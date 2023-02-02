MrBeast is probably proud of the controversy his 'curing' blindness video stirred up, thinks the doctor who collaborated with him

Dr. Jeffrey Levenson was featured on Donaldson's video, "1,000 Blind People See For The First Time." Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images and MrBeast via YouTube.

A recent video of MrBeast gifting cataract surgery to 1,000 people sparked controversy online.

The doctor who worked with MrBeast on the video said he thinks the YouTuber wanted to ignite debate.

Jeffrey Levenson defended the YouTuber, saying he was raising awareness of an important cause.

The eye surgeon who worked with MrBeast to provide cataract surgery to 1,000 people has defended the YouTuber amid ongoing controversy around the project.

Dr. Jeffrey Levenson is an ophthalmologist and the chief medical officer for SEE International, a non-profit organization that collaborated with MrBeast on his latest YouTube video , titled, "1,000 Blind People See For The First Time."

Levenson told Insider that the YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, paid for each of the 1,000 surgeries, which were gifted to people who did not have access to free eye surgery and were not able to afford medical insurance. Levenson conducted 40 of these surgeries himself in Jacksonville, Florida.

Donaldson's video, which was posted on January 28, has received 75 million views, but it was met with a mixed response, generating a heated debate online.

Some viewers praised the YouTuber for his generosity, while others accused him of performing a stunt for "clout" and views. Others said Donaldson's video pointed to flaws in healthcare systems for people who can't afford or access surgery due to a lack of medical insurance , leaving it up to wealthy individuals like celebrities and influencers to perform charitable acts.

Levenson told Insider he thinks criticism relating to healthcare systems was entirely valid.

"It's outrageous that he had to do this, especially in the United States. There are people in the United States who are blind and could have a 10-minute surgery which doesn't cost much and that pays for itself. So yes, if people say, 'How crazy is it that he had to do this,' that's a valid criticism, and I think he'd agree," Levenson said.

The surgeon said he believes Donaldson was specifically trying to ignite debate with his video: "Why is it that we're dependent upon billionaires or millionaires to restore sight to blind people? Why don't we just do that ourselves? Why is it that we need somebody that had come gift us with something that ought to be a basic human right?," he said, adding, "This video starts that conversation."

"I think he's probably proud of the controversy," Levenson concluded. "Controversy is a reflection of the world coming to face the question that we ought to take the moral initiative to solve this problem once and for all."

Regarding accusations that Donaldson's goal was to gain views, Levenson told Insider he thinks "there's nothing wrong with Jimmy benefiting from "the good he's done in the world," adding, "I think it's a wonderful thing."

Donaldson himself has previously stated that he reinvests the income generated from ad revenue on his videos into making new content and giving away prizes, in a September interview with "The Iced Coffee Hour" podcast.

The YouTuber, who has 131 million subscribers, and is the most-followed individual YouTuber in the world, has become known for altruistic videos where he gives away large sums of money.

In 2022, he gave away at least $3.2 million — plus a $2.5 million jet and a private island — in challenge prizes, according to all the YouTube videos he posted that year.

On January 31, he defended himself against ongoing criticism about the way he handles his YouTube earnings, arising from his recent video, saying that he promises to give away "every single penny" he earns before he dies.

Levenson told Insider he is "grateful" that Donaldson decided to work with him on providing free cataract surgeries to people, which he has been working to raise awareness about for many years.

"I've been shouting about this from the rooftop for 10 years, and very few people have heard. I'm so grateful that Jimmy was one of those who did and that he used his megaphone to introduce the world to the problem," he said.

Levenson continued: "On the one hand, I always imagined that some day the world would come to recognize that needless blindness was a moral outrage, and that, in fact, the day would come when we would decide as a species to end needless blindness. And on the other hand, I never knew it would come in the form of a 24-year-old YouTuber."

