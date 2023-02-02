Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Friday night was the first big event in downtown Mobile since the New Year’s Eve mass shooting. Thousands of people also packed the streets for the city’s first Mardi Gras parade of the season. There was a huge show of force Friday from Mobile Police.
Sculpture unveiled at Africatown Heritage House as date set for opening
The Africatown Heritage House took another step forward Friday and set an opening date – July 8. “Everything that you see happening here on this campus has been because a lot of people pulled together, a lot of organizations, a lot of entities,” said Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, who has spearheaded the creation of the heritage house. Ludgood presided over the day’s ceremony.
WPMI
History Museum of Mobile hosts Annual African American Music Fest for Mobile Co students
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The History Museum of Mobile has announced that its annual African American Music Festival will be held on February 2 and 3, 2023. Mobile County students will be treated to musical performances by artists who specialize in three genres of music developed by African Americans:
3 Mardi Gras parades in downtown Mobile: Saturday, Feb. 4
UPDATE (7:38 p.m.): The Pharaohs’ Mystic Society and Conde Explorers have paraded in downtown Mobile. If you missed it, check out the video below! UPDATE (4:15 p.m.): The Bayport Parading Society and Mystic DJ Riders have completed their ride through the streets of Mobile for the 2023 Mardi Gras season. You can watch the video […]
WALA-TV FOX10
February events with Mobile Parks and Recreation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Parks and Recreation has a big February lined up. See below for a look at some of the events!. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Seminar. This event will be held at Sullivan Community Center from 6-9PM. This informative seminar is a great training/session for anyone who is looking to take a deeper dive into DEI. This training is free to attend, no registration is required. It is great for friends, families, team building, school clubs/organizations, and even staff for small businesses!
WPMI
Mobile Mardi Gras kicks off with Conde Cavaliers parade, Nelly concert
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — With clear skies Friday night, large crowds expected downtown for the Conde Cavaliers parade. The parade rolls at 6:30 on route A. Mobile Police are beefing up security. It's the first big event downtown since the New Year's Eve shooting that killed one person on...
WLOX
Happening Feb. 10: Free expungement clinic for Mississippi Center for Justice
There’s now legislation - called the Jumpstarting our Businesses by Supporting Students Act - to allow Pell Grants to be used for job training programs. Highlighting Black History Month with 100 Men Hall. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. We took a deeper dive at the good the group has...
WLOX
Married couple of 50 years shares love story at Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras Parade
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The coast’s first parade of carnival season kicked off Saturday. Dozens drew in from in-state and out-of-state, filling the streets as the annual Ocean Springs Elks Parade rolled through downtown. The parade followed it’s traditional route from Beach Front to Washington Street. Many folks...
Sheriff, Gulf Shores sign agreement for special event help
Arrest by deputies in spring break, Hangout Fest will be handled by city court. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s office are considering an agreement that will keep any arrests made by deputies during special events in town in municipal court.
tourcounsel.com
Eastern Shore Centre | Shopping mall in Spanish Fort, Alabama
Eastern Shore Centre is a 540,000-square-foot (50,000 m2) lifestyle center located at the intersection of Malbis Parkway (Alabama State Route 181) and Interstate 10 in Spanish Fort, Alabama, United States, a suburb of Mobile. A landscaped perimeter road, Eastern Shore Boulevard, connects the lifestyle and power center components of this hybrid regional center.
Let the good dogs roll: Costumed canines get their own Mardi Gras parade
Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier watched Mardi Gras go to the dogs on Saturday, but he wasn’t complaining about it: The island’s third parade of the season was the Mystic Krewe of Salty Paws, an event tailor-made for dog lovers. “There’s not a lot of opportunities for dogs...
Porch Parade returns to Mobile with a philanthropic twist
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A parade that started during the pandemic is pushing into its third season! On Friday, Feb. 2, the Mobile Porch Parade launches its map of houses for 2023! It’s a parade that you can do just about any time you want, and you can take any route you choose. Mobile Porch […]
WPMI
UMS-Wright student wins 96th Annual Mobile County Spelling Bee
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The 96th Annual Mobile County Spelling Bee presented by the LendingTree Bowl and the Mobile County Public School System was held this morning, Friday, Feb. 3rd, at the Baker High School Auditorium. 51 elementary and middle school students from public, private, and parochial schools competed in the contest.
Beloved Maine lobster food truck expanding to Alabama coast region, company says
Food truck fanatics in the Birmingham area are likely already familiar with the Cousins Maine Lobster brand. The leading lobster food truck brand announced last week its plans to bring Maine lobster rolls to foodies in the Mobile, Alabama, to Pensacola, Florida corridor. Cousins Maine Lobster will hold a grand...
Movie shot in Baldwin, Mobile Counties set to be released this month
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Special screenings of a movie filmed on the Alabama Gulf Coast are already receiving positive reviews in Silverhill and in Pensacola this week. “This is really key for Mobile and Baldwin County area location owners, crew, vendors that worked on the film to be able to see it before its […]
WPMI
Actor Morgan Freeman joins Gulf Shores PD in reviewing new applicants
Gulf Shores, Ala. (WPMI) — Academy Award winning actor Morgan Freeman was part of a group last week reviewing candidates applying for jobs with the Gulf Shores Police Department. Freeman, known for his roles in Shawshank Redemption, Driving Miss Daisy and Million Dollar Baby, owns property in Gulf Shores.
WPMI
Brookley by the Bay masterplan finalized
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile's Brookley by the Bay dreams will soon become reality. Today, the city unveiled its final master plan for the new 98 acre waterfront park, for everyone to see. They have a lot of exciting things planned! With amenities like an amphitheater, boardwalks, picnic, and sand volleyball areas, walking trails and even a kayak launch, having something for everybody.
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo misses loan payment, but director confident about strong spring season
The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is banking on a strong spring season to help recover from a difficult 2022 that led to the zoo to miss one of its escrow payments last month, its director said Friday. The zoo in Gulf Shores missed a loan payment backing $27.1 million of...
WALA-TV FOX10
What to know: planning for Mardi Gras parking this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s first Mardi Gras parade of the season is just two days away. Large crowds mean folks may soon be vying for the best parking spots in Downtown Mobile. Many locals say parking can be a hassle unless you plan ahead. “It’s not that bad...
Pensacola Humane Society sues six former employees, moves board member into ‘executive role’
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Humane Society has filed a lawsuit against six of its former department heads for defamation against the organization. According to the 28-page complaint filed on Jan. 17, 2023, PHS claims the six defendants “intentionally and/or recklessly published defamatory information, clearly directed said information at PHS and/or the Board, and […]
