Fort Morgan Times
Greeley fire rescues 3 from car stuck in embankment
A person suffered minor injuries last week after a car went off the road and crashed into an embankment in Greeley. About 9:50 a.m. Jan. 29, the Greeley Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash near O Street and Weld County Road 37. A car slid off the road into an embankment, according to a Greeley Fire Facebook post.
Greeley police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Saturday night, driver at-large
Greeley police are searching for the driver of a black pickup truck that hit and killed a pedestrian before fleeing the scene Saturday night near 35th Avenue and 4th Street. At 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Greeley police, firefighters and medics responded to 35th Avenue and 4th Street on reports that a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
(Opinion) Burton Brown: Response to Polis’ 2023 State of the State
Anyone who lives outside of Denver or Boulder is well aware of Gov. Jared Polis’ propensity to say one thing and do another. We remember how he campaigned last year: “I’ll save Coloradans more money” and, “I’ll make Colorado one of the top 10 safest states,” all while – under his reign as governor – Colorado became exponentially less affordable and much more violent.
Colorado lawmakers fast-track “extraordinary” $5 million payment to shore up Denver Health
Citing rising costs and the enduring impacts of the pandemic, a bipartisan group of Colorado legislators is fast-tracking a $5 million payment to Denver Health to help financially stabilize the city’s safety net hospital. Legislative leaders have had conversations with Denver Health about its financial situation in recent months,...
What’s the top concern of Colorado cities and towns these days? Inflation, of course.
The cost of hard-to-get goods and equipment was up an average of nearly 40% in La Junta over the past year, and that has this Eastern Plains city pitching to voters a 1% bump in the sales tax on November’s ballot. The extra percentage point is projected to bring...
Gene Doty honored by family and friends at Memorial Service
A memorial service for Gene Doty was held on Sunday at the Gene Doty Senior Center in Fort Morgan. Virgil Eugene Doty (Gene) was born in Fort Collins on Jan. 21, 1925, and passed away on Jan. 21. The first of twelve children, his family moved to a farm in Fort Morgan where he attended school and graduated in 1943. He later graduated from CSU, and instead of using his scholarship, he enlisted in the Army and was discharged in 1946. He married his wife Barbara Repp in Fort Morgan in 1957 and had a daughter, Lisa Blecha of Fort Morgan.
Suspect in Adams County shootout gets 8 years in prison after court overturns 26-year murder sentence
A man sentenced to 26 years in prison for killing another man in an Adams County shootout was re-sentenced to eight years in prison Monday after his initial conviction was overturned by the Colorado Court of Appeals. Brandon Karr, 30, pleaded guilty Monday to reckless manslaughter and assault with a...
Polis: Utilities must protect consumers from natural gas prices
International conflict, extreme weather, and other external factors are driving higher home heating costs for Coloradans during our coldest winter months. Through no fault of our own, we Coloradans are seeing our monthly bills increase, meaning hundreds of dollars more each month to keep our houses warm. This is on top of the other inflation-related costs Coloradans are struggling with.
Fort Morgan is poised to see tourism skyrocket. That could be good for Sterling, too.
The selection of Fort Morgan as the site of the second season of HGTV’s Home Town Takeover show could reap benefits for its sister city, Sterling, according to Media Logic Radio marketing specialist Alicia Ionnone. Ionnone led a discussion at Logan County Chamber of Commerce’s January Business Roundtable on...
Greeley fire: 2 displaced after residential structure fire, fire classified as accidental
Greeley firefighters reported no injuries after extinguishing an accidental residential structure fire Saturday night. At 9:25 p.m. Saturday, the Greeley Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a residential structure fire in the 5200 block of 26th Street in Greeley. Three engines, two ladders, two battalion chiefs and one UcHealth...
Cameron Peak, East Troublesome fire scars remain, Colorado officials urge feds to hasten recovery
Colorado’s U.S. senators, a congressman and the governor are urging the federal government to hurry up with recovery payments from the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires. The two fires burned a combined 400,000 acres in 2020 and are the No. 1 and No. 2 largest wildfires in the...
CPW wants public input on possible northeast duck hunting season changes
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for public input on proposed changes to the Northeast Duck Zone season dates. These changes would be for the 2023-24 hunting season and allow for better late-season hunting opportunities. The northeast duck season is historically split into segments, with the first segment starting in...
Young Adult Job Fair to offer job opportunities, resume building for youth 14-24
Youth ages 14-24 can explore job opportunities and get help with resume building at the Young Adult Job Fair next month in Greeley. The fair is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at the Island Grove Event Center, 421 N. 15th Ave. The annual job fair, hosted by Employment Service of...
Ag Hall of Fame thrives with farm credit association, FFA Foundation partnership
When Logan County Commissioner and former state Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg is inducted into the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame later this month, he will bring to one dozen the number of Logan County agriculture leaders named to that prestigious station. The Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame began in 1989 with...
‘I don’t think there’s anything better’: Northern Colorado basketball dominates Weber State, 88-54
UNC (8-16, 3-9 Big Sky) men’s basketball defeated the Wildcats (12-12, 7-4 Big Sky), 88-54, on Monday night in its best overall performance in a long time. It was tied for the best offensive game since the Bears’ win at Colorado State and the best defensive night all season.
Teach Today program providing new approach to getting teachers into classrooms
Every school district across the country could use more teachers in classrooms, and the Fort Morgan School District RE-3 is no exception. The Teach Today Program is providing an alternative route to get teachers into classrooms swiftly at Fort Morgan Schools. Last fall, Fort Morgan was approved as a designated...
Morgan Community College Foundation announces 24th Annual Gala
The Morgan Community College (MCC) Foundation’s 24th Annual Gala will be held Feb. 24 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Morgan County REA located at 732 Barlow Road, Fort Morgan. This year’s event is based on Creating Hometown Opportunities & Bright Futures. The evening will include silent and...
