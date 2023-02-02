ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Morgan, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Morgan Times

Greeley fire rescues 3 from car stuck in embankment

A person suffered minor injuries last week after a car went off the road and crashed into an embankment in Greeley. About 9:50 a.m. Jan. 29, the Greeley Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash near O Street and Weld County Road 37. A car slid off the road into an embankment, according to a Greeley Fire Facebook post.
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Greeley police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Saturday night, driver at-large

Greeley police are searching for the driver of a black pickup truck that hit and killed a pedestrian before fleeing the scene Saturday night near 35th Avenue and 4th Street. At 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Greeley police, firefighters and medics responded to 35th Avenue and 4th Street on reports that a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

(Opinion) Burton Brown: Response to Polis’ 2023 State of the State

Anyone who lives outside of Denver or Boulder is well aware of Gov. Jared Polis’ propensity to say one thing and do another. We remember how he campaigned last year: “I’ll save Coloradans more money” and, “I’ll make Colorado one of the top 10 safest states,” all while – under his reign as governor – Colorado became exponentially less affordable and much more violent.
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Gene Doty honored by family and friends at Memorial Service

A memorial service for Gene Doty was held on Sunday at the Gene Doty Senior Center in Fort Morgan. Virgil Eugene Doty (Gene) was born in Fort Collins on Jan. 21, 1925, and passed away on Jan. 21. The first of twelve children, his family moved to a farm in Fort Morgan where he attended school and graduated in 1943. He later graduated from CSU, and instead of using his scholarship, he enlisted in the Army and was discharged in 1946. He married his wife Barbara Repp in Fort Morgan in 1957 and had a daughter, Lisa Blecha of Fort Morgan.
FORT MORGAN, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Polis: Utilities must protect consumers from natural gas prices

International conflict, extreme weather, and other external factors are driving higher home heating costs for Coloradans during our coldest winter months. Through no fault of our own, we Coloradans are seeing our monthly bills increase, meaning hundreds of dollars more each month to keep our houses warm. This is on top of the other inflation-related costs Coloradans are struggling with.
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

CPW wants public input on possible northeast duck hunting season changes

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for public input on proposed changes to the Northeast Duck Zone season dates. These changes would be for the 2023-24 hunting season and allow for better late-season hunting opportunities. The northeast duck season is historically split into segments, with the first segment starting in...
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Morgan Community College Foundation announces 24th Annual Gala

The Morgan Community College (MCC) Foundation’s 24th Annual Gala will be held Feb. 24 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Morgan County REA located at 732 Barlow Road, Fort Morgan. This year’s event is based on Creating Hometown Opportunities & Bright Futures. The evening will include silent and...
FORT MORGAN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy