ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Friday night was the first big event in downtown Mobile since the New Year’s Eve mass shooting. Thousands of people also packed the streets for the city’s first Mardi Gras parade of the season. There was a huge show of force Friday from Mobile Police.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Sculpture unveiled at Africatown Heritage House as date set for opening

The Africatown Heritage House took another step forward Friday and set an opening date – July 8. “Everything that you see happening here on this campus has been because a lot of people pulled together, a lot of organizations, a lot of entities,” said Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, who has spearheaded the creation of the heritage house. Ludgood presided over the day’s ceremony.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

3 Mardi Gras parades in downtown Mobile: Saturday, Feb. 4

UPDATE (7:38 p.m.): The Pharaohs’ Mystic Society and Conde Explorers have paraded in downtown Mobile. If you missed it, check out the video below! UPDATE (4:15 p.m.): The Bayport Parading Society and Mystic DJ Riders have completed their ride through the streets of Mobile for the 2023 Mardi Gras season. You can watch the video […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

February events with Mobile Parks and Recreation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Parks and Recreation has a big February lined up. See below for a look at some of the events!. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Seminar. This event will be held at Sullivan Community Center from 6-9PM. This informative seminar is a great training/session for anyone who is looking to take a deeper dive into DEI. This training is free to attend, no registration is required. It is great for friends, families, team building, school clubs/organizations, and even staff for small businesses!
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Mardi Gras kicks off with Conde Cavaliers parade, Nelly concert

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — With clear skies Friday night, large crowds expected downtown for the Conde Cavaliers parade. The parade rolls at 6:30 on route A. Mobile Police are beefing up security. It's the first big event downtown since the New Year's Eve shooting that killed one person on...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Sheriff, Gulf Shores sign agreement for special event help

Arrest by deputies in spring break, Hangout Fest will be handled by city court. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s office are considering an agreement that will keep any arrests made by deputies during special events in town in municipal court.
GULF SHORES, AL
tourcounsel.com

Eastern Shore Centre | Shopping mall in Spanish Fort, Alabama

Eastern Shore Centre is a 540,000-square-foot (50,000 m2) lifestyle center located at the intersection of Malbis Parkway (Alabama State Route 181) and Interstate 10 in Spanish Fort, Alabama, United States, a suburb of Mobile. A landscaped perimeter road, Eastern Shore Boulevard, connects the lifestyle and power center components of this hybrid regional center.
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

Porch Parade returns to Mobile with a philanthropic twist

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A parade that started during the pandemic is pushing into its third season! On Friday, Feb. 2, the Mobile Porch Parade launches its map of houses for 2023! It’s a parade that you can do just about any time you want, and you can take any route you choose. Mobile Porch […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

UMS-Wright student wins 96th Annual Mobile County Spelling Bee

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The 96th Annual Mobile County Spelling Bee presented by the LendingTree Bowl and the Mobile County Public School System was held this morning, Friday, Feb. 3rd, at the Baker High School Auditorium. 51 elementary and middle school students from public, private, and parochial schools competed in the contest.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Actor Morgan Freeman joins Gulf Shores PD in reviewing new applicants

Gulf Shores, Ala. (WPMI) — Academy Award winning actor Morgan Freeman was part of a group last week reviewing candidates applying for jobs with the Gulf Shores Police Department. Freeman, known for his roles in Shawshank Redemption, Driving Miss Daisy and Million Dollar Baby, owns property in Gulf Shores.
GULF SHORES, AL
WPMI

Brookley by the Bay masterplan finalized

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile's Brookley by the Bay dreams will soon become reality. Today, the city unveiled its final master plan for the new 98 acre waterfront park, for everyone to see. They have a lot of exciting things planned! With amenities like an amphitheater, boardwalks, picnic, and sand volleyball areas, walking trails and even a kayak launch, having something for everybody.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

What to know: planning for Mardi Gras parking this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s first Mardi Gras parade of the season is just two days away. Large crowds mean folks may soon be vying for the best parking spots in Downtown Mobile. Many locals say parking can be a hassle unless you plan ahead. “It’s not that bad...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Humane Society sues six former employees, moves board member into ‘executive role’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Humane Society has filed a lawsuit against six of its former department heads for defamation against the organization. According to the 28-page complaint filed on Jan. 17, 2023, PHS claims the six defendants “intentionally and/or recklessly published defamatory information, clearly directed said information at PHS and/or the Board, and […]
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy