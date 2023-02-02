Ouachita County experiences school closures due to inclement weather

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 2, 2023, multiple school districts in Ouachita County, Ark. will be closed due to inclement weather. The list of closures can be viewed in the table below.

School Note

Camden Fairview School DistrictAll campuses are closed and the school

will be used an AMI Day.

Southern Arkansas University and Southern Arkansas University TechAll campuses are closed

Harmony GroveThere will be no school on February 2, 2023.

Bearden School DistrictThe school district will use an AMI Day.

Fordyce School DistrictThe school district will use an AMI Day.