Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Cincinnati fire lieutenant in custody after allegedly assaulting a woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati fire lieutenant was arrested Saturday and is facing charges after being accused of assault, according to Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael A. Washington Sr. Brandon Freeman, 53, was charged with one count of assault and one count of obstructing official business after a woman told police...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Deputies temporarily close highway to execute arrest warrant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed a highway overnight to execute an arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded overnight on Saturday around 3:08 a.m. to I-71 near Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Deputies were attempting to stop a driver to execute a felony […]
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Suspect hospitalized after SWAT situation in Morrow

MORROW, Ohio (WXIX) -A suspect was taken to the hospital after the SWAT team was called to a home in Morrow early Sunday morning, according to Warren County Sheriff deputies. Deputies say they were called to a home on Tonya Marie Court around 1:17 a.m. for a domestic violence situation.
MORROW, OH
Fox 19

Police-involved shooting in Evendale under investigation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Evendale early Friday after police say a man armed with a gun did not comply with an officer’s commands to drop his weapon. Police say the officer’s shot failed to stop the suspect, who then led them on a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Second suspect sentenced in 2020 killing of Forest Park grandmother

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second person has now pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the 2020 killing of a Forest Park grandmother. Kerwin Heard was sentenced to 15 years in prison following his guilty plea to charges of manslaughter with a gun specification and aggravated assault, according to a staffer at the Hamilton County Court House.
FOREST PARK, OH
Fox 19

Man on the run from U.S. Marshals after high-speed chase in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A high-speed chase led to a crash that ignited a fire at a Duke Energy substation in Westwood Friday, and the suspect is still at-large. The crash occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue after a U.S. Marshal tried to serve an arrest warrant, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen.
CINCINNATI, OH

