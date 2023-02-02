ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Baltic family loses home in fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family is homeless following an overnight house fire in Baltic. According to the homeowner, three crews from the surrounding area responded to the fire, but some hoses froze in the frigid temperatures. The family says everyone is safe, but they did lose...
BALTIC, SD
KLEM

Accident at 1st and 5th NW

Two vehicles collided this morning at the intersection of 1st and 5th st NW. One of the drivers received minor injury. The other refused treatment. One of the vehicles struck a power pole, causing a power line to touch down near the street. Le Mars Police, Le Mars Fire Rescue, and Mid American Energy responded to the call.
LE MARS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Train vs. semi crash on S. Lewis Blvd.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Authorities are responding to a train vs. semi accident on S. Lewis Blvd. The accident happened just after 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Traffic is backed up in the area while crews work the scene. Sioux City Police say there are no injuries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Center Officials: First Highway 75 Bids Are Favorable

Sioux Center, Iowa — Sioux Center officials are happy with the first bids received on the first part of their three-year Highway 75 reconstruction project. The Sioux Center City Council gave local approval this week to the apparent low bid for reconstructing Highway 75 from 20th Street to 13th Street South, as well as a part of 16th Street SE.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60

Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
HOSPERS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley City Council clarifies rules for snow removal

SIBLEY—The accumulating winter snowfall is producing ongoing headaches for those responsible for monitoring and moving it. That includes the Sibley City Council who addressed a residential concern during its meeting Monday, Jan. 23. Gert Gaalswyk requested to speak to the council after receiving a letter from the city about...
SIBLEY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Continuing to fill a grocery gap in west-central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s now been a little over a month since Fair Market celebrated its soft opening at a second location in west-central Sioux Falls. The salvage grocery store allows people in the area to pick up household staples at cheap prices without having to travel far.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KLEM

KLEM News for Saturday, February4, 2023

Friday was National Wear Red Day at the YMCA Gym. Liz Rupp is the Cardio Rehab Coordinator at Floyd Valley Health Care. Rupp is urging patients to know their heart numbers. The event Friday raised awareness for monitoring heart activity. The YMCA Gym put on a heart walk during the...
LE MARS, IA
newsdakota.com

Wells County Snowmobile Fatality Identified

BOWDON, N.D. (NDHP) – A Minnesota man who died in a snowmobile crash has been identified as 67-year-old Bruce Hanson of Jackson, Minnesota. The Highway Patrol said at approximately 7:10 pm on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, the NDHP responded to a call of a snowmobile crash that had occurred in a field near the intersection of 43rd Ave SE and 3rd St SE, Bowdon.
WELLS COUNTY, ND
trfradio.com

Name Released Following Fatal Snowmobile Crash

A name has been released after a southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash last month in Wells County, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bruce Hanson, (67) of Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7pm. The original report from NDHP said Sheriff’s deputies and Highway patrol responded just after 5pm.
WELLS COUNTY, ND
pureoldiesspencer.com

Loretta Kendall, 88, of Spencer

Services for 88-year-old Loretta Kendall of Spencer will be Wednesday, February 8th at 10:30am at First English Lutheran Church in Spencer. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7pm at the church. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
SPENCER, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Two arrested after shots fired call in Milford, Iowa

MILFORD, Iowa — Two men are in jail and facing several charges after an argument in Milford, Iowa. The Milford Police say that on January 31st, at approximately 5:39 p.m., they responded to 1209 6th Street in Milford for shots fired. Officers arrived and determined that there was an...
MILFORD, IA
KELOLAND TV

The final chapter to Minnesota cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Hartley, Iowa man charged with driving 118 mph

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A Hartley, Iowa man is charged with reckless driving after traveling at 118 mph. The Sioux County Sheriff said that on Friday, February 3, at 5:50 a.m., they arrested 26-year-old Branden Hengeveld, of Hartley, IA. The arrest came after an incident on Highway 60, near...
HARTLEY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy