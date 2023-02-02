A memorial service for Gene Doty was held on Sunday at the Gene Doty Senior Center in Fort Morgan. Virgil Eugene Doty (Gene) was born in Fort Collins on Jan. 21, 1925, and passed away on Jan. 21. The first of twelve children, his family moved to a farm in Fort Morgan where he attended school and graduated in 1943. He later graduated from CSU, and instead of using his scholarship, he enlisted in the Army and was discharged in 1946. He married his wife Barbara Repp in Fort Morgan in 1957 and had a daughter, Lisa Blecha of Fort Morgan.

FORT MORGAN, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO