Des Moines, IA

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Jordan Creek Town Center | Shopping mall in Iowa

Jordan Creek Town Center is a shopping mall in the city of West Des Moines, Iowa. It is the largest shopping complex in the state of Iowa with a total gross leasable area of 1,340,000 square feet (124,000 m2). It is also the fourth largest shopping complex in the Midwest, and the 24th largest shopping complex in the United States.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Des Moines woman wins $250,000 in Iowa Lottery scratch game

CLIVE, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is now $250,000 richer after winning the top prize in the Iowa Lottery's "$250,000 Extreme Cash" scratch game. "It's not something that you think you'll encounter," winner Jennyfer Akers told Iowa Lottery officials, according to a press release. "You kind of always dream about it, and it's never a reality until it becomes a reality. That reality for me was yesterday afternoon, and it's pretty mind-boggling."
DES MOINES, IA
agupdate.com

Family named top commercial producer in Iowa

SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
bleedingheartland.com

Using Republican logic on their school voucher plan

“Strong Island Hawk” is an Iowa Democrat and political researcher based in Des Moines. Prior to moving to Iowa, he lived in Washington, DC where he worked for one of the nation’s top public interest groups. In Iowa, has worked and volunteered on U.S. Representative Cindy Axne’s 2018 campaign and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 caucus team.
agupdate.com

Iowa Beef Expo gears up for successful show

Moving most of the breed sales to opening weekend worked out well for consignors and buyers at last year’s Iowa Beef Expo. “It worked well, and our trade show vendors really liked it because you could get more people there at the same time,” says Mike Dierenfeld, a producer from Northwood and president of the Iowa Beef Breeds Council. “This year all the sales except for Hereford will be held Sunday and Monday.”
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Mount Pleasant college bus carrying 10 crashes in Polk County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the Iowa Wesleyan University bus they were riding crashed in Polk County Wednesday morning. KCCI reports the bus, which was carrying 10 people, was heading from Mount Pleasant to Des Moines when it crashed...
POLK COUNTY, IA
OnlyInYourState

Margo Frankel Trail Is A Wooded Hike In Iowa That Leads To A Secret Playground

A hike to a playground in Iowa can make a visit to Margo Frankel Woods State Park especially memorable. One playground is positioned near the parking area, but there’s a joy to be found in discovering another. A detour that leads up the stairs from the two-mile, out-and-back trail leads to a second play opportunity for children, who will like finding it as a hidden surprise. That’s part of the charm of the Margo Frankel Trail. Some noise from traffic along 2nd Street (Highway 145) will remind hikers how close they are to downtown Des Moines, in a park that’s located about seven miles north of the Capitol. Yet once they travel a short distance into the woods, it’s remarkable how far removed from the city they feel.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson

A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
CARROLL, IA
OnlyInYourState

For More Than Half A Century, Dining At Bianchi’s Hilltop Restaurant In Iowa Is Always A Timeless Experience

If you want great Italian food in Des Moines, you’re spoiled for choice! It seems like a new beloved pizzeria or pasta house crops up every year – and most of them stick around! That’s because classic Italian food stands the test of time, which is why Iowa has countless Italian-American restaurants that have been around since the mid-20th century. The best old-school Italian restaurant in Iowa might just be Bianchi’s Hilltop Restaurant, which combines classic Italian and American dishes with a classy, retro atmosphere that will make you feel like you just stepped into a movie. It’s a humble storefront, but inside it’s filled with locals and regulars who have been eating these hearty portions for years – many since the restaurant opened in 1960! Now’s the perfect time to join them.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Late-night desserts come to Ingersoll

The new owner of Crème is bringing late night desserts back to the Ingersoll bakery — but with her own little twist.Driving the news: Sammy Mila launched "Midnight Munchies" at the beginning of the year.Every Friday and Saturday night, Mila offers cake slices, cocktails, instant ramen cups, cookies and cupcakes.State of play: The late-night bakery is an opportunity for her staff to get "creative" and experiment with flavors they may not typically offer, like strawberry milk and ube, Mila tells Axios. Zoom in: One of her favorites is "milk bread" — a soft, baked good popular in Asian countries where the dough is made with milk.Mila struggled to find them fresh in Des Moines "... and I've just now been put in a position where I can do something about it," she says.Her biggest seller is milk bread cinnamon rolls.Where to find it: "Midnight Munchies" happens every Friday-Saturday from 7pm to midnight at 543 28th St, Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Two people die in Boone County car accident

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a car accident in Boone Friday evening. At around 5:11 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Pamela Mary Borkowski, 55, was stopped at a stop […]
BOONE COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000

An Iowa care facility that mistakenly sent a live resident to the funeral home in a body bag has been fined $10,000 by the state. According to state inspectors, a female resident of the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbandale was in declining health and receiving hospice care in late December 2022 and […] The post Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
URBANDALE, IA
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/

