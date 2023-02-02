Rasmus Dahlin Replaces Tage Thompson at NHL All-Star Game

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been selected to replace injured teammate Tage Thompson at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.

One Sabre out, another Sabre in.

With Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson nursing an injury heading into the break, the NHL announced Thursday morning that his teammate, defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, has been selected to take his place on the Atlantic Division roster at the 2023 All-Star Game.

It's hard to argue against the choice, too.

After a few promising campaigns, Dahlin has now fully blossomed into the elite defender many projected him to be after going first overall in the NHL draft back in 2018, leading the Sabres' blueline and thrusting his club into the thick of a competitive playoff race.

In 49 games with the upstart Sabres this season, Dahlin has racked up an astounding 14 goals and 41 assists for 55 points while logging a whopping 26:07 in nightly ice time. The 22-year-old has already surpassed his previous career high of 53 points in just over half a season, putting him well on pace to finish as one of the rare modern defensemen to score over a point per game across a full season, thereby cementing him as one of the most intriguing young talents in the league regardless of position.

While it is undoubtedly a shame that a talent like Thompson won't participate in the all-star festivities this year, Dahlin's inclusion is quite the consolation prize and should add even more skill to an already loaded crop of all-stars getting set to wow the masses down in Florida.