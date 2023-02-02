Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed LocationJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Judge Kako Yoshimura of Japan Visits Middlesex VicinageMorristown MinuteNew Brunswick, NJ
Related
Princeton University
Princeton graduate student Maura Coursey dies
Maura Coursey, 28, a Princeton graduate student, died on Jan. 26 at her off-campus residence. Coursey was from Salt Lake City, Utah, where she attended West High School and the University of Utah and was an avid boxer and instructor. A first-year M.P.A. student in the School of Public and International Affairs, she was studying domestic policy at Princeton.
Girls basketball: Spencer leads Trenton past Princeton (PHOTOS)
Saniya Spencer finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals as Trenton got past Princeton 36-28 in Trenton. SondJane Daudin tallied eight points and eight rebounds while Jamirah Glanton produced six points and five steals for Trenton (10-10). Zoriana DeLacruz had six points and eight rebounds and Xy’Airra Ferguson had four steals. Chazaiya Blackshear grabbed five rebounds.
5 giveaways you are from the Trenton, NJ area
The saying goes “Trenton Makes the World Takes,” but what the rest of the world doesn’t know are the signs that you are from Trenton, or the areas surrounding it. Here are five giveaways you need to know about. You avoid Whitehorse circle at all costs. If...
Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'
SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan. The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction. Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
Meteorologist Steve Sosna Announces Departure From Philadelphia’s NBC10
Another face we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV for years just announced plans to leave the City of Brother Love soon. In fact, tonight's news is just the latest shakeup in the reporters and anchors of Philadelphia’s TV station, which we’ve seen quite a few big departures and changes lately.
Trentonian
Celebrating Black History in Trenton: Tuxedo Club
TRENTON – Today we will be recognizing the Tuxedo Club, a social club founded in 1936 by respected men in the African American community. In 1943, the group purchased a three-story building at the corner of Bank and Willow Street. The location acted as a meeting place for social and political purposes, while also sponsoring community service projects in the Capital City.
Kentucky-bound Camden stars D.J. Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw finalists for Naismith
The Kentucky-bound Camden High School duo of Aaron Bradshaw and D.J. Wagner have been named semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy High School Player of the Year, awarded annually by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Fellow Kentucky commit Justin Edwards of Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia was also named a finalist. The three...
trentondaily.com
Shop Trenton Premiers Exciting New Deals for February
A new month means new opportunities to explore and save at some of Trenton’s favorite small businesses!. Trenton’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy, providing our city with economic investment, employment opportunities, and a vibrant community in which to live, work, and play. To encourage patronage at some of our city’s fine establishments, Shop Trenton offers customers fantastic deals and opportunities to support the businesses we all know and love. To take advantage of these limited-time offers, you will need to show the flyer attached at the bottom of this article. Read on to learn more about the savings ahead for February:
trentondaily.com
Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency
If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
See Which Five Montco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in Pa. for 2023
Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:. #2 The Souderton Charter School Collaborative. The Souderton Charter School Collaborative has 235 students in grades K–8. It also...
Mercer County Police Academy Graduates 44 Including 5 Hamiltonians
WEST WINDSOR, NJ — Law enforcement ranks across New Jersey -- including Hamilton Police Division ant the Mercer County Sheriff's Office -- welcomed the newest Mercer County Police Academy graduates. Forty-four cadets from the 28th basic class of police officers celebrated their commencement ceremonies from the Mercer County Police Academy at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) surrounded by hundreds of family members, friends, Mercer County dignitaries and law enforcement officials from around State of New Jersey. The graduates completed 21 challenging weeks of training at the academy in all aspects of law enforcement and will now serve in police agencies within Mercer County and elsewhere Three of...
tapinto.net
Five Central Bucks Students Nominated to Attend U.S. Military Academies
DOYLESTOWN, PA—Five Central Bucks students have been nominated to U.S. military service academies including West Point, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy. The five are among 30 Bucks and Montgomery county students nominated by U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick. Here are the five Central Bucks students...
New Jersey Monthly
The Princeton Pizzeria You Must Try
Pizzeria offering classic and eccentric creations on its signature thin crust. John and Jan Ordway created the kind of eatery they wanted for their young daughters—a friendly, community-minded spot with a focus on organic, farm-fresh ingredients. Gluten-free crust is available; all sauces and toppings are gluten free. THE MENU.
tourcounsel.com
Brunswick Square | Shopping mall in New Jersey
Brunswick Square is a single story shopping mall located in East Brunswick, New Jersey, at the intersection of Route 18 and Rues Lane. It is owned and managed by Washington Prime Group and has gross leasable area (GLA) of 769,041 sq ft (71,446.2 m2).
tapinto.net
Husband of Eunice Dwumfour Posts Birthday Wishes to Slain Sayreville Councilwoman on Facebook
ABUJA, NIGERIA -- The husband of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Drumfour posted birthday wishes on Facebook to his murdered wife on Friday morning -- a day after she was killed and more than a month before her actual birthday. The story was first reported by The New York Post. “4th March...
Frigid temperatures prompt Code Blue warning throughout southern New Jersey
Police encourage people to check on their neighbors over the next few days.
Humanitarian worker from N.J. killed in Ukraine is remembered for ‘his selflessness’
An American aid worker from New Jersey was killed Thursday in Ukraine, where he was doing humanitarian work in the country’s war-torn eastern region. Pete Reed, a Bordentown native and former Marine, was aiding the evacuation of Ukrainian civilians when he was killed, according to a statement by Gov. Phil Murphy.
This coffee shop was just dubbed best in New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. It's comforting to know that this decision was made by...
Doylestown Sportswear Store Offering Outrageous Promotion if the Eagles Win the Super Bowl
In one of the most peculiar and talked-about promotions in the history of Bucks County businesses, one owner is offering the savings of a lifetime. Monica Evans wrote about the local business owner for Fox 29. John Calvecchio, owner of Sports Connection in Doylestown, is offering a huge savings opportunity...
Comments / 0