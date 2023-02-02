Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Judge sets $762K bond for suspect in connection with Evendale officer-involved shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County judge set a $762,000 bond Saturday for a suspect police say was armed with a gun and did not comply with an officer’s commands to drop his weapon in Evendale. According to court documents, Carlos Ramirez, 21, was arrested Friday on charges of felonious...
Prosecutor: Police shot driver in self-defense; no charges
Authorities said Joe Frasure Jr. and his father fled when police confronted them
Fox 19
Cincinnati fire lieutenant in custody after allegedly assaulting a woman
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati fire lieutenant was arrested Saturday and is facing charges after being accused of assault, according to Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael A. Washington Sr. Brandon Freeman, 53, was charged with one count of assault and one count of obstructing official business after a woman told police...
Deputies temporarily close highway to execute arrest warrant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed a highway overnight to execute an arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded overnight on Saturday around 3:08 a.m. to I-71 near Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Deputies were attempting to stop a driver to execute a felony […]
WLWT 5
Highway temporarily shut down overnight as police execute arrest warrant
A highway was temporarily shut down overnight Saturday while police in Warren County executed a felony arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, a person wanted on a felony arrest warrant entered I-71 southbound from Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Officers shut down the highway to stop...
Fox 19
Suspect hospitalized after SWAT situation in Morrow
MORROW, Ohio (WXIX) -A suspect was taken to the hospital after the SWAT team was called to a home in Morrow early Sunday morning, according to Warren County Sheriff deputies. Deputies say they were called to a home on Tonya Marie Court around 1:17 a.m. for a domestic violence situation.
Forest Park man stabbed to death, Cincinnati man charged with murder
Shortly before 3:30 p,m. on Friday, police were called to Cascade Road where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The man died at UC Medical Center.
Fox 19
Police-involved shooting in Evendale under investigation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Evendale early Friday after police say a man armed with a gun did not comply with an officer’s commands to drop his weapon. Police say the officer’s shot failed to stop the suspect, who then led them on a...
WLWT 5
Covington police searching for suspect vehicle after reports of inappropriate contact, following in area
COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are searching for a vehicle of interest after new reports of inappropriate contact and assault in the Mainstrasse area. According to officers, it is a white Lincoln with an Ohio license plate of JCQ 4749. Police confirmed to WLWT that the department is working on leads toward an arrest.
spectrumnews1.com
Hamilton County prosecutor cites self-defense as reason not to charge officers in fatal Wyoming shooting
CINCINNATI — Two police officers who fired fatal shots into a moving vehicle in Wyoming, Ohio, earlier this week will not face criminal charges, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said on Friday. Powers described the death of Joe Frasure Jr. as “tragic” but ultimately decided the actions of the...
Police shooting leads to chase that ends when suspect crashes into Metro bus
A police shooting in Evendale led to a late-night chase that ended when the suspect crashed his pickup truck into the back of a Metro bus in Downtown Cincinnati, police said.
US Marshals still searching Westwood for man after police chase
U.S. Marshals are searching the area of Montana Avenue and Felicity Drive for a man who is wanted for charges related to assault, breaking and entering, domestic violence and a parole violation.
Fox 19
Second suspect sentenced in 2020 killing of Forest Park grandmother
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second person has now pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the 2020 killing of a Forest Park grandmother. Kerwin Heard was sentenced to 15 years in prison following his guilty plea to charges of manslaughter with a gun specification and aggravated assault, according to a staffer at the Hamilton County Court House.
Drugs, guns, and over $100K seized after Middletown search warrants
Middletown Police executed two search warrants that yielded narcotics, a stolen gun, and over $100,000 in cash.
Police: 2 killed in Middletown shooting
Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 700 block of 15th Avenue for the report of two people shot. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
Fox 19
Man on the run from U.S. Marshals after high-speed chase in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A high-speed chase led to a crash that ignited a fire at a Duke Energy substation in Westwood Friday, and the suspect is still at-large. The crash occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue after a U.S. Marshal tried to serve an arrest warrant, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen.
Dozens of vehicles recovered by new auto theft task force in first months of operation, police say
In October of 2022, the Auto Theft Suppression Task Force was created with the Dayton Police Department and surrounding agencies to help battle the rise in car thefts.
Vehicle left in house after crash; inspection to determine safe removal
Vehicle remains within Montgomery residence after Sunday morning crash; inspection to determine safe removal.
UPDATE: 2 dead after shooting in Butler Co.
Two people are dead after a shooting in Middletown early Saturday morning.
WKRC
1 injured, 1 arrested in domestic shooting in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say a man is in custody after a woman was shot Thursday morning in Colerain Township. Emergency crews were called to the Northgate Meadows Apartments on Arborwood Drive at about 9:30 a.m. They found the victim who was taken to the hospital. She's expected...
