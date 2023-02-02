Read full article on original website
financemagnates.com
LiquidityFinder’s Founder Sam Low Joins FinaCom’s DRC as 34th Member
The Financial Commission (FinaCom), the independent external dispute resolution (EDR) body for the forex industry, has appointed Sam Low, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LiquidityFinder, as the latest member of its Dispute Resolution Committee. The organization said Low is the 34th industry expert to join the Committee since its founding in 2013.
