South Carolina State

OK! Magazine

Kimberly Guilfoyle Slays In Tight Purple Dress & Heels After Calling Out President Joe Biden — See Photo!

Kimberly Guilfoyle looked all dolled up when she posted a selfie on Tuesday, January 31. In the photo, the TV star, 53, rocked a tight purple dress and black heels as she posed at home. It's unclear where the brunette beauty, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., was going, but she looked ready to have a good time. The sighting comes after Guilfoyle attacked President Joe Biden for having classified documents in his home — something that also happened to Donald Trump. On Thursday, January 26, Guilfoyle shared a photo of two kids in play cards with the caption,...
New York Post

Mike Pompeo says Nikki Haley plotted with Ivanka, Jared to become vice president

​Nikki Haley schemed with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to become then-President Donald Trump’s No. 2 — even while she was serving as the 45th president’s ambassador to the United Nations, ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo relates in his forthcoming book. ​​ Pompeo writes in “Never Give an Inch,” an excerpt of which was obtained by the Guardian, that Haley “played” John Kelly — then the White House chief of staff — by showing up to a supposed one-on-one Oval Office meeting with Trump with the president’s daughter and son-in-law in tow. “As best Kelly could tel​l, ​they were presenting a possible...
newsnationnow.com

Kelly: If Trump loses 2024 GOP race, he won’t go quietly

(NewsNation) — A new poll shows former President Donald Trump with a 17-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical Republican primary. The Hill reports that a Morning Consult poll, conducted between Jan. 13-15 and shared Wednesday, has Trump with 48% support among possible GOP voters and DeSantis at 31%. The margin of error was 4 percentage points. Earlier polls have shown DeSantis taking the lead over Trump or inching closer to the top.
The Independent

Voices: Why Republicans really want to impeach Biden

The Republican House has finally, after 15 votes, managed to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker. That means they can get on to their main business: impeaching Joe Biden for something. Or for anything.Of course, Democrats control the other chamber of Congress. The chance of a frivolous House impeachment getting the 60 votes in the Senate for removal is somewhere between zero and zilch. So why are Republicans so obsessed with taking a nonsense vote on a nonsense issue that will result in nothing?I think the answer is that the nonsense is the point. Republicans want to impeach Biden in a...
Jot Beat

Doctor Who? Megyn Kelly Takes on Jill Biden's Degree in Twitter Feud

Megyn Kelly has been widely criticized for her tweet mocking First Lady Jill Biden, who was referred to as 'Dr. Jill Biden' during a 49ers game in San Francisco. Kelly, a former Fox News host, tweeted, "I wonder if she realizes how it might appear to others. One should either have a real M.D. or work on their self-esteem."
Ballotpedia News

Biden regains lead in PredictIt’s 2024 presidential betting market

As of January 31, 2023, PredictIt’s 2024 presidential market shows President Joe Biden (D) leading at $0.34, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) at $0.30, and former President Donald Trump (R) at $0.23. No other candidate has more than a $0.10 share price. The share price, which rises and falls based on market demand, roughly corresponds to the market’s estimate of the probability of an event taking place.
