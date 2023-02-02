Kansas City, Missouri — According to police in Kansas, an armed guy fled the scene of an opioid overdose on a bicycle and was shot and killed by an officer. The man was seen pedaling away from a home where they discovered a man and woman unconscious, according to a news release from the Kansas City Police Department. Officers aired the description of the fleeing guy while medical personnel revived the two overdose victims with the life-saving medication naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO