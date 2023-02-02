1 dead after Wednesday dog attack in Tucumcari

Update (4:14 p.m.)

Officials from the New Mexico State Police provided more information regarding a Wednesday evening dog attack that led to the death of a Tucumcari resident.

According to a news release, the Quay County Sheriff’s Office asked the New Mexico State Police’s investigation bureau to investigate the death of 64-year-old Stanley Hartt, a Tucumcari resident. According to the release, agents found that around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Hartt was attacked by a pack of five dogs, all mixed breeds, while he was walking on 11th Street near Gamble.

Officials said that one of the five dogs was euthanized by a Quay County Sheriff’s deputy after the attack. The remaining dogs were located and turned over to Quay County Animal Control. Officials are still looking for information on the owner of the animals.

“This investigation is active and being led by the New Mexico State Police,” the release said. “Once complete, it will be forwarded to the 10th Judicial District Attorney for a determination on what, if any, charges will be filed.”

Update (2:58 p.m.)

Officials with the New Mexico State Police confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is investigating a fatal dog attack in Tucumcari.

Officials said more information will be out as soon as possible.

Update: (11 a.m.)

According to an announcement from the Quay County Sheriff’s Office, officials picked up the last of the dogs that they had been searching for in the wake of the Wednesday incident.

Original Story:

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Tucumcari Quay Emergency Regional Communications Center and the Quay County Sheriff’s Office, an incident involving a number of loose dogs led to an emergency advisory Wednesday evening, along with the addition of extra patrols around Tucumcari Public Schools on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, the center advised community members to remain indoors and in vehicles if they were in the area south of Tucumcari Boulevard and west of First Street, due to “vicious” animals in the area.

“Law Enforcement is attempting to catch the animals at this time,” said the center in a social media post, “An update will be sent when available. There are several dogs running loose and law enforcement is attempting to locate them at this time.”

Later, the Quay County Sheriff’s Office announced that it would provide extra patrols around the Tucumcari Public Schools, “due to last night’s incident involving the dogs.”

As of early Thursday morning, there were no published updates from either agency as to whether the animals were successfully captured, or if there were injuries involved in the incident.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

