Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
4 Amazing Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Car thieves, juvenile delinquents targeted by Aurora councilmemberDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflawsNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with animal love at Denver zooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado Medicaid seeks millions from legislature to pay home health care workers competitive wages
In eight years, Amy Wiedeman has never been able to hire enough people to provide all of the health care her son needs to stay in their Centennial home. Luke Schiller, 12, has cerebral palsy and other health conditions that qualify him for around-the-clock care at home. He needs someone watching at all times to make sure he doesn’t have a seizure or choke on his saliva, and to deliver medications through his feeding tube and reposition him so he doesn’t get pressure sores, Wiedeman said.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado basketball loses to Montana in 2-point heartbreaker
With 12 seconds left, University of Northern Colorado graduate student Matt Johnson took a corner 3 in an attempt to tie the game and fell to the ground. It looked like the Montana defender made contact. No call, no free throws. Then, grad student Daylen Kountz dribbled down the length...
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado women’s basketball loses to Montana State, 80-60
UNC (10-12, 3-8 Big Sky) lost to Montana State (16-8, 9-3 Big Sky), 80-60, on Saturday afternoon. The team dropped its eighth game in the last 10 games. It came down to the defense once again. Bears coach Kristen Mattio said the team is prepped and knows what to do, but there’s a mental lag in processing what the next move is.
Fort Morgan Times
Alirez remains undefeated, Berreyesa earns upset in UNC wrestling loss to NDSU
Bank of Colorado Arena was electric on Saturday night when the University of Northern Colorado took on conference foe North Dakota State. No. 20 UNC (11-4, 1-4 Big 12) ultimately lost to the No. 16 Bison (10-2, 5-1 Big 12), but it was a tough and balanced batter. The dual featured one tie, three lead changes and two bouts entered overtime.
Fort Morgan Times
Shorthanded Colorado State loses fifth straight game
FORT COLLINS — Colorado State was even more shorthanded than usual Saturday evening against Utah State and that did nothing to help the Rams get their season back on track. Down two more players this weekend — Jalen Lake with a concussion and Tavi Jackson with an illness, leaving the team with only seven available scholarship players — the Rams couldn’t keep up with the hot-shooting Aggies in the second half and eventually lost, 88-79, at Moby Arena.
Comments / 2