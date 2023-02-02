ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Friday night was the first big event in downtown Mobile since the New Year’s Eve mass shooting. Thousands of people also packed the streets for the city’s first Mardi Gras parade of the season. There was a huge show of force Friday from Mobile Police.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 Mardi Gras parades in downtown Mobile: Saturday, Feb. 4

UPDATE (7:38 p.m.): The Pharaohs’ Mystic Society and Conde Explorers have paraded in downtown Mobile. If you missed it, check out the video below! UPDATE (4:15 p.m.): The Bayport Parading Society and Mystic DJ Riders have completed their ride through the streets of Mobile for the 2023 Mardi Gras season. You can watch the video […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

February events with Mobile Parks and Recreation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Parks and Recreation has a big February lined up. See below for a look at some of the events!. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Seminar. This event will be held at Sullivan Community Center from 6-9PM. This informative seminar is a great training/session for anyone who is looking to take a deeper dive into DEI. This training is free to attend, no registration is required. It is great for friends, families, team building, school clubs/organizations, and even staff for small businesses!
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Mardi Gras kicks off with Conde Cavaliers parade, Nelly concert

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — With clear skies Friday night, large crowds expected downtown for the Conde Cavaliers parade. The parade rolls at 6:30 on route A. Mobile Police are beefing up security. It's the first big event downtown since the New Year's Eve shooting that killed one person on...
MOBILE, AL
tourcounsel.com

Eastern Shore Centre | Shopping mall in Spanish Fort, Alabama

Eastern Shore Centre is a 540,000-square-foot (50,000 m2) lifestyle center located at the intersection of Malbis Parkway (Alabama State Route 181) and Interstate 10 in Spanish Fort, Alabama, United States, a suburb of Mobile. A landscaped perimeter road, Eastern Shore Boulevard, connects the lifestyle and power center components of this hybrid regional center.
SPANISH FORT, AL
utv44.com

Actor Morgan Freeman joins Gulf Shores PD in reviewing new applicants

Gulf Shores, Ala. (WPMI) — Academy Award winning actor Morgan Freeman was part of a group last week reviewing candidates applying for jobs with the Gulf Shores Police Department. Freeman, known for his roles in Shawshank Redemption, Driving Miss Daisy and Million Dollar Baby, owns property in Gulf Shores.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

What to know: planning for Mardi Gras parking this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s first Mardi Gras parade of the season is just two days away. Large crowds mean folks may soon be vying for the best parking spots in Downtown Mobile. Many locals say parking can be a hassle unless you plan ahead. “It’s not that bad...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Victims of Jan. 12 tornado in Mobile County now eligible for FEMA aid

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County victims of the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak are now eligible for FEMA assistance, FEMA announced on Saturday. Individuals and households in Mobile County as well as Morgan Countis can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The story behind the 2023 MAMGA Queen’s royal attire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 2023 MAMGA Queen Richlyn Pugh’s royal attire pays homage to MAMGA’s rich 85-year history. It chronicles the Kings and Queens from 1940-2023. The Queen’s Aunt and local couturier, Rasa Lee Douglas, was entrusted with the task of bringing the Queen’s vision to life.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Firefighter's Association suing city over pay parity

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile County circuit court judge denied motions for summary judgment filed by the Mobile Fire Fighter's Union and the City of Mobile. The Mobile Firefighter's Association is suing the city. It is upset that mobile police officers were given incentive pay last year and firefighters were not.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

MPD: No alcohol at Nelly concert

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Leave the booze behind if you plan on attending the free Nelly concert Friday night at Mardi Gras Park after the Conde Cavaliers roll. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says he wants concert goers to be in good spirits but not consume them during the live show.

