NEW YORK, NY – Police in Brooklyn are asking the public to assist in identifying two suspects wanted for two separate assaults. In both cases, the suspects, when confronted by employees over alleged shoplifting, they engaged in or threatened violence. As of approximately 9:30 PM on Sunday, an unknown male individual entered a commercial establishment located at 925 Livonia Avenue. As the individual attempted to leave the store with rolling papers, the victim, a 26-year-old male, attempted to stop him and asked him to pay for the item. The individual then punched the victim in the face. Several additional unknown The post Shoplifters assault workers in two separate incidents in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO