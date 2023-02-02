Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Cars lined up four hours in advance of free food giveaway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cars were lined up for four hours in advance for Friday’s Faith Temple Church food giveaway. This happens every week at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, and every week there is a constant stream of cars coming through. Most people are looking to get milk, eggs, bread and other staples.
nwestiowa.com
Peoples Bank leaders talk local roots
ROCK VALLEY—Doing its best to live up to its name, Peoples Bank prides itself on community connections. The 10-branch bank that got its start in Lester was chartered by the state and opened in 1945. It moved its headquarters in 1977 to Rock Valley, where Dale Kooima sits as the main location’s president.
From landmarks to apartments: Developers plan to turn downtown Sioux City buildings into residences
Several buildings along Sioux City's Historic 4th Street have been purchased by developers with plans to turn those places into apartments.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center siblings start dog treat business
SIOUX CENTER—A trio of siblings has turned a snow day idea into a hobby business. Ava, 15, Dillion, 12, and Eli, 10, Postma of Sioux Center created Mac & Mae Treats as a way to share their healthy homemade dog treats with other beloved dogs. The Postma family includes...
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden celebrates 131st Fireman's Ball
HAWARDEN—Jaden Jacobs, 21, of Hawarden, was awarded Hawarden Fire and Rescue Fireman of the Year. The annual Fireman’s Ball was held Saturday, Jan. 21, at Rooster’s Midwest Steakhouse in Hawarden. Hawarden Fire and Rescue responded to a total of 118 calls in 2022 and Jacobs answered those...
Leading food chain set to open another location in South Dakota
A popular and fast-growing food chain is opening another new location in South Dakota. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of gourmet cookies, you may be excited to learn that Crumbl Cookies is opening a new South Dakota location in Sioux Falls.
Little Sioux Scout Ranch has been purchased
The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation has officially purchased the Little Sioux Scout Ranch from the Mid-America Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center woman recalls heart scare
SIOUX CENTER—February marks National Heart Health Month each year — it’s a month that has extra special meaning for one Sioux Center resident this year. “I praise God I’m here,” said LaShawn Van De Berg, 44. “Even the other day I was telling someone I had a heart attack and each time I say those words, it hits me again — yes, that happened to me and I’m still here. That really happened to me. And it’s so weird to say that at 44.”
nwestiowa.com
County supervisors talk budget, Care Connections
SIBLEY—Looking ahead to funding needs for the upcoming fiscal year filled most of the Osceola County Board of Supervisors’ schedule the mornings of Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 24-25. The board also heard presentations from Care Connections of Northern Iowa, the county’s mental health and disabilities service region affiliate...
siouxcountyradio.com
Hiway 75 Reconstruction Phase 1 Bid Accepted
Bids for the first part of the three-year Highway 75 reconstruction came in lower than anticipated. The Sioux Center City Council gave local approval this week to the apparent low bid for reconstructing Highway 75 from 20th Street to 13th Street South, as well a part of 16th Street SE.
nwestiowa.com
Invasive insect confirmed in Osceola County
MELVIN—The presence of emerald ash borer has been confirmed in Osceola County by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The invasive insect, which spells death for ash trees, has been moving steadily westward across Iowa since 2010. As of this week, it has been confirmed in all...
Winterfest of Wheels rolls to a stop
If you're a fan of chrome and big fenders, a collection of classic cars is currently on display at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County may regulate tanning beds
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County may regulate tanning beds if a resolution presented from the county board of health is passed by the board of supervisors who heard the request on Jan.17. The topic came up at the last health board meeting, according to environmental health specialist Jonathon Hintz who presented...
KLEM
Accident at 1st and 5th NW
Two vehicles collided this morning at the intersection of 1st and 5th st NW. One of the drivers received minor injury. The other refused treatment. One of the vehicles struck a power pole, causing a power line to touch down near the street. Le Mars Police, Le Mars Fire Rescue, and Mid American Energy responded to the call.
kicdam.com
Sheldon Business Damaged in Wednesday Evening Fire
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– A Sheldon business was damaged Wednesday evening when a fire was found in the wall. Fire crews were called to 104 North 4th Avenue, the home of Kamies Plumbing and Heating shortly after six o’clock where a small fire and some charred wood could be seen around a chimney pipe coming out the wall.
nwestiowa.com
Chief of police reports 'a lot of progress made'
HAWARDEN—The Hawarden City Council at its Jan. 25 meeting heard from the police department and Chamber of Commerce about how things have gone for them in 2022. Police chief Corey Utech said the police department had an increase in calls for service in 2022, rising from 2,216 to 2,599 in Hawarden.
siouxfalls.business
And the 2023 Downtown Burger Battle winner is…
A burger featuring pepper jam, jalapeno bacon and black truffle cheese spread has taken the crown in the 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle. The prize goes to Crawford’s Bar & Grill, where Chef Dan Myers and the culinary team created their burger, The Truffle Jam, using a prime beef patty, toasted pretzel bun, baby arugula, tomato and pepper jam, jalapeno bacon and black truffle cheese spread.
The dangers of ice dams on Siouxlander’s homes
As temperatures begin to warm up, roofers are warning homeowners of ice dams.
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
dakotanewsnow.com
Baltic family loses home in fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family is homeless following an overnight house fire in Baltic. According to the homeowner, three crews from the surrounding area responded to the fire, but some hoses froze in the frigid temperatures. The family says everyone is safe, but they did lose...
