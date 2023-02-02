Alabama has some of the best state parks in the South. They’re fun to explore in any season, and each has its own particular draws, from hiking trails and caves to waterfalls and rock formations. Whether you'd like to fish, boulder, or just take in some picturesque scenery, you can do it here. If camping is the name of the game, you can make reservations using an online tool at alapark.com. Also, you can find resort-park amenities at Cheaha State Park, DeSoto State Park, Gulf State Park, Joe Wheeler State Park, Lake Guntersville State Park, and Lakepoint State Park. There are lists of all Alabama’s parks, as well as hiking, biking, and horseback riding trails with interactive maps, available online.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO