Teen left home alone escapes house fire in Prince William County
MANASSAS, Va. — A 14-year-old who was left home alone escaped without injuries Friday when a house caught fire in Manassas, Virginia. Crews with the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue were called to a house on Gray Fox Trail, in the Lake Jackson Area of Manassas, just after 5 p.m.
A dog found starving in Richmond, Virginia
According to WWBT, a local television station, a dog was found starving in Richmond, Virginia. Now Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is looking for help to find out who is responsible for the dog starving with her puppy.
Double Dutch club for '40 and beyond' helps women destress
Women taking part in the 40+ Double Dutch Club's Richmond subchapter said jumping rope weekly helps them destress and "deal with all kinds of situations."
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.
Richmond VA- Cold rainy weather along with a growing homeless population and a shortage of shelter beds left the homeless seeking a warm place to sleep to turn to the bus station located on Arthur Ashe Blvd. for shelter and safety.
‘I hope they catch him’: Richmond police continue efforts to catch the ‘neighborhood creep’
The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who was caught peeping into a home on Wednesday. Officers suspect it is the very same man residents of the Museum District call the “neighborhood creep.”
Dog abandoned ‘near death’ with puppy in Richmond, animal control searching for answers
The mother dog was found "near death" alongside her puppy on the streets of Richmond around 5 p.m. on Jan. 31. She barely had a pulse, and had a body temperature of only 90 degrees when she was rushed to Virginia Veterinary Centers (VVC) for treatment, RACC said.
Jackson Ward homeowner told to remove mural from side of house
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a neighborhood already rife with graffiti, one mural is now catching the attention of Richmond City Hall. Joshua Shaheen owns the home where the mural is on Monroe Street in Jackson Ward. “It brings some color, some life, to again this dingy alleyway. It covers...
He hopes this Petersburg exhibit will help highlight Black artists
For Melchizedek Messiah Shabazz, the Black Excellence Art Exhibition isn't just a chance to show off his work.
Owners reveal plans for Alamo BBQ and Frontier restaurants in Richmond
A longtime Church Hill barbecue joint has pressed pause while its owners look to expand the building and restart their second restaurant nearby.
Who is responsible for this starving dog found in Richmond?
Richmond Animal Care and Control said they need help finding the person or people responsible for a dog who was found nearly starved to death.
One injured, 1 charged in domestic-related stabbing near Henrico High School
One person is in the hospital and another person has been charged in connection to a stabbing that took place in a neighborhood near Henrico High School.
Two Chesterfield residents arrested in Burnt Oak Drive homicide
Two Chesterfield residents have been arrested in connection to an overnight homicide that took place in North Chesterfield on Thursday.
Honoring Black History: The nation’s only Black military academy once in Powhatan
Tucked away 40 miles west of downtown Richmond sits a former plantation called "Belmead." The plantation became a site for two Black Catholic boarding schools -- both of which have been closed for more than 50 years now.
Driver crashed through fence, became trapped in car in Fairfax
A driver became trapped in their car on Thursday morning when they drove through a fence in a neighborhood in Fairfax.
Richmond homeowner fights for mural after City says it must come down
A Richmond homeowner is fighting for his art after the City notified him that a mural on the side of his property isn't allowed in his historic neighborhood.
Animals rabies case confirmed in the 400 block of Widewater Road in Stafford
Animals rabies case confirmed in the 400 block of Widewater Road in Stafford. The Stafford County Health Department confirmed that a gray and white colored, tabby cat collected on Jan 30, 2023 from the 400 block of Widewater Road was positive for rabies. The cat was under confinement with Stafford Animal Control when it became aggressive.
Home of the Week: Convenient Living Awaits with Updates, Pool, and More!
Home of the Week: Convenient Living Awaits with Updates, Pool, and More!. Convenient, main-level rambler-style living awaits you in a serene setting with updates aplenty. This residence at 159 Chapel Green Road includes three bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and approximately 1,800 square feet of living space. The home sits on a flat, no-HOA, one-acre lot in Stafford County. A paved driveway leads to the homesite, where the front yard is a vast, grassy lawn with panoramic rural vistas.
‘It sounded really loud, really close’: Neighbor reacts to officer-involved shooting in Goochland
A neighbor heard gunfire from office-involved shooting in Goochland.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks urged for 16 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including three parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Senate committee kills bill giving Petersburg residents chance to vote on casino
The bill, sponsored by Senator Joe Morrisey, would add Petersburg to the list of Virginia cities eligible to host a casino.
