ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 9

Crystal Myles
3d ago

so, women we solicited for 🙄 then stole from you? this entire story is beyond hilarious. everyone involved has earned the right to be in jail for multiple reasons 🤣

Reply
4
danny16
3d ago

She is smirking because she knows after a slap on wrist she will do it again!!! What we need to do is keep criminals where they belong- behind bars.👍🏻

Reply
2
Beth
3d ago

what happens in Vegas gets stolen in Vegas! 🎲🎰🃏♦️ 🐊

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor

Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing …. Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Local rescue speaks out after The Animal Foundation …
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say man allegedly killed his girlfriend during dispute

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man is accused of killing his girlfriend during an argument Thursday in Sandy Valley. According to police, at about 9:06 p.m. Thursday, officers received a report of a woman who had been shot inside a residence in the 800 block of Marble Avenue in Sandy Valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Woman Accused In Sweepstakes Scam

A Las Vegas woman has been accused of being part of a trio involved in a sweepstakes scam which bilked thousands of Americans out of their hard-earned cash. According to an article written by David Charns and posted on 8NewsNow.com, Barbara Trickle, 78, of Las Vegas, allegedly teamed up “with Kimberly Stamps, 46, of Gilbert, Arizona; and John Kyle Muller, 56, of Boulder, Colorado, to ‘[deceive] thousands of consumers into paying fees for falsely promised prizes,’ prosecutors said.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas man gets prison time for committing robberies while on supervised release

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man will return to prison after committing a series of robberies while on supervised release, according to federal prosecutors. Alfonzo Dale Lobas, 34, received his sentence Wednesday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty in November to three counts of interference with commerce by robbery, the U.S. Attorney's office for Nevada said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police shoot pit bull to stop attack on small dog, owner

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pit bull was shot and killed by a North Las Vegas Police officer as it was attacking another dog, according to the department. On Feb. 1 a North Las Vegas detective and city park employee responded to a call at 9 a.m. in Seastrand Park that a German shepherd and pitbull were running free and terrorizing people, according to authorities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX 28 Spokane

Lewiston police arrest Las Vegas woman for attempted murder

LEWISTON, Idaho – Lewiston police arrested a 54-year-old Las Vegas woman for attempted murder after she reportedly tried to smother a patient at the Idaho State Veterans Home on Thursday. According to a release from the Lewiston Police Department (LPD), nursing staff at the home interrupted Sandra McCarty while...
LEWISTON, ID
Fox5 KVVU

Gun recovered at Las Vegas middle school Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A gun was recovered at a Las Vegas middle school Friday, according to Clark County School District. Cram Middle School principal Gary Bugash informed the parents of the incident Friday. According to Bugah, there was a report of a weapon on campus and CCSD Police recovered the firearm.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy