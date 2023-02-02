ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona lawmakers looking to crack down on gas theft

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix area program providing mental health resources to teens in need

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

WM Phoenix Open caterer to feed 250,000 people next week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Each day next week, tens of thousands of people will head to TPC Scottsdale for the Greatest Show on Grass. The WM Phoenix Open begins Saturday night with the opening Concert in the Coliseum at the 16th hole. M Culinary is the main caterer for the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County evictions soar to 2008-like levels; Biden proposes renter protections

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is experiencing a surge in eviction proceedings, according to court records released Friday morning. In January, 7,031 eviction filings were recorded. According to court spokesperson Scott Davis, that number is the largest since September 2008, the time of the last housing crash. However, U.S. Census data shows a 31% increase in the county’s housing units. Approximately 500,000 households were added between 2010 and 2020. This number is also about 13% higher than in January 2019. “I think it is safe to say that landlords are not only back to normal but surpassing normal,” Davis said.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Avondale couple finally got their $5,000 from fake contractor

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Chefs preparing to feed thousands of people at WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Where to hike safely in the Phoenix area this winter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Between the Super Bowl, the WM Phoenix Open and spring training, hundreds of thousands of visitors will soon be in the Valley. The events come at a beautiful time of year that's perfect for hiking!. Arizona's Family met with Phoenix Parks and Recreation to...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Anti-cancer showers help Buckeye firefighters fight deadly disease

BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

$100K of NFL property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — $100,000 of NFL production equipment was stolen from the NFL Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix Saturday. Phoenix police responded to a report about a theft around 5 p.m. near Washington and 2nd streets. Two unidentified suspects stole the property from a third-party vendor, police say.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Buckeye fire receives decontamination shower to help reduce cancer risk

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Raging fires aren’t the only dangers firefighters face. One of those dangers can come long after the flames are extinguished. “When we are in the moment we worry about helping people but it’s also important to think about if we get sick or we get hurt,” said Buckeye fire battalion chief McKenzie Hess.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

24 pounds of meth found in car driving through Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — 24 pounds of meth were found in a vehicle passing through Flagstaff on its way to Phoenix from Los Angeles. Coconino County deputies, along with K9 Team Cpt. Waibel and K9 Dex, stopped a vehicle on Saturday headed east on I-40 near Two Guns around 7 a.m. The driver told deputies that he was passing through, driving from Los Angeles to Phoenix. Cpt. Waibel searched the vehicle with the K9 and found a large bag with several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine inside the passenger compartment.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman meets birth family for the first time

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley woman had the reunion of a lifetime. Lori Starr was adopted at a very young age, and at 60 years old, she met her birth siblings for the first time. “I think I had the biggest smile on my face. I was so happy,” said Starr as she met her birth siblings. “Very in shock but so happy. I now have three sisters and three brothers.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman reunites with birth family after online ancestry search

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

911 call for dead baby at Phoenix McDonald's released

PHOENIX, AZ

