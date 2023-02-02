Read full article on original website
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
Some mighty large thorns seem to have overgrown in the rose garden this week. Thorn: To the officials who agreed to the slap on the wrist for former Allen County Children Services Executive Director Cynthia Scanland. The community would’ve benefitted from a well-prepared trial to expose what went wrong in the child abuse cases involving foster parents Jeremy Kindle and Scott Steffes. We question whether forcing Scanland out of teaching or working in the children services field is enough of a punishment given the severity of a case that sent Kindle to prison for 94 years and Steffes to prison for 47 years.s.
Stats on 2021 drug arrests vary across area
LIMA — Seizures of cocaine and fentanyl pills in Allen County were down significantly in 2022 from the previous year, but arrests related to the possession and/or distribution of fentanyl powder more than doubled during that same period, according to figures provided by the Allen County sheriff’s office.
Delphos Herald
Town and Country — The founding of Section Ten
This garden spot of northwest Ohio, in which we live was once part of the Great Black Swamp. When the first settlers arrived they had to wade through the mud, cut down trees and brush and fight off mosquitoes. Long, long ago, before the Black Swamp, much of Northwestern Ohio...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH
The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
Lima News
95th birthday: Joseph Jamison
LIMA — Joseph Jamison will be celebrating his 95th birthday on February 5th. He was born in Allen County to Robert and Stella (Truesdale) Jamison and raised on N. Grubb Rd., Elida. He graduated from Elida High School in 1946, and retired after 35 years at Lima Engine Plant...
Police calls
1100 block of North West Street, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday. Allentown Road at North Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday. 300 block of North Pears Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday evening. 600 block of...
Lima News
Lima area sports calendar
Note: Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to [email protected]. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold traditional 3-D shoots the third Saturday of the month all year long, weather permitting. They are open to all archery equipment. The Archers hold a “stump shoot” for traditional bows only the fourth Saturday of each month, weather permitting. Go to facebook.com/allencountyarchers or call Neal Wallace at 567-825-7109 for more information.
Lima News
Ricker joins Northwest Physical Therapy
OTTAWA — Northwest Physical Therapy has hired Sarah Ricker as Vice President of Public Relations for the comprehensive therapy provider in Northwest, Ohio. Since opening in 1993, the company has grown into four locations in northwest, Ottawa, Lima, Delphos, and Bluffton. Ricker comes to the company with a passion...
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Enjoy the wonders of the night sky at Schoonover Observatory, 670 N. Jefferson St., Lima, as the observatory will be open for public viewing the first Friday of each month through April. After a short business meeting at 7 p.m., the telescope will be available for public star gazing. Anyone with a telescope is welcome to bring it to the observatory and Lima Astronomical Society members will be on hand to help with their operation and to answer any questions. For more information, contact David Humphries at 419-303-1725.
Ohio small-town mayor accused of secretly recording teen girls undressing
LIMA, Ohio — The mayor of a small town in western Ohio has been arrested and is being held in jail after he was accused of secretly recording two teenage girls as they were undressing. The Lima News reports Phil Briggs, 45, is charged with pandering obscenity involving a...
Lima man critical after Friday shooting
LIMA — A Lima man is in critical condition after a shooting just after midnight Friday. Lima Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 300 block of West Grand Avenue 12:39 a.m., where they found Djuan McLaurin, 21, with gunshot wounds, according to a media release. He was transported to a Lima hospital for treatment. There are currently no suspects in the incident.
Lima News
Lima Public Library Book Reviews
When a remote camera on a large, rugged expanse held by the Land Trust for Wildlife Conservation picks up a blurry image of what could be a mountain caribou, they contact Alex Carter to investigate. After all, mountain caribou went extinct in the contiguous U.S. years ago, and if one has wandered down from Canada, it’s monumental.
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
Spencerville mayor resigns after pandering charge
SPENCERVILLE — Phillip Briggs is no longer mayor of Spencerville after submitting his resignation Thursday, according to a released statement from Spencerville Village Council. Briggs’ resignation comes in the aftermath of his Jan. 30 arrest by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of pandering obscenity involving a...
How should churches handle abuse? ‘This is not a side issue,’ advocate says
LYNCHBURG, Va. — For years, Pete Singer has worked with churches and other faith communities to investigate reports of sexual misconduct. Survivors often lament: “The abuse was terrible. How the church responded to it was worse,” said Singer, executive director of Godly Response to Abuse in the Christian Environment.
Four new firefighters sworn in
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department has four new firefighters. Joseph Morlino, Micah Chambers, Courtney Honcell and Reed Warnement were sworn in at the Mayor’s Press Conference Wednesday morning. “I really appreciate the men and women of our fire department and the work you all do,” said Mayor...
wktn.com
Fowler Promoted to Detective at APD
Patrolman Courtland Fowler was appointed to the position of Detective with the Ada Police Department earlier this month. Detective Fowler’s dedication to the Police Department and her close attention to detail were reasons listed for her promotion. Throughout last year, Detective Fowler began preparing for the appointment. She took...
hometownstations.com
Mayor of Findlay speaks at Republican luncheon about upcoming projects and annexation of properties
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The mayor of Findlay spoke at the Hancock County Republican Party's First Friday Luncheon to give an update on city projects. In her speech, Mayor Christina Muryn highlighted the accomplishments of the city in 2022 and explained what other projects are currently underway, such as park improvements, and a new plan to potentially annex around 400 properties into the city of Findlay.
Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property
LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
