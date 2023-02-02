ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

InsideHook

Drought Threatens Century-Old Colorado River Agreement

In 1922, the governments of seven state — Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Nevada, Arizona and California — agreed to the Colorado River Compact, which established a framework of regulations known as the Law of the River. Now, with much of the southwestern United States grappling with drought conditions as a result of climate change, the Law of the River faces what could be described as an existential threat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 17 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Nevada

Choosing where to stay in Nevada can be a bit of a challenge. On the one hand, the options are endless, especially with slick hotspots like Las Vegas and Reno dotting the horizon. On the other, with so many jaw-dropping natural wonders to explore and posh amenities to swoon over, visitors are spoiled for choice! The Silver State is a fantastic place to visit year-round, so we’ve done the hard work for you. These epic places to stay in Nevada are some of the best and will give you a front-row seat to all of the state’s coolest sights, amenities, and activities no matter what’s on your dream vacation agenda.
NEVADA STATE
Sierra Sun

Pine nuts: One lucky boy

Nevada is a state of mind. Before you roll the dice, you say, “C’mon, Honey, Baby needs a new pair of shoes!” And everything outside of Las Vegas is Cowboy Nevada, except Incline Village, where we either have two homes or two jobs. Those with one job and one home are rare as a straight flush. I just happen to be one of those lucky boys to draw a straight flush.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Jim Hartman: Lombardo: Nevada is back open for business

In his Jan. 23 State of the State address, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo outlined his ambitious legislative agenda for 2023. He wants to suspend the state gasoline tax for a year, make the single largest education investment in Nevada history, and raise state employees’ pay 12 percent over the next two years.
NEVADA STATE
actionnews5.com

White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - On the outskirts of Henderson, a white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open desert for months. Occasionally, it made its way to the Inspirada neighborhood with its unlikely friends. The elusive creature, which has been named Ghost, appeared to have not only...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Nate's Forecast: Friday, Feb. 3, 12:20 p.m.

Nate’s Forecast: Friday, Feb. 3, 12:20 p.m. Nate's Forecast: Friday, Feb. 3, 12:20 p.m. ‘I couldn’t move,’ couple speaks after surviving …. One couple said they're lucky to be alive after their car was hit by another driver traveling nearly 100 miles per hour, while he was under the influence in North Las Vegas, police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
eenews.net

History emerges as Lake Mead recedes

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Looking out at a vast, dusty valley, Alan O’Neill nods at a long concrete ramp that hasn’t seen a motorized boat launch in nearly 20 years. “This next one will make you cry,” says O’Neill, who spent more than a decade as the superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, overseeing these 1.5 million acres a short drive from Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Where to see the ‘Green Comet’ in Northern Nevada

Temperatures are starting to make their way towards what we normally see around this time of year. The increased temperatures come as two systems are set to come through Northern Nevada. The first is expected Friday and will bring some increased winds. The second will come Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’s expected to bring two to three inches of snow to the Sierra and rain, possibly snow, to the lower elevations.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Echo & Rig Comes To Henderson

Las Vegas(KLAS)-After 11 successful years in Summerlin’s Tivoli Village, Echo & Rig is set to open their brand new location in Henderson with unique décor and menu items. Owner and Executive Chef, Sam Marvin, gave Roqui Theus a sneak peek as they prepare to open next week.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas high school club breaks stigma around computer coding

A Las Vegas high school coding club is breaking boundaries and shattering stereotypes by having kids get out of their comfort zones. Las Vegas high school club breaks stigma around computer …. A Las Vegas high school coding club is breaking boundaries and shattering stereotypes by having kids get out...
LAS VEGAS, NV

