WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Florida’s Panhandle

Gov. Ron DeSantis will be holding a news conference Thursday in Santa Rosa County.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at 10:15 a.m. EST from the Imogene Theater in Milton.

The governor’s press office did not say what topics he plans to discuss.

On Wednesday, DeSantis spoke in Bradenton about his proposal for sweeping new measures to Florida’s higher education system, including an end to critical race theory.

