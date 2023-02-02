Read full article on original website
Committee approves homeless hotel for families at Comfort InnDavid Heitz
Arapahoe Sheriff arrests suspect in October catalytic converter theftsHeather WillardArapahoe County, CO
Two Colorado chefs are semi-finalists in the 2023 James Beard Awards, the Oscars of the food worldColorado JillGrand Junction, CO
Denver police training difficult to track, oversight chair saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Meth abatement in libraries quickly claims Denver headlines, but why?Heather WillardDenver, CO
Former Viking Jared Allen competing at Curling National Championships in Denver
DENVER — Jared Allen, a former NFL All-Pro defensive end, is now chasing a new athletic dream -- to compete at the Olympics in curling. Allen is currently in Denver, competing at the 2023 USA Curling National Championships. The winners of the event will go on to represent the USA at the World Championships.
Senior stars lead Colorado State basketball past Air Force to break losing skid
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Isaiah Stevens hounded and harassed the ball-handler, not letting him get up court. As the Air Force player approached halfcourt he was completely cut off by Stevens. Whistle. A 10-second violation. “Come on!” Stevens shouted as he clapped his hands, celebrating the turnover as...
Prep Rally Honor Roll: February 7
DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
New Broncos coach addresses fans counting down play clock
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Early in the 2022 Denver Broncos season, fans gave an assist to the team after numerous delay of game penalties and botched timeout calls. The home crowd resorting to counting down the play clock at Empower Field at Mile High was one of the most memorable and embarrassing moments in team history.
Update on Broncos 2022 coaching staff heading into 2023
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A new head coach gets to pick his own staff and Sean Payton is making quick work in turning over the Broncos’ group of assistant coaches. As it stands now, 9NEWS has confirmed 10 of the Broncos’ 17 primary coaches from the 2022 season have either moved on or been told they will not be retained. (This does not include quality control, lower level assistants or intern coaches.)
Broncos notes: Sean Payton to spend week interviewing for coaching staff slots
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Sean Desai may be considered a young defensive coordinator candidate but he's been around long enough to where he recruited a kicker named Brandon McManus to Temple University in 2008. It was Desai who offered McManus a scholarship and served as the freshman kicker's special teams...
Sean Payton introduced as Broncos head coach
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos held an introductory news conference Monday for new head coach Sean Payton. Payton agreed to terms to become the club's 20th head coach, signing a five-year contract Friday. Payton had an average record of 10-6 in his 15 seasons as head coach of...
Letang's OT winner caps rally as Penguins stun Avalanche 2-1
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins talked about hitting reset following a wildly uneven first half of the season. Perhaps no player wanted a fresh start more than Kris Letang. The veteran defenseman's nightmarish last two months included the death of his father, a stroke due to a rare heart...
Comparing this year's snow to the last time Colorado was drought-free
DENVER — The spring runoff in 2019 was big. Water even spilled over the top of Strontia Springs Dam in Littleton. That was the last time that happened, and it was also the last time that drought levels in Colorado hit zero. Even though that drought-free stretch only lasted...
Oreo launches custom cookies for all 30 NBA teams
AURORA, Colo. — It's a new era in cookies. The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Oreo announced a partnership Tuesday that includes custom Oreo cookies for all 30 NBA teams. Oreo said basketball fans can celebrate their favorite team with cookies featuring each team's logo, colors and "celebratory sprinkle...
Denver rail yard opens for winter season
DENVER — The Ruby Hill Rail Yard is officially open for the 2023 season. Operated by Denver Parks and Recreation and Winter Park Resort, the urban terrain area is located at Ruby Hill Park. Each winter, the terrain park opens with various features for skiers and snowboarders to ride...
5 Colorado hotels in top 100 of best-in-the-US list
COLORADO, USA — U.S. News & World Report said five Colorado hotels are among the best 100 lodging facilities in the United States. In its 13th annual Best Hotels rankings, the report analyzed more than 35,000 hotels to help travelers across the country. Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny...
59-year-old snowboarder welcomes worldwide competition back to Colorado
DENVER — David Riordon has a history with snowboarding here in Colorado that dates to the 1970s. He and his brother grew up in Castle Rock, and he said he saw an article that changed his favorite sport from skateboarding to a new way of going down a snowy hill.
Disturbed’s first full tour since 2018 coming to Denver
DENVER — Disturbed is hitting the road for their first full tour since 2018. The rock band announced a 36-date North American tour Monday morning. The "Take Back Your Life" summer tour will feature support from Theory of a Deadman in Canada and Breaking Benjamin and JINJER in the United States.
Bill in Colorado legislature targets pet rent, deposits
COLORADO, USA — Finding an apartment in Denver is no walk in the park, especially not for pairs like Jake Bell and his 9-year-old boxer-pointer mix, Zeus. Zeus' legs don't work so well on hardwood these days, so Bell has to find a home with carpeting -- and he has to find a landlord who will accept pets in the first place. When he did, his new landlord demanded a pet deposit.
Duran Duran extends North American tour with Red Rocks dates
DENVER — Duran Duran have announced a 26-date North American arena tour for 2023. The classic New Wave band will play two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, Aug. 28, and Tuesday, Aug. 29, with support from Bastille, Nile Rodgers, and Chic. There is a presale that begins...
Closed Colorado museum on the market for $1.5 million
EVERGREEN, Colo. — A closed museum near Evergreen is on the market for $1.5 million. First established in 1920 by the Humphrey family, the former Humphrey Memorial Park and Museum sits on 30 acres in the foothills west of Denver. The property includes a Victorian log cabin built in...
Gas up 86¢ in 1 month: Where to find the cheapest in Denver
DENVER — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Colorado has increased 86 cents over the last month. The average price for a gallon of gas is $3.92 in Colorado, as of Monday, Feb. 6, according to new numbers from AAA Colorado. Gas in Colorado is now...
Cherry Creek says its new teachers will be among the highest paid on Front Range
AURORA, Colo. — Cherry Creek Schools has adopted a new salary schedule that will go into effect next school year. The district said its salary for new teachers will start at $57,000 next year, among the highest on the Front Range. The district said it hopes the increased salary...
Repeat offenders are a major factor in Colorado's car theft epidemic, data shows
DENVER — Colorado’s record-breaking surge in car theft is being driven, at least in part, by repeat offenders who steal one vehicle after another, a 9Wants to Know analysis of state court data found. That’s no surprise to Lakewood police Cmdr. Mike Greenwell, head of the Metropolitan Auto...
