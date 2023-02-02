Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Country star bringing tour to Iowa this summer
Country music star Chris Stapleton is coming to Iowa this summer, bringing his All-American Road Show tour to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
tourcounsel.com
Jordan Creek Town Center | Shopping mall in Iowa
Jordan Creek Town Center is a shopping mall in the city of West Des Moines, Iowa. It is the largest shopping complex in the state of Iowa with a total gross leasable area of 1,340,000 square feet (124,000 m2). It is also the fourth largest shopping complex in the Midwest, and the 24th largest shopping complex in the United States.
Des Moines woman wins $250,000 in Iowa Lottery scratch game
CLIVE, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is now $250,000 richer after winning the top prize in the Iowa Lottery's "$250,000 Extreme Cash" scratch game. "It's not something that you think you'll encounter," winner Jennyfer Akers told Iowa Lottery officials, according to a press release. "You kind of always dream about it, and it's never a reality until it becomes a reality. That reality for me was yesterday afternoon, and it's pretty mind-boggling."
agupdate.com
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa
SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
Famous New York Pizza Chain Is Opening Up Stores In Iowa
Some Iowa folks are about to get a chance to chow down on some delicious New York Style Coal Brick-Oven pizza in their own towns. I've eaten at a lot of different pizza joints in many states. Some pizza places stand out more than others. From what I've heard Iowa...
bleedingheartland.com
Using Republican logic on their school voucher plan
“Strong Island Hawk” is an Iowa Democrat and political researcher based in Des Moines. Prior to moving to Iowa, he lived in Washington, DC where he worked for one of the nation’s top public interest groups. In Iowa, has worked and volunteered on U.S. Representative Cindy Axne’s 2018 campaign and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 caucus team.
agupdate.com
Iowa Beef Expo gears up for successful show
Moving most of the breed sales to opening weekend worked out well for consignors and buyers at last year’s Iowa Beef Expo. “It worked well, and our trade show vendors really liked it because you could get more people there at the same time,” says Mike Dierenfeld, a producer from Northwood and president of the Iowa Beef Breeds Council. “This year all the sales except for Hereford will be held Sunday and Monday.”
56-Year-Old Iowa Restaurant That Was Set to Close Has Found a New Owner
Just two weeks ago it appeared a longtime Iowa restaurant was only about a month from closing. Thankfully, the news is much better as we begin February. A restaurant that's been serving its namesake Maxieburger and onion rings, along with an array of other dining choices since 1967, will end up continuing to serve customers into the future.
KCRG.com
Mount Pleasant college bus carrying 10 crashes in Polk County
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the Iowa Wesleyan University bus they were riding crashed in Polk County Wednesday morning. KCCI reports the bus, which was carrying 10 people, was heading from Mount Pleasant to Des Moines when it crashed...
OnlyInYourState
Margo Frankel Trail Is A Wooded Hike In Iowa That Leads To A Secret Playground
A hike to a playground in Iowa can make a visit to Margo Frankel Woods State Park especially memorable. One playground is positioned near the parking area, but there’s a joy to be found in discovering another. A detour that leads up the stairs from the two-mile, out-and-back trail leads to a second play opportunity for children, who will like finding it as a hidden surprise. That’s part of the charm of the Margo Frankel Trail. Some noise from traffic along 2nd Street (Highway 145) will remind hikers how close they are to downtown Des Moines, in a park that’s located about seven miles north of the Capitol. Yet once they travel a short distance into the woods, it’s remarkable how far removed from the city they feel.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson
A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
OnlyInYourState
For More Than Half A Century, Dining At Bianchi’s Hilltop Restaurant In Iowa Is Always A Timeless Experience
If you want great Italian food in Des Moines, you’re spoiled for choice! It seems like a new beloved pizzeria or pasta house crops up every year – and most of them stick around! That’s because classic Italian food stands the test of time, which is why Iowa has countless Italian-American restaurants that have been around since the mid-20th century. The best old-school Italian restaurant in Iowa might just be Bianchi’s Hilltop Restaurant, which combines classic Italian and American dishes with a classy, retro atmosphere that will make you feel like you just stepped into a movie. It’s a humble storefront, but inside it’s filled with locals and regulars who have been eating these hearty portions for years – many since the restaurant opened in 1960! Now’s the perfect time to join them.
Record-setting number of riders predicted for RAGBRAI's 50th anniversary
DES MOINES, Iowa — For RAGBRAI's 50th anniversary, ride officials are expecting some of their biggest crowds ever, and that means some major opportunities for Des Moines entrepreneurs. For the first time since 2013, RAGBRAI (July 22-29, 2023) is coming back to the Des Moines metro. Riders said glowing...
KCCI.com
2 Des Moines students arrested after stolen handgun recovered from locker
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two North High School students were arrested on Thursday in Des Moines. Des Moines police say a stolen handgun was recovered from a locker. KCCI is working to confirm what charges, if any, the students will face. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to...
Late-night desserts come to Ingersoll
The new owner of Crème is bringing late night desserts back to the Ingersoll bakery — but with her own little twist.Driving the news: Sammy Mila launched "Midnight Munchies" at the beginning of the year.Every Friday and Saturday night, Mila offers cake slices, cocktails, instant ramen cups, cookies and cupcakes.State of play: The late-night bakery is an opportunity for her staff to get "creative" and experiment with flavors they may not typically offer, like strawberry milk and ube, Mila tells Axios. Zoom in: One of her favorites is "milk bread" — a soft, baked good popular in Asian countries where the dough is made with milk.Mila struggled to find them fresh in Des Moines "... and I've just now been put in a position where I can do something about it," she says.Her biggest seller is milk bread cinnamon rolls.Where to find it: "Midnight Munchies" happens every Friday-Saturday from 7pm to midnight at 543 28th St, Des Moines.
Two people die in Boone County car accident
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a car accident in Boone Friday evening. At around 5:11 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Pamela Mary Borkowski, 55, was stopped at a stop […]
City of Clive announces inaugural Greenbelt Music Festival
CLIVE, Iowa — The city of Clive will welcome summer with a two-day event located just off the beaten path: the Greenbelt Music Festival. The festival's open-air stage will take over a secluded field just west of the Horizon Events Center on May 19 and May 20, 2023. Festival...
KCCI.com
Will Keeps speaks out for the first time since Starts Right Here shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines activist wounded in a shooting at his youth outreach program is speaking out on social media for the first time since two students were shot and killed. On his personal Facebook page, Will Keeps asks the families of the two teenagers killed...
Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000
An Iowa care facility that mistakenly sent a live resident to the funeral home in a body bag has been fined $10,000 by the state. According to state inspectors, a female resident of the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbandale was in declining health and receiving hospice care in late December 2022 and […] The post Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
We Are Iowa
Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Des Moines local newshttps://www.weareiowa.com/
Comments / 0