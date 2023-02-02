Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WPMI
Nelly, Conde Cavaliers draw major crowds to Downtown Mobile despite safety concerns
The good times were rolling Friday Night as the City of Mobile welcomed in Mardi Gras. The streets of Downtown were filled with folks waiting to see the extravagant floats, catch throws, and fellowshipping with the community, everyone in good spirits. “It was really fun, I got hit in the...
WPMI
New Aldi Distribution Center officially open for business in Loxley
Loxley, Ala. (WPMI) — A ribbon cutting of a new grocery store is an exciting moment for any small city the size of Loxley. But this ribbon cutting was all that and a bag of chips; a bag of Aldi chips, to be exact. "We are the newest city...
thebamabuzz.com
ALDI unveils new regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, adding 200 jobs
ALDI, the fast growing grocery store with a loyal following, unveiled its completed regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Alabama this week. The new center will serve 100 stores across the Gulf Coast and create 200 jobs. “At a time when inflation is putting pressure on American wallets, we...
WPMI
Brookley by the Bay masterplan finalized
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile's Brookley by the Bay dreams will soon become reality. Today, the city unveiled its final master plan for the new 98 acre waterfront park, for everyone to see. They have a lot of exciting things planned! With amenities like an amphitheater, boardwalks, picnic, and sand volleyball areas, walking trails and even a kayak launch, having something for everybody.
WPMI
Mobile Firefighter's Association suing city over pay parity
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile County circuit court judge denied motions for summary judgment filed by the Mobile Fire Fighter's Union and the City of Mobile. The Mobile Firefighter's Association is suing the city. It is upset that mobile police officers were given incentive pay last year and firefighters were not.
WPMI
Mobile Mardi Gras kicks off with Conde Cavaliers parade, Nelly concert
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — With clear skies Friday night, large crowds expected downtown for the Conde Cavaliers parade. The parade rolls at 6:30 on route A. Mobile Police are beefing up security. It's the first big event downtown since the New Year's Eve shooting that killed one person on...
WPMI
Baldwin Co. Public Schools buys 106 acres in Daphne, still considering options
Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — At the January 19th Baldwin County Public Schools Board of Education meeting, members approved Superintendent Eddie Tyler's recommendation to purchase 106 acres in Daphne for $3.1 million. The land is located on the northwest corner of Corte Road and 181. It's an area that's...
WPMI
UMS-Wright student wins 96th Annual Mobile County Spelling Bee
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The 96th Annual Mobile County Spelling Bee presented by the LendingTree Bowl and the Mobile County Public School System was held this morning, Friday, Feb. 3rd, at the Baker High School Auditorium. 51 elementary and middle school students from public, private, and parochial schools competed in the contest.
WPMI
Police: Man shot and killed at beauty supply store in Semmes
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Semmes Police Department, a man has been shot at the K&J Beauty Supply store on Moffet Road. It happened Friday evening; police say the incident began as an argument between two unidentified men. Police say one man then shot the other; the...
WPMI
Archdiocese of Mobile announces new Superintendent
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi has announced that Chad Barwick has been selected as the next Superintendent/Director of Catholic Education for Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Mobile. “Mr. Barwick is well-known and respected in the Archdiocese of Mobile. He was raised in Montgomery and as...
WPMI
Cookies and Cream murder suspect found not guilty
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Today a jury in Mobile found Robert Abrams not guilty in the shooting death of Manchella Allen in 2021. On Saturday, February 27, 2021 around 1:30 a.m., police responded to Cookies N Cream Adult Club on Theodore Dawes Road, in reference to a homicide. The...
WPMI
Daphne's mayor urges people to be screened for colon cancer
Daphne’s mayor is raising awareness about colonoscopy screenings after his battle with colon cancer. The CDC says people should start getting checked when they are 45. The age used to be 50. Mayor Robin LeJeune says he wasn’t aware the screening age had been lowered when he was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer last May at the age of 48. Doctors told him with how advanced his case was, he’d likely had it for years. LeJeune says by the time doctors caught it, it had spread to his lymph nodes. But after surgery and six months of chemotherapy, LeJeune found out Wednesday he is cancer free and got to ring the bell.
