ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Princeton University

Princeton graduate student Maura Coursey dies

Maura Coursey, 28, a Princeton graduate student, died on Jan. 26 at her off-campus residence. Coursey was from Salt Lake City, Utah, where she attended West High School and the University of Utah and was an avid boxer and instructor. A first-year M.P.A. student in the School of Public and International Affairs, she was studying domestic policy at Princeton.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Spencer leads Trenton past Princeton (PHOTOS)

Saniya Spencer finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals as Trenton got past Princeton 36-28 in Trenton. SondJane Daudin tallied eight points and eight rebounds while Jamirah Glanton produced six points and five steals for Trenton (10-10). Zoriana DeLacruz had six points and eight rebounds and Xy’Airra Ferguson had four steals. Chazaiya Blackshear grabbed five rebounds.
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'

SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan.  The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction.  Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Trentonian

Celebrating Black History in Trenton: Tuxedo Club

TRENTON – Today we will be recognizing the Tuxedo Club, a social club founded in 1936 by respected men in the African American community. In 1943, the group purchased a three-story building at the corner of Bank and Willow Street. The location acted as a meeting place for social and political purposes, while also sponsoring community service projects in the Capital City.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Shop Trenton Premiers Exciting New Deals for February

A new month means new opportunities to explore and save at some of Trenton’s favorite small businesses!. Trenton’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy, providing our city with economic investment, employment opportunities, and a vibrant community in which to live, work, and play. To encourage patronage at some of our city’s fine establishments, Shop Trenton offers customers fantastic deals and opportunities to support the businesses we all know and love. To take advantage of these limited-time offers, you will need to show the flyer attached at the bottom of this article. Read on to learn more about the savings ahead for February:
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency

If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mercer County Police Academy Graduates 44 Including 5 Hamiltonians

WEST WINDSOR, NJ — Law enforcement ranks across New Jersey -- including Hamilton Police Division ant the Mercer County Sheriff's Office -- welcomed the newest Mercer County Police Academy graduates. Forty-four cadets from the 28th basic class of police officers celebrated their commencement ceremonies from the Mercer County Police Academy at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) surrounded by hundreds of family members, friends, Mercer County dignitaries and law enforcement officials from around State of New Jersey. The graduates completed 21 challenging weeks of training at the academy in all aspects of law enforcement and will now serve in police agencies within Mercer County and elsewhere  Three of...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

Five Central Bucks Students Nominated to Attend U.S. Military Academies

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Five Central Bucks students have been nominated to U.S. military service academies including West Point, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy. The five are among 30 Bucks and Montgomery county students nominated by U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick. Here are the five Central Bucks students...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
New Jersey Monthly

The Princeton Pizzeria You Must Try

Pizzeria offering classic and eccentric creations on its signature thin crust. John and Jan Ordway created the kind of eatery they wanted for their young daughters—a friendly, community-minded spot with a focus on organic, farm-fresh ingredients. Gluten-free crust is available; all sauces and toppings are gluten free. THE MENU.
PRINCETON, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Brunswick Square | Shopping mall in New Jersey

Brunswick Square is a single story shopping mall located in East Brunswick, New Jersey, at the intersection of Route 18 and Rues Lane. It is owned and managed by Washington Prime Group and has gross leasable area (GLA) of 769,041 sq ft (71,446.2 m2).
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy