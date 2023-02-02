Daphne’s mayor is raising awareness about colonoscopy screenings after his battle with colon cancer. The CDC says people should start getting checked when they are 45. The age used to be 50. Mayor Robin LeJeune says he wasn’t aware the screening age had been lowered when he was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer last May at the age of 48. Doctors told him with how advanced his case was, he’d likely had it for years. LeJeune says by the time doctors caught it, it had spread to his lymph nodes. But after surgery and six months of chemotherapy, LeJeune found out Wednesday he is cancer free and got to ring the bell.

DAPHNE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO