Doylestown, PA

Doylestown Hospital Celebrates 100th Anniversary With Photo Exhibit

By Ed Doyle


 3 days ago

DOYLESTOWN, PA—To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Doylestown Hospital is holding an opening ceremony for a new photography exhibit this weekend.

The collection of 70-plus photos commissioned for the hospital’s 75th anniversary includes images that have never been seen by the public. The pictures were taken by Easton-based photographer Ed Eckstein, who specializes in photographing and displaying “unmanipulated” images.

The photographic retrospective, “Bricks and Mortals,” looks at “the essence of the healing environment.” Individual pictures portray moments of comfort, healing, dignity and vulnerability in health care.

The photos will be displayed in the ArtWalk Gallery starting Saturday Feb. 4. The opening ceremony will be held on Saturday Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The retrospective will remain on display through Feb. 26. It will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The ArtWalk Gallery is located in the underground passage that connects the parking garage to the hospital. Free online registration is required to attend the opening ceremony.

Parking at the garage will be free during the opening ceremony.

Doylestown Hospital was created in 1923 by the Village Improvement Association of Doylestown. The first location was at Pine and Oakland streets.

The hospital has been at its current location since 1975.

More information on the hospital’s centennial celebration is available online.

