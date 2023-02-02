Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Warming up in Baltimore this week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. February 5 — Much warmer temperatures arrive today. Sunday begins a stretch of unseasonably warm days. High temperatures reach the low 50s with increasing clouds. Monday and Tuesday remain warm with highs in the low 50s each day. The big warmup comes Wednesday...
mocoshow.com
Five “Hottest” New Restaurants in MoCo
Restaurant news is a staple here at The MoCoShow and TasteMoCo (our food division that “shows you the dish”). Below we’ve created a list of five recently opened restaurants across Montgomery County that have created the most buzz on our social media accounts and website. Check them out below, listed below in no specific order:
foxbaltimore.com
Freezing start to weekend before warming up Sunday in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. February 4 — Cold temperatures continue for another day before the next warmup arrives. Saturday is another freezing cold day. Highs reach the low 30s by the afternoon with wind chill temperatures in the low 20s. A big warmup will come on Sunday,...
Winter wallop brings dangerously low temperatures to Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The first weekend of February brought dangerously low temperatures to the Baltimore area.The wind chills that pushed the temperature into the single digits over the weekend prompted Baltimore's health officials to issue a Code Blue declaration.Experts caution against spending time outdoors. People should stay inside as much as possible and listen to their bodies when they say it is time to get warm."It's cold, but this don't feel like no 30 degrees out here," Baltimore resident Ali Richardson said of the winter wallop. Health department officials told WJZ that they were concerned about the significant risk the frigid temperatures...
Vintage-brand marketplace opens in Baltimore's Station North neighborhood
BALTIMORE-- Starting this weekend, people can shop local vintage brands all under one roof at a marketplace in Baltimore.With Valentine's Day coming up, there are some hidden treasures buyers may not want to pass up.Pied-à-terre is a vintage marketplace in North Baltimore that is opening their doors for some pop-up shopping.Five vendors have laid out clothes, furniture, books and decor for customers to browse through and buy.Currie Lee is one of the vendors offering vintage fashion dating back from the 1930s to the 1990s.But Lee's background in orchestrating pop-up shops gave her the spark to open one in The Parlor...
foxbaltimore.com
Fire damages home in west Baltimore Saturday night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fire damaged a home in the Arlington neighborhood of west Baltimore Saturday night. Baltimore City Fire Department is on the scene of a 2-alarm fire on the 5200 block of Florence Ave, according to authorities. The department says there was fire through the roof of...
wypr.org
There's a new hobby in Baltimore, fishing hunks of metal out of the Chesapeake Bay with magnets
Evan Woodard magnet fishes off a pier in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore on January 26. It was a windy night in January with temperatures in the mid-30s in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore City, but despite the cold, about a dozen people were bundled up and standing on a pier with ropes and magnets in hand.
Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area
Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
Baltimore News: Single Carrot Theatre Closing, Neighborhood Fiber Co., Terri Lee Freeman
This week’s news includes: Single Carrot Theatre to close at end of fiscal year, Maryland Film Festival and Parkway Theatre ‘paused,’ Juliet Ames’ saltbox project gets national attention, and more reporting from Baltimore Fishbowl, Baltimore Beat, Baltimore Banner, Baltimore Magazine, and other local and independent news sources.
Wbaltv.com
'What's on the Menu?' Run, don't walk to catch Mexican on the Run
When food trucks first started coming to Baltimore around 2016, Jimmy Longoria thought his mother's Mexican recipes would be a perfect fit -- and he was right on. "Street food is the best food," said Longoria, owner of the Mexican on the Run food truck. "There's nothing better than street food."
Baltimore Times
Governor Wes Moore Celebrates Revitalization and Reopening of Baltimore’s Historic Lexington Market
$45 Million Redevelopment Features Opening of a New 60,000 Square Foot Market Building, Public Plaza, and Return of More Than 40 Businesses. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller joined state and Baltimore City officials, development partners, and business owners on January 31, 2023 to celebrate the newly revitalized and reopened Lexington Market. The ribbon cutting and ceremonial bell ringing marked the opening of a new, 60,000-square-foot market building, public plaza, and the return of more than 40 businesses that will feature a mix of relocated institutions including Faidley’s Seafood and Connie’s Chicken & Waffles and new Baltimore favorites including Tio G’s Empanadas and Taharka Brothers Ice Cream.
Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement.
Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Police officers from Baltimore’s eastern district are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday. At around 12:15 am, officers on patrol in the area of Harford Road heard multiple gunshots and responded to the area where the gunshots were coming from. Once at the scene, they found three people had been shot. A 27-year-old woman and 27-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 32-year-old male was treated for critical life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time. No suspects The post Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Comparing Baltimore crime to other cities
(WBFF) — Baltimore city has been called one of the most dangerous cities in America for nearly a decade but is that really a fair assessment? Violent Crime has risen across many major cities recently so watchdog group "Open the Books.com" compares the stats. CEO Adam Andrzejewski breaks down...
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In Maryland With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Tacos, burritos, tortas, (and even burgers?!) await at the following restaurant in Maryland. Although this local eatery is known for its Mexican cuisine, it also offers an extensive burger menu, and the burgers receive rave reviews. Read on to learn more and consider trying these surprisingly delicious burgers in Maryland.
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.
Wbaltv.com
Popular Canton tavern to get new name, ownership
The new owners of Canton's Cardinal Tavern want to keep the tradition of a cozy, family-friendly neighborhood tavern, but with new menu items and a name change. Cardinal Tavern at 901 S. Clinton St. will be celebrating its last day on Sunday before new owners Natalia Bauer and Andreas Visilias close for a few days and reopen as Ellie's Tavern on Feb. 10.
weaa.org
Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert declared for Baltimore
(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore City's health commissioner is issuing a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert. Letitia Dzirasa says the alert will go into effect Friday evening and last through Saturday morning. A Code Blue is issued when temperatures, including the wind chill, plummet to 13-degrees or lower, presenting a substantial...
Code Blue in Baltimore City Friday evening through Saturday morning
A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert has been declared in Baltimore City from Friday evening through Saturday morning.
