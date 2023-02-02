Read full article on original website
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Bure records 11th hat trick
1943 — Montreal’s Ray Getliffe scores five goals to lead the Canadiens to an 8-3 triumph over the Boston Bruins. 1958 — Ted Williams signs a contract with the Boston Red Sox for $135,000, making him the highest paid player in major league history. 1967 — Muhammad...
WTOP
Thomas helps Nets rally from 23 down to beat Wizards 125-123
NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Thomas scored a career-high 44 points off the bench and the short-handed Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 23-point deficit to stun the Washington Wizards 125-123 on Saturday night. Edmond Sumner also set a personal best with 29 points and Nic Claxton had 15 points...
WTOP
New York and Calgary hit the ice in non-conference matchup
Calgary Flames (24-17-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (27-14-8, third in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -120, Flames +100. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers take on the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. New York is 27-14-8 overall and 13-9-4 at home....
WTOP
Alex Ovechkin’s son Sergei earns perfect score in NHL skills Breakaway Challenge
Ovi Jr. earns perfect score in NHL Breakaway Challenge originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. There was no contest for most wholesome moment at the NHL All-Stars Skills Competition on Friday. If there was, the Ovechkins would’ve run away with it. Alex Ovechkin and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby...
WTOP
NHL All-Star Game Results
2009_Eastern 12, Western 11, Eastern wins shootout 2-0 2003_Western 6, Eastern 5, Western wins shootout 3-1 NOTE_There was no game in 1966 since the game was moved from the start of the season to midseason, and there was no game in 1979 because the Challenge Cup series between the Soviet Union and Team NHL was held instead. There was no game in 1987 because Rendez-Vous 87, a two-game series between Team NHL and the Soviet Union, replaced the All-Star Game. There was no game in 1995 or 2005 due to the owners’ lockout. There was no game in 2006 because of the Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy.
WTOP
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 42 as Thunder blow out Rockets
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder took what coach Mark Daigneault called a “bloodthirsty mentality” into Saturday’s rematch with the Houston Rockets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points to help the Thunder blow out Houston 153-121. They were disappointed in losing at Houston on Wednesday...
WTOP
Stars bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Ducks
Anaheim Ducks (16-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-10, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -340, Ducks +280. BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars look to end a three-game skid when they take on the Anaheim Ducks. Dallas is 28-13-10 overall and 13-5-6 in...
WTOP
Zach LaVine scores 36 as Bulls beat Trail Blazers 129-121
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls tried all sorts of defensive coverages on Damian Lillard. He kept scoring anyway. Just not enough to hold down Zach LaVine and company. LaVine scored 36 points, DeMar DeRozan had 27 and the Bulls topped Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers 129-121 on Saturday night.
WTOP
Banchero, Magic win as Hornets struggle from foul line
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic took advantage of Charlotte’s poor foul shooting to beat the Hornets 119-113 Sunday. The Hornets made just one of nine free throws in...
WTOP
Dodgers sign INF Miguel Rojas to $6M, 1-year deal thru 2024
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms with infielder Miguel Rojas on a $6 million, one-year deal that takes him through the 2024 season. The contract announced Saturday includes a salary of $5 million in 2024 and a club option salary of $5 million in 2025 with a $1 million buyout and charitable contributions.
WTOP
Signing day 2023: Top DC-area football recruits make their college decisions
Signing day for high school football’s 2023 class came and went Wednesday, and top athletes from the D.C. area put pen to paper in one of the biggest decisions of their lives. Each of the nine D.C. area players in ESPN’s Top 300 has now chosen their school for...
