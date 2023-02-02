ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Special Kosovo court upholds most convictions of 2 veterans

By MIKE CORDER Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0ka964rp00

Appeals judges at a European Union-backed court on Thursday upheld most of the convictions of two leaders of a Kosovo war veterans’ association who were found guilty last year of witness intimidation and obstructing justice.

The appeals panel of the Hague-based Kosovo Specialist Chambers overturned one conviction of Hysni Gucati and Nasim Haradinaj but upheld four others. Their original sentences of four and a half years were reduced by three months.

In the ruling Thursday, judges said that it is “fundamental to the fulfilment of the Specialist Chambers' mission that individuals who come to give evidence, often about traumatic or difficult experiences, may do so without fear.”

Gucati, who was chairman of the Kosovo Liberation Army War Veterans Association, and Haradinaj, his deputy, were arrested in September 2020 for revealing case information, including the identities of hundreds of witnesses and potential witnesses.

Acting Special Prosecutor Alex Whiting welcomed the ruling, which he said “reinforces the rule of law in Kosovo and sends a clear message to anyone involved in witness intimidation, retaliation against witnesses and obstruction of justice.”

The special court is investigating alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the actions of the KLA during the 1998-1999 war in Kosovo.

Prosecutors have indicted several people, including former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, on charges of murder, torture and persecution. All have denied the charges. The trial of Thaci and other defendants is scheduled to begin March 1.

Witness intimidation has been a major problem in international prosecutions of crimes committed during Kosovo’s fight to break away from Serbia.

Whiting said his office “takes these crimes extremely seriously and will continue to investigate and to prosecute anyone and everyone involved in every instance.”

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers and Whiting's linked prosecutor’s office were established following a 2011 report by the Council of Europe. The human rights organization’s report included allegations that Kosovo Liberation Army fighters trafficked human organs taken from prisoners, slain Serbs and fellow ethnic Albanians.

The court, established in The Hague in part as a response to fears for the safety of witnesses, is part of the Kosovo legal system.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?

Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
Reuters

Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift

WASHINGTON/KYIV, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia.
BBC

Russian army officer admits: 'Our troops tortured Ukrainians'

Allegations of brutal interrogations, where Ukrainian men were shot and threatened with rape, have been made by a former Russian military officer. Konstantin Yefremov, the most senior officer to speak openly, told the BBC in an exclusive interview Russia now sees him as a traitor and defector. At one site...
Vox

How Turkey is ruining NATO’s moment of unity

This July, NATO will meet for a key summit in Lithuania, a chance to get leaders together and showcase the alliance’s strength and renewed sense of purpose against the backdrop of Russia’s war against Ukraine. And NATO wants to do this in one very specific way: by welcoming two longtime holdouts, Sweden and Finland, into NATO.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

Israeli Forces Reportedly Arrest Senior Islamic Jihad Figure

Israeli security forces arrested senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad personality Khader Adnan in the village of Arraba, near Jenin, in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to Arab media reports. Adnan, a spokesman for the terror group, has been arrested a number of times. In 2012, he was released from...
The Associated Press

Microsoft: Iran unit behind Charlie Hebdo hack-and-leak op

After the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo launched a cartoon contest to mock Iran’s ruling cleric, a state-backed Iranian cyber unit struck back with a hack-and-leak campaign that was designed to provoke fear with the claimed pilfering of a big subscriber database, Microsoft security researchers say. The FBI blames...
US News and World Report

Why Are Peruvian Politics Such a Mess? Inside the Halls of Its Congress

LIMA (Reuters) - As deadly protests rage across Peru, a political battle is unfolding inside the halls of Congress, walled off from the streets by hundreds of police, armored vehicles and a maze of gates. Lawmakers are at loggerheads over whether to hold a snap election this year following the...
The Associated Press

North Macedonia honors hero also claimed by Bulgaria

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia on Saturday marked the birthday of a 19th century revolutionary amid tight security in the capital of Skopje due to fears of clashes between opposing nationalist groups from North Macedonia and Bulgaria. Both countries have claims on the historic figure, Gotse Delchev,...
US News and World Report

Gibraltar Accuses Spain of 'Gross Violation of Sovereignty' Over Customs Operation

MADRID (Reuters) -Gibraltar on Friday accused Spain of a "gross violation of British sovereignty" after two customs officials entered the British overseas territory during an anti-smuggling operation. Early on Thursday, two Spanish customs agents were injured after rocks were thrown at them on a Gibraltar beach. Their small boat had...
The Associated Press

Ex-foreign minister will face diplomat for Cyprus presidency

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A center-right former foreign minister and a career diplomat backed by a communist-rooted party will battle it out for the presidency of ethnically divided Cyprus in a Feb. 12 runoff, according to official voting results announced Sunday. With all votes counted in the first round...
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
208K+
Post
599M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy