Civil rights lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse, Kenosha can proceed, federal judge rules

By Drew Dawson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial presented by his defense at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Sean Krajacic, AP

A civil rights lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse and the Wisconsin city and county of Kenosha will be allowed to move forward , a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

Anthony Huber was one of three men shot by Rittenhouse during the August 2020 protests that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white Kenosha police officer two days earlier.

In November 2021, Rittenhouse was acquitted in a homicide trial in the deaths of Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36. He also was found not guilty of injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, 26.

The lawsuit, filed in August 2021 in federal court by the Huber family, seeks "to hold the municipalities and law enforcement officers involved in the police response to the protests liable for (Huber's) death," according to the ruling.

2021: Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal sparks scattered protests; President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris react to verdict

Politics live updates: Hunter Biden goes on the offensive, GOP to oust Ihan Omar from committee

Rittenhouse and the city and county of Kenosha sought to dismiss the case, arguing the case "failed to properly allege federal civil rights claims." Both motions to dismiss were denied.

“(The Defendants’) conduct, as alleged in the complaint, involved forcing protestors into a confined area with hostile, armed individuals, and then failing to protect the protestors from violence perpetrated by the armed individuals," Judge Lynn Adelman wrote in the ruling.

The case now moves to discovery and a jury trial could be scheduled in the near future.

Anthony Huber with partner Hannah Gittings. Courtesy Danielle Rasmussen

"Today’s ruling puts Anthony’s family one step closer to justice for their son’s needless death," said Anand Swaminathan, one of the Huber family's attorneys. "The Kenosha officials that created a powder keg situation by their actions tried to claim that they cannot be held accountable for their unconstitutional conduct; that argument was soundly rejected today."

Huber's parents, John Huber and Karen Bloom, issued a statement after the decision:

“Make no mistake: our fight to hold those responsible for Anthony’s death accountable continues in full force. Neither Mr. Rittenhouse nor the Kenosha Police who authorized his bloody rampage will escape justice. Anthony will have his day in court.”

This case is one of several ongoing civil lawsuits filed in the wake of the 2020 shootings. Grosskreutz last year filed a similar lawsuit against Rittenhouse.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Civil rights lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse, Kenosha can proceed, federal judge rules

Comments / 305

John Wilson
3d ago

I don't think it's self defense I think he went there to kill he should have left the gun at home if you were just going there to help his friends he should have went to prison

Reply(37)
97
Daniel Hereth
3d ago

Here is the why a civil suit is necessary. We have an individual who is profiting from the loss of life. And is now the poster child for the far right. Going to special events and schmoozing with the likes of Green snd Boebert.

Reply(14)
36
William Bourassa
2d ago

Thank the Good Lord above the families might see some justice. It's disturbing, disgusting, and disgraceful how this killer is free to walk the streets without consequences 😢

Reply(2)
18
 

