Lansing, MI

Lansing survivor of Ohio Turnpike pileup now recovering at Sparrow

By Skyler Ashley
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After an extended period of intense treatment at a Ohio hospital following the tragic Ohio Turnpike pileup , Jacob Taylor, 21, of Lansing, is back home receiving care at Sparrow Specialty Hospital.

Taylor was traveling with his parents, Lisa and Mark Taylor, his sisters, Josie and Jordan Taylor, and his girlfriend Emma Smith.

Smith died from injuries sustained in the crash .

While Jacob Taylor’s parents were released from the Ohio hospitals earlier, his injuries require a longer stay at the Sparrow Specialty Hospital, where he will be seen by experts trained to treat patients with severe trauma and aid in their recovery.

The Taylor family owns the Lansing restaurant Fidler’s On the Grand , which has been temporarily closed while the family recovers from the crash.

“Though Jacob has a long recovery ahead of him, thanks to Sparrow Specialty Hospital, his care and progress has exceeded our expectations,” Mark Taylor said in a statement released by Sparrow.

