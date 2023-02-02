Read full article on original website
Teen charged in deadly Bronx fire
NEW YORK, NY – Police have arrested a 15-year-old girl in connection with a deadly fire in the Bronx that killed 27-year-old Abdoukarim Sakolly. The teen was charged with murder, assault, arson, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief. At this time, her motives for starting the fire that killed Sakolly are unknown. Police and FDNY units were dispatched to a structure fire at 1211 Evergreen Avenue in the Bronx at around 2 pm on January 29. After extinguishing the fire, first responders located Sakolly’s body in the debris. During an FDNY investigation, fire marshals declared the fire as suspicious and a The post Teen charged in deadly Bronx fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man groped 13-year-old girl on Harlem bus: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man they say groped a 13-year-old girl on a bus in Harlem last week. According to authorities, the victim was riding the M101 bus heading west towards 125th Street and Lenox Avenue when the suspect touched her inappropriately. The suspect then...
Shoplifters assault workers in two separate incidents in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Police in Brooklyn are asking the public to assist in identifying two suspects wanted for two separate assaults. In both cases, the suspects, when confronted by employees over alleged shoplifting, they engaged in or threatened violence. As of approximately 9:30 PM on Sunday, an unknown male individual entered a commercial establishment located at 925 Livonia Avenue. As the individual attempted to leave the store with rolling papers, the victim, a 26-year-old male, attempted to stop him and asked him to pay for the item. The individual then punched the victim in the face. Several additional unknown The post Shoplifters assault workers in two separate incidents in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Off-duty police officer shot in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - An off-duty NYPD officer was shot in East New York on Saturday night, sources say. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Ruby Street, according to police sources. According to sources, this shooting was the result of a robbery that began with an ad for a vehicle on Facebook Marketplace.
NYC cop charged with assault, menacing
NEW YORK, NY – An off-duty New York City cop was arrested on Saturday shortly after midnight in Brooklyn. Detectives with the 79th Precinct reported Efrain Alejandro, 29, was charged with assault, menacing, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol-content of .08. The details of Alejandro’s arrest were not immediately released. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. The post NYC cop charged with assault, menacing appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD Police Officer, Efrain Alejandro, 29, Arrested
On Saturday, February 04, 2023, at 1214 hours, the following 29-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Efrain Alejandro. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. menacing;. operating motor vehicle BAC .08. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
Off-duty NYPD officer shot in head during robbery attempt, fighting for life
An NYPD officer is in critical condition after being shot during an attempted robbery in Brooklyn on Saturday night.
NYC man shot girlfriend, killed himself inside Utica deli
UTICA, NY – A Bronx man shot and killed himself in what appears to be a botched murder suicide attempt inside a Utica deli on Thursday. Police responded to the Dari Del at the corner of Noyes Street and York Street at around 1:30 PM after receiving a report of a female gunshot victim inside. Police believed the woman was shot in the torso and the gunman was still inside the deli. Although police were told the gunman shot and killed himself, officers proceeded with caution. “The female victim was immediately transported by the Utica Fire Department to St. Elizabeth’s The post NYC man shot girlfriend, killed himself inside Utica deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
Family of stabbed Bronx teen demand justice
NEW YORK - The family of a Bronx teen who was badly injured when he was stabbed earlier this week is demanding justice, as the 16-year-old clings to life. 16-year-old Jacob Fermin was stabbed near his school in the Bronx on Tuesday and is now in the intensive care unit, fighting for his life.
Allerton: Police Release Additional Video of Group Assault of 40-Year-Old Man
Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, on Feb. 3, 2023, police shared an additional surveillance video of an assault incident that occurred at 679 Allerton Avenue in the Allerton section of The Bronx on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at around 6 a.m. Video courtesy of the NYPD. The NYPD has released...
NYPD: Man, woman found dead inside East Flatbush home
Friends and family of the victims say they were involved in a relationship but do not know what led up to the shooting.
Mother arrested in death of son, 2, found buried in Connecticut park
CONNECTICUT - Police in Stamford, Connecticut have arrested the mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a park. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. According to police, Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested Friday in connection to the death of her son, Liam...
Newark shooting kills 35-year-old man, officials say
A 35-year-old man died at a hospital Friday, one day after being shot in Newark, officials said. The victim was identified by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office as Rasheed Lee, 35, of Newark. The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Avon Avenue. Police...
Shots fired in Brooklyn, porch window struck by bullets
BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn resident was inside their home when they thought lound bangs outside were nothing more than some early morning fireworks. But, when the occupant of a home on Brookwood Road looked outside, they noticed several bullet holes in the glass window of their enclosed porch. Police arrived on scene shortly after 6 am to find evidence of a shooting including shell casing behind in the area behind the home. “As the complainant walked out of their residence they observed bullet holes through the glass window of their enclosed porch. Officers located casings behind the victim’s residence,” The post Shots fired in Brooklyn, porch window struck by bullets appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen busted in Sept. shooting death of boy, 15, in Brooklyn park: NYPD
Police arrested a teen in connection to the September shooting death of another teen in a Brooklyn park, authorities announced Thursday.
Drunk off-duty NYPD sergeant arrested after crashing car in Brooklyn
An off-duty NYPD sergeant was arrested early Friday morning after drunkenly crashing his car into a parked vehicle in Brooklyn, according to police.
