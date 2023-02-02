ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

9NEWS

Prep Rally Honor Roll: February 7

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

New Broncos coach addresses fans counting down play clock

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Early in the 2022 Denver Broncos season, fans gave an assist to the team after numerous delay of game penalties and botched timeout calls. The home crowd resorting to counting down the play clock at Empower Field at Mile High was one of the most memorable and embarrassing moments in team history.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Update on Broncos 2022 coaching staff heading into 2023

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A new head coach gets to pick his own staff and Sean Payton is making quick work in turning over the Broncos’ group of assistant coaches. As it stands now, 9NEWS has confirmed 10 of the Broncos’ 17 primary coaches from the 2022 season have either moved on or been told they will not be retained. (This does not include quality control, lower level assistants or intern coaches.)
ENGLEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Sean Payton introduced as Broncos head coach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos held an introductory news conference Monday for new head coach Sean Payton. Payton agreed to terms to become the club's 20th head coach, signing a five-year contract Friday. Payton had an average record of 10-6 in his 15 seasons as head coach of...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Letang's OT winner caps rally as Penguins stun Avalanche 2-1

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins talked about hitting reset following a wildly uneven first half of the season. Perhaps no player wanted a fresh start more than Kris Letang. The veteran defenseman's nightmarish last two months included the death of his father, a stroke due to a rare heart...
PITTSBURGH, PA
9NEWS

Oreo launches custom cookies for all 30 NBA teams

AURORA, Colo. — It's a new era in cookies. The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Oreo announced a partnership Tuesday that includes custom Oreo cookies for all 30 NBA teams. Oreo said basketball fans can celebrate their favorite team with cookies featuring each team's logo, colors and "celebratory sprinkle...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Denver rail yard opens for winter season

DENVER — The Ruby Hill Rail Yard is officially open for the 2023 season. Operated by Denver Parks and Recreation and Winter Park Resort, the urban terrain area is located at Ruby Hill Park. Each winter, the terrain park opens with various features for skiers and snowboarders to ride...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

5 Colorado hotels in top 100 of best-in-the-US list

COLORADO, USA — U.S. News & World Report said five Colorado hotels are among the best 100 lodging facilities in the United States. In its 13th annual Best Hotels rankings, the report analyzed more than 35,000 hotels to help travelers across the country. Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Disturbed’s first full tour since 2018 coming to Denver

DENVER — Disturbed is hitting the road for their first full tour since 2018. The rock band announced a 36-date North American tour Monday morning. The "Take Back Your Life" summer tour will feature support from Theory of a Deadman in Canada and Breaking Benjamin and JINJER in the United States.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Bill in Colorado legislature targets pet rent, deposits

COLORADO, USA — Finding an apartment in Denver is no walk in the park, especially not for pairs like Jake Bell and his 9-year-old boxer-pointer mix, Zeus. Zeus' legs don't work so well on hardwood these days, so Bell has to find a home with carpeting -- and he has to find a landlord who will accept pets in the first place. When he did, his new landlord demanded a pet deposit.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Duran Duran extends North American tour with Red Rocks dates

DENVER — Duran Duran have announced a 26-date North American arena tour for 2023. The classic New Wave band will play two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, Aug. 28, and Tuesday, Aug. 29, with support from Bastille, Nile Rodgers, and Chic. There is a presale that begins...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Closed Colorado museum on the market for $1.5 million

EVERGREEN, Colo. — A closed museum near Evergreen is on the market for $1.5 million. First established in 1920 by the Humphrey family, the former Humphrey Memorial Park and Museum sits on 30 acres in the foothills west of Denver. The property includes a Victorian log cabin built in...
EVERGREEN, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

