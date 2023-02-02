Read full article on original website
UT Tyler's student Megan Williams writes about the U.S. Debt Ceiling vs. U.S. Deficit in the Patriot TalonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Meet People Attempting to Help Mardi Gras Court candidate Timothy JohnsonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH is proud to be the recipient of a $60,000 grant from the Women’s Fund of Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Meet People Attempting To Help (PATH) Mardi Gras court candidate Noe BalderasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last yearTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Obituary for Kathy Gale Rogers
September 2, 1960 ~ February 1, 2023 (age 62) Kathy was born on September 2, 1960, in Sulphur Springs, Texas to Ada Kathryn Van Holten and John Harlin McCreary. Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Jimmie Leeroy Rogers. Kathy and Jimmie loved spending time together camping and being with family. Kathy would dance around the campfire while Jimmie would grill. They made many beautiful memories together. Kathy also leaves behind two sons and two stepdaughters and their families. Kathy loved her sons, daughters-in-love, and stepdaughters more than anything. Her face would light up when she spoke of them, and they loved spending time together. Kathy also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kathy loved being a MeMe most of all.
Obituary for Mary Allen
Obituary for Dr. Victor Sancho
Funeral service for Victor “Doc” Sancho, DVM, age 82, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 11:00a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel. Evan Darlin, Lee Pogue, Stratton Darlin, Elton McIntosh, and Blake McClure will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Dr. Sancho passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at his residence.
Service for Mary Allen
Funeral service for Mary Allen, age 90, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 10:00a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Bro. Perry Johnson officiating and Cheve Adams, Nathan Adams, Zachary Adams, Brennan Brock and Brylee Brock serving as honorary pallbearers. A private interment will take place at Gafford Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Allen passed away peacefully at her home and into the arms of Jesus on Sunday morning, January 29, 2023.
Wildcats Win 6th Consecutive Game
The Sulphur Springs Wildcats hosted Paris Thursday, in a game which was delayed due to weather. Despite the temperatures being ice-cold, the Wildcats were hoping to stay red-hot, looking to pick up a sixth consecutive win and stay unbeaten in district play. The last time these two teams faced each...
From Ranches to the Golf Course–4 Properties You can Virtually Tour
Don’t let the icy cold weather keep you from house shopping! From inside your (hopefully) toasty home, you can virtually tour these gorgeous and unique properties from your arm chair or couch. You can pick from a $2.7 Million dollar ranch to a large executive home near the Sulphur Springs golf course. Regardless, these properties will offer you a variety of choices.
