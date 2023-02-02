ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

bocaratontribune.com

Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) and Hopportunities to Host Second Annual Corn hole For the Kids Tournament

Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) and Hopportunities are partnering to host the second Annual Cornhole for the Kids Tournament. The event will be held on Saturday, February 4 beginning at 1 p.m. at Hopportunities, 440 NE 5th Ave., Delray Beach. To register teams of two, please visit: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E345497&id=104...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Penelope Set to Open at Mizner Park this Month

Mizner Park, 327 Plaza Real in Boca Raton, will welcome Penelope, the newest concept from Sub-Culture Group featuring a New Orleans-inspired menu, bar and more, to the center in February. It will occupy the 1,500 square-foot space that was Kapow!. Opening in March is American Social, that will take the...
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

County OKs high-density apartment complex next to LWB-area senior community

LAKE WORTH BEACH — Valencia Shores has lost its fight to block a high-density apartment complex from being built to the north of the 1,143-home retirement community. Palm Beach County commissioners approved plans by a 6-1 vote for the Villages at Windsor, a development that will abut Valencia Shores and include four buildings containing 187 apartments. Forty-seven will be workforce housing, where rents will be linked to one's income.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Two new stores, two new restaurants coming soon to The Gardens Mall

Two new stores and two new restaurants are scheduled to open later this year at The Gardens Mall. Chanel Fragrance & Beauty Boutique and This Place Blows are scheduled to open by the end of the winter season.Chanel’s new, luxury fragrance storewill be located on the upper level near the Gardens Café. The stores will have the latest fragrances, makeup, and skincare trends.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Robb Report

As Miami’s Booming Real Estate Market Spills Over, Fort Lauderdale Sees Luxury Listings Spike

Few American cities continue to boom during the pandemic quite like Miami. From Golden Beach to South Beach, Indian Creek to Coral Gables, the South Florida metropolis saw a surge of newcomers lured by its open spaces and tax-friendly business environment. How big was Miami’s boom? Total home sales rose by around 50 percent in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, with median prices up nearly 20 percent from April 2021 to April 2022 alone.  Unsurprisingly, much of Miami’s market momentum has spilled over into neighboring cities, most notably Fort Lauderdale—the canal-filled boater haven just 30 miles north of Miami...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews tow away stuck sailboat on bridge in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Not-so-smooth sailing after a sailboat hits a bridge near Hendricks Isle and Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Fire rescue sent out crews to tow the boat after it got stuck. There was no apparent damage to the boat or bridge. No one injuries were...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

