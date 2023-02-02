SIOUX CENTER—February marks National Heart Health Month each year — it’s a month that has extra special meaning for one Sioux Center resident this year. “I praise God I’m here,” said LaShawn Van De Berg, 44. “Even the other day I was telling someone I had a heart attack and each time I say those words, it hits me again — yes, that happened to me and I’m still here. That really happened to me. And it’s so weird to say that at 44.”

SIOUX CENTER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO