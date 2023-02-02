Read full article on original website
Drought Threatens Century-Old Colorado River Agreement
In 1922, the governments of seven state — Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Nevada, Arizona and California — agreed to the Colorado River Compact, which established a framework of regulations known as the Law of the River. Now, with much of the southwestern United States grappling with drought conditions as a result of climate change, the Law of the River faces what could be described as an existential threat.
Here Are The 17 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Nevada
Choosing where to stay in Nevada can be a bit of a challenge. On the one hand, the options are endless, especially with slick hotspots like Las Vegas and Reno dotting the horizon. On the other, with so many jaw-dropping natural wonders to explore and posh amenities to swoon over, visitors are spoiled for choice! The Silver State is a fantastic place to visit year-round, so we’ve done the hard work for you. These epic places to stay in Nevada are some of the best and will give you a front-row seat to all of the state’s coolest sights, amenities, and activities no matter what’s on your dream vacation agenda.
‘It’s like driving in England,’ Tropicana diverging diamond continues to confuse drivers
The Tropicana bridge over the I-15 freeway has transformed into a ‘diverging diamond,’ an interchange that transportation officials say will help traffic efficiency amid the largest roadway expansion project in Nevada. However, in some cases, it’s seemingly doing the opposite. ‘It’s like driving in England,’ Tropicana diverging...
Pine nuts: One lucky boy
Nevada is a state of mind. Before you roll the dice, you say, “C’mon, Honey, Baby needs a new pair of shoes!” And everything outside of Las Vegas is Cowboy Nevada, except Incline Village, where we either have two homes or two jobs. Those with one job and one home are rare as a straight flush. I just happen to be one of those lucky boys to draw a straight flush.
Wind advisory issued over the weekend for southwest Las Vegas valley
A wind advisory has been issued for the Las Vegas valley for Saturday night until Sunday night, according to NWS Las Vegas.
Jim Hartman: Lombardo: Nevada is back open for business
In his Jan. 23 State of the State address, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo outlined his ambitious legislative agenda for 2023. He wants to suspend the state gasoline tax for a year, make the single largest education investment in Nevada history, and raise state employees’ pay 12 percent over the next two years.
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - On the outskirts of Henderson, a white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open desert for months. Occasionally, it made its way to the Inspirada neighborhood with its unlikely friends. The elusive creature, which has been named Ghost, appeared to have not only...
Nevada teens compete in math, science competition for trip to nation’s capital
Teens from across Nevada were up early Saturday morning in North Las Vegas ready to be quizzed on math and science. No, this isn’t your typical Jeopardy or game show.
This Gorgeous Day Hike In Eastern Oregon Leads To A Dramatic Natural Wonder
Eastern Oregon has hundreds of gorgeous trails to explore. One of the most interesting trails in this part of our beautiful state leads to a dramatic geological wonder: Twin Pillars in the Ochoco National Forest. If you’re up for a nice long day hike through a varied landscape, Twin Pillars is a must.
Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
Nate's Forecast: Friday, Feb. 3, 12:20 p.m.
Nate's Forecast: Friday, Feb. 3, 12:20 p.m. 'I couldn't move,' couple speaks after surviving …. One couple said they're lucky to be alive after their car was hit by another driver traveling nearly 100 miles per hour, while he was under the influence in North Las Vegas, police said.
History emerges as Lake Mead recedes
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Looking out at a vast, dusty valley, Alan O’Neill nods at a long concrete ramp that hasn’t seen a motorized boat launch in nearly 20 years. “This next one will make you cry,” says O’Neill, who spent more than a decade as the superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, overseeing these 1.5 million acres a short drive from Las Vegas.
Where to see the ‘Green Comet’ in Northern Nevada
Temperatures are starting to make their way towards what we normally see around this time of year. The increased temperatures come as two systems are set to come through Northern Nevada. The first is expected Friday and will bring some increased winds. The second will come Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’s expected to bring two to three inches of snow to the Sierra and rain, possibly snow, to the lower elevations.
Happy or crappy Valentine's Day? Let Las Vegas shelter animals send the message
Happy or crappy Valentine's Day? Let Las Vegas shelter animals send the message. Local rescue speaks out after The Animal Foundation …. One local animal rescue...
‘The Elvises are ready,’ Las Vegas chapels prepare for wedding increase ahead of Valentine’s Day
'The Elvises are ready,' Las Vegas chapels prepare for wedding increase ahead of Valentine's Day. Love is always in the air throughout the world's wedding capital, and the month of February historically proves that. As the Las Vegas Valley grows, so does its multi-billion-dollar wedding industry.
One Nevada City Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities in the US.
Echo & Rig Comes To Henderson
Las Vegas(KLAS)-After 11 successful years in Summerlin’s Tivoli Village, Echo & Rig is set to open their brand new location in Henderson with unique décor and menu items. Owner and Executive Chef, Sam Marvin, gave Roqui Theus a sneak peek as they prepare to open next week.
48th Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base bring 3,000 service members together
The 48th Red Flag exercises started on January 23, at Nellis Air Force Base. The exercises provide military aircrews with intensive air combat drills in a safe and realistic training environment.
One in three Nevadans forced to choose between food and medical expenses
CARSON CITY, NV. - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has released the results of its "Feeding Our Community" survey, shining a light on the daily struggles of families in Nevada who are affected by hunger. In addition, the survey highlights the impossible choices that many Nevada households are forced to make due to food insecurity.
Las Vegas high school club breaks stigma around computer coding
A Las Vegas high school coding club is breaking boundaries and shattering stereotypes by having kids get out of their comfort zones.
