Dekalb County, GA

Pregnant woman shot at troubled DeKalb condos; victim, baby in critical condition

By David Aaro - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

A pregnant woman was shot Thursday morning at a troubled complex in DeKalb County, leaving both her and her baby in critical condition, authorities said.

DeKalb police responded around 5:45 a.m. to the shooting at the Brannon Hill condominiums in the 6600 block of Singleton Lane and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors took over her care, police said.

Photos: DeKalb begins tearing down squalid Brannon Hill Condominiums

“The baby was not delivered on scene,” police said, without elaborating. “Both victims are in critical condition.”

Brannon Hill, a notorious and derelict condominium, is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes , according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

In May 2022, three people were killed and three were wounded in a shooting at the complex, which led community advocate Erica Williams to say that families were afraid of living in the area amid unsafe conditions. Homicides were also reported there in November 2021 and April 2017.

“Fear is an understatement,” Williams told the AJC. “Fear of their lives, fear of what’s going to happen next, fear of the unknown, all fears on all levels is what they feel and breathe every single day.”

Crime, fires and overall unsafe conditions have plagued the complex over the decades, with its problems chronicled in a YouTube video titled “Worst Neighborhood in America?”

Units there were demolished in 2017 and in 2019 .

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Comments / 19

Jazzure
3d ago

They WEREN'T DEMOLISHED IN 2017 or 2019. They have NOT BEEN DEMOLISHED TO THIS DAY. PEOPLE ARE STILL LIVING ON UNIMAGINABLE ABJECT POVERTY!!!!!

Reply
4
Sunshine at the park
3d ago

I'm not sure where we're heading but Atlanta just sent back so many millions of pandemic relief. we got elderly that can't afford groceries, kids in dfacs , people that need mental health check ups the list goes on. they want it this way so what do you do. it's apart of there population control. all this violence. especially with children gangs . smh they know wtf they doing

Reply
3
WAR ZONE (DEKALB CO)
3d ago

Thanks to Dekalb pd , there will be no arrest.If I were the gambler, I'd bank Dekalb Pd have move an inch. Pack of wolves without teeth.

Reply
3
