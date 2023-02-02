ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

‘CranBeary Bear’ dies, could not walk or climb trees

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — The Appalachian Bear Rescue announced that “CranBeary Bear” died on Friday. “It is with sadness we inform you that CranBeary Bear passed away early this afternoon at The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine,” Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR) said on Facebook.
TOWNSEND, TN
WATE

Sevier Animal Care Center over capacity

Sevier Animal Care Center is asking people to adopt or foster dogs as the shelter is 'drowning in dogs.'. Sevier Animal Care Center is asking people to adopt or foster dogs as the shelter is 'drowning in dogs.'. The Seven on 2/03. News at 6 on 2/03. News at 5...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Yee-Haw Brewing Co. officially opens in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After two years, Yee-Haw Brewing Company is now opening its doors to the public. The new business is holding its grand opening on Friday Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to midnight, giving the community the opportunity to stop by whenever they find it most convenient.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person called 911 and alerted Knoxville Fire Department crews of a fire at their neighbor’s house on Saturday afternoon. The caller said they could see the smoke coming from the eyes of the house, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks. When KFD crews arrived,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

101-year-old continues to advocate for Sevier Co. Libraries

The Sevier County Public Library system is highlighting a very special supporter this month for her birthday. Emma Ruth Catlett is turning 101 years old. 101-year-old continues to advocate for Sevier Co. …. The Sevier County Public Library system is highlighting a very special supporter this month for her birthday....
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville art auction breaks records, brings in over $1.4 million

Case Auction's Winter Auction, which featured a pastel portrait by Beauford Delaney, broke multiple records and made half a million dollars over the total high estimate for the auction according to a press release. The items auctioned brought in over $1.4 million total based on information from Case Auction's website.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville's first Black police officer

Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked around them to create his own path. He was Knoxville's first Black police officer, a City alderman, and he served as a watchman over the U.S. Customs House. Knoxville’s first Black police officer. Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Moldy lemons found at Knoxville diner

The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing. The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Latest on Smith & Wesson coming to Blount County

Smith & Wesson will soon start calling Blount County home. The company will start moving into its new headquarters a little later in the year but things are moving on as scheduled. Latest on Smith & Wesson coming to Blount County. Smith & Wesson will soon start calling Blount County...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN

