Queensbury Planet Fitness getting new machines, more space

QUEENSBURY. N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Aviation Mall Planet Fitness location is getting ready to grow, with more equipment, a new training machine, and other features on the way. The location is operated by IGNITE Fitness Holdings, a large Planet Fitness franchisee.

The franchisee is investing $1 million into the mall-based location to add 2,000 square feet to its existing club space, expanding the location’s total footprint to 16,523 square feet. New additions will include updated cardio equipment, a new HydroMassage bed, and the PF 350, a new training machine featuring kettlebells, resistance bands, and more weight-training features.

“We are excited to have Planet Fitness cement its presence and expand its offerings to meet the needs of our community,” said Aviation Mall General Manager James Griffith. “We appreciate their continued support and investment in the shopping center.”

The Planet Fitness location operates cardio and strength machines, as well as a 30-minute exercise circuit. The gym is open 24 hours from Monday to Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday, and 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The gym is located on the Aviation Road-facing side of the mall, near 99 Restaurant.

“As the Queensbury community works toward their fitness resolutions or are looking to get moving, we’re happy to announce this expansion, providing even more space for our members to spread out and utilize our state-of-the-art equipment,” said IGNITE upstate New York VP John Hrinda. “The Queensbury community continues to invest in us, which always brings a sense of pride. We’re thrilled to have made these investments to further help them meet their health and fitness goals.”

