “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end.”   Many people posted their Manor memories and expressed sadness about the closing, speaking about their weddings, proms, bar/bat mitzvahs, christenings and other joyful occasions celebrated there. The Knowles statement also said, “As...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Westfield Recap: Redevelopment Debate Dominates Discourse, Pool Fees, Harmon Shuts

WESTFIELD, NJ — A plan that sets guidelines for redevelopment of a vacant Lord & Taylor building and train station parking lots got the Town Council’s initial approval Tuesday night as residents debated the project. The council’s action followed a rally held Sunday, Jan. 29, by people opposed to the One Westfield Place project. About 125 people attended, expressing a range of concerns. Membership rates for the Westfield Memorial Pool are going up. We crunched the numbers. Read these stories and more at the links below. Westfield Council Moves on Lord & Taylor Redevelopment as Residents Debate Plans Protesters Rally in Westfield as Council Action on Redevelopment Nears Take TAPinto Westfield Poll: Do You Support One Westfield Place Redevelopment? Westfield Council Hikes 2023 Pool Membership Rates Harmon Face Values’ Nationwide Closure Deals a Blow to Westfield Westfield’s Chinese Community Celebrates Lunar New Year with Magic, Dance ‘Me & My Gal’: Registration for Popular Westfield Dance Starts Wednesday Allstate Westfield Athlete of the Week: Annie Ryan Girls Basketball: Westfield Wins Big Over Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 61-42 Boys Track: Westfield Wins County Title
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bedford Fire Department Building Back on the Market

BEDFORD, N.Y. - If anyone’s wondering if the Westchester real estate market’s still hot, hot, hot, they won’t have to look any farther than Bedford. Well, metaphorically anyway. Having long outgrown its too-small building at 34 Village Green, the Bedford Fire Department made plans to build a new firehouse just a quarter-mile south on Old Post Road, aka Route 22. The $14.8 million project was given the thumbs-up by voters in January 2020. The following year, the village put the 1920s firehouse up for sale in order to help defray those costs. It was sold to local resident Govind Friedland for a cool $2 million, who announced that he...
BEDFORD, NY
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy