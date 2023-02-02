Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Baltic family loses home in fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family is homeless following an overnight house fire in Baltic. According to the homeowner, three crews from the surrounding area responded to the fire, but some hoses froze in the frigid temperatures. The family says everyone is safe, but they did lose...
KLEM
Accident at 1st and 5th NW
Two vehicles collided this morning at the intersection of 1st and 5th st NW. One of the drivers received minor injury. The other refused treatment. One of the vehicles struck a power pole, causing a power line to touch down near the street. Le Mars Police, Le Mars Fire Rescue, and Mid American Energy responded to the call.
The dangers of ice dams on Siouxlander’s homes
As temperatures begin to warm up, roofers are warning homeowners of ice dams.
siouxlandnews.com
Train vs. semi crash on S. Lewis Blvd.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Authorities are responding to a train vs. semi accident on S. Lewis Blvd. The accident happened just after 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Traffic is backed up in the area while crews work the scene. Sioux City Police say there are no injuries.
As Seen In Sioux Falls: 41st Street Diverging Diamond Update
Heads up! As South Dakota heads closer to Spring, it won't be long before work on the 41st Street and Interstate 29 diverging diamond interchange ramps up again in Sioux Falls. Crews worked hard in 2022 and made significant progress on widening 41st Street to three lanes from the interstate...
WOWT
Woman charged in connection to explosion set off inside Sioux City Scheels
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities say two women were involved in an incident where an explosive device went off inside a Sioux City store. Police say one of those suspects was recently arrested. According to court documents, Jessica Katz has been charged with first-degree arson, criminal mischief and theft. The...
Snowboard outing may have prevented tragedy at roof collapse near Inwood
Insurance adjusters are in Inwood, Iowa, Monday assessing the the damage after part of the roof collapsed at the Community Center over the weekend.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Officials: First Highway 75 Bids Are Favorable
Sioux Center, Iowa — Sioux Center officials are happy with the first bids received on the first part of their three-year Highway 75 reconstruction project. The Sioux Center City Council gave local approval this week to the apparent low bid for reconstructing Highway 75 from 20th Street to 13th Street South, as well as a part of 16th Street SE.
kiwaradio.com
Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60
Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley City Council clarifies rules for snow removal
SIBLEY—The accumulating winter snowfall is producing ongoing headaches for those responsible for monitoring and moving it. That includes the Sibley City Council who addressed a residential concern during its meeting Monday, Jan. 23. Gert Gaalswyk requested to speak to the council after receiving a letter from the city about...
KELOLAND TV
Continuing to fill a grocery gap in west-central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s now been a little over a month since Fair Market celebrated its soft opening at a second location in west-central Sioux Falls. The salvage grocery store allows people in the area to pick up household staples at cheap prices without having to travel far.
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, February4, 2023
Friday was National Wear Red Day at the YMCA Gym. Liz Rupp is the Cardio Rehab Coordinator at Floyd Valley Health Care. Rupp is urging patients to know their heart numbers. The event Friday raised awareness for monitoring heart activity. The YMCA Gym put on a heart walk during the...
Pedestrian hit by car while crossing the street, Sioux City police say
While crossing the road at the intersection of Williams Avenue, a car allegedly hit the man before taking off east on Williams Avenue.
newsdakota.com
Wells County Snowmobile Fatality Identified
BOWDON, N.D. (NDHP) – A Minnesota man who died in a snowmobile crash has been identified as 67-year-old Bruce Hanson of Jackson, Minnesota. The Highway Patrol said at approximately 7:10 pm on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, the NDHP responded to a call of a snowmobile crash that had occurred in a field near the intersection of 43rd Ave SE and 3rd St SE, Bowdon.
trfradio.com
Name Released Following Fatal Snowmobile Crash
A name has been released after a southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash last month in Wells County, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bruce Hanson, (67) of Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7pm. The original report from NDHP said Sheriff’s deputies and Highway patrol responded just after 5pm.
Little Sioux Scout Ranch has been purchased
The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation has officially purchased the Little Sioux Scout Ranch from the Mid-America Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Loretta Kendall, 88, of Spencer
Services for 88-year-old Loretta Kendall of Spencer will be Wednesday, February 8th at 10:30am at First English Lutheran Church in Spencer. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7pm at the church. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
siouxlandnews.com
Two arrested after shots fired call in Milford, Iowa
MILFORD, Iowa — Two men are in jail and facing several charges after an argument in Milford, Iowa. The Milford Police say that on January 31st, at approximately 5:39 p.m., they responded to 1209 6th Street in Milford for shots fired. Officers arrived and determined that there was an...
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
siouxlandnews.com
Hartley, Iowa man charged with driving 118 mph
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A Hartley, Iowa man is charged with reckless driving after traveling at 118 mph. The Sioux County Sheriff said that on Friday, February 3, at 5:50 a.m., they arrested 26-year-old Branden Hengeveld, of Hartley, IA. The arrest came after an incident on Highway 60, near...
Comments / 0