Police: Minivan rear-ended by DUI suspect slams into downtown Seattle building

Police closed part of Seneca Street near Fifth Avenue Wednesday night after a two-car crash involving a suspected drunken driver.

All westbound lanes of Seneca were blocked at around 10 p.m. after police said it appeared that the driver of a Ford Mustang rear-ended a minivan, causing the minivan to hit Harper’s Hair Studio.

The Mustang then crashed into a tree.

Only minor injuries were reported.

The driver of the Mustang was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.