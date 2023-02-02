Read full article on original website
bocaratontribune.com
Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) and Hopportunities to Host Second Annual Corn hole For the Kids Tournament
Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) and Hopportunities are partnering to host the second Annual Cornhole for the Kids Tournament. The event will be held on Saturday, February 4 beginning at 1 p.m. at Hopportunities, 440 NE 5th Ave., Delray Beach. To register teams of two, please visit: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E345497&id=104...
bocaratontribune.com
Penelope Set to Open at Mizner Park this Month
Mizner Park, 327 Plaza Real in Boca Raton, will welcome Penelope, the newest concept from Sub-Culture Group featuring a New Orleans-inspired menu, bar and more, to the center in February. It will occupy the 1,500 square-foot space that was Kapow!. Opening in March is American Social, that will take the...
West Palm Beach's Antique Row fumes over 'spite,' 'aggression' in charity event dispute
The springtime gala Evening on Antique Row has endured for more than a quarter century, through years when prostitutes still strutted boldly on Dixie Highway north of Southern Boulevard and a grungy gas station sold glass pipes on the corner to a nascent renaissance of moneyed newcomers and trendy restaurants.
WSVN-TV
Iconic Runway 84 reopens as 1960s-style supper club after major face-lift
SoFlo foodies, you are cleared for takeoff at Runway 84. The iconic eatery is back after an eight-month layoff for a major face-lift. With a fresh new look, a new name and a few additions to the menu, the place is ready to make new memories while keeping one eye on the past.
'Dream difficult dreams': Leaders advise students at Wellington Black History Month forum
WELLINGTON — Why does it matter to work on your passions? How do you open a business? What does it take to succeed in the professional world?. Eleven Black business owners, doctors and community leaders from around Palm Beach County answered these questions for local students Wednesday during Wellington's first Black History Month forum.
24th annual South Florida Garlic Fest set to rock with food, Drake White, more
Garlic: a 10-megaton force of flavor capable of taking even the most mundane dishes on a rocket ride to Flavor Town. In honor of this powerfully pungent, bulbous beauty, the 24th annual South Florida Garlic Fest is here and ready to rock your weekend with garlic-infused goodness. More festivals:Don't miss...
Best waterfront restaurants in southern Palm Beach County for dining and drinking
Yes, everything really does taste better by the water and if you live in Florida you'll want to know where to find the best waterfront restaurants. We have a lot of waterfront in Palm Beach County, so we'll be delivering this wisdom in geographic bites. If you live in southern...
Black history: Nine Palm Beach County sites, venues with significance to Black community
Black history is intricately woven into Palm Beach County's past. Here are just some of the sites and venues with historic significance to the Black community. Black History Month: Celebrate across Palm Beach County with music, film, festivals Food Editor: From ribs to rotis, Black-owned restaurant favorites to savor ...
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Florida. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
County OKs high-density apartment complex next to LWB-area senior community
LAKE WORTH BEACH — Valencia Shores has lost its fight to block a high-density apartment complex from being built to the north of the 1,143-home retirement community. Palm Beach County commissioners approved plans by a 6-1 vote for the Villages at Windsor, a development that will abut Valencia Shores and include four buildings containing 187 apartments. Forty-seven will be workforce housing, where rents will be linked to one's income.
Coco Gauff Q & A: 'Hometown hero' talks Billie Jean Cup, Grand Slams, living in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH — Called “our hometown hero’’ by various local politicians, Coco Gauff was back in Delray Beach Friday to attend a news conference that announced the Billie Jean King Cup coming back to town. Gauff will play for Team USA when it hosts Austria on April 14-15 in a five-match competition in...
Two new stores, two new restaurants coming soon to The Gardens Mall
Two new stores and two new restaurants are scheduled to open later this year at The Gardens Mall. Chanel Fragrance & Beauty Boutique and This Place Blows are scheduled to open by the end of the winter season.Chanel’s new, luxury fragrance storewill be located on the upper level near the Gardens Café. The stores will have the latest fragrances, makeup, and skincare trends.
wflx.com
Palm Beach County animal shelter offering $14 adoptions during February
In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is offering $14 adoptions on all pets in the adoption program for the month of February. Each adoption will ensure a forever “valentine” is spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and has a county license tag, the shelter said.
Tap42 Craft Kitchen + Bar Heads to Palm Beach Gardens
It’s the tenth location for Tap42
As Miami’s Booming Real Estate Market Spills Over, Fort Lauderdale Sees Luxury Listings Spike
Few American cities continue to boom during the pandemic quite like Miami. From Golden Beach to South Beach, Indian Creek to Coral Gables, the South Florida metropolis saw a surge of newcomers lured by its open spaces and tax-friendly business environment. How big was Miami’s boom? Total home sales rose by around 50 percent in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, with median prices up nearly 20 percent from April 2021 to April 2022 alone. Unsurprisingly, much of Miami’s market momentum has spilled over into neighboring cities, most notably Fort Lauderdale—the canal-filled boater haven just 30 miles north of Miami...
WSVN-TV
Crews tow away stuck sailboat on bridge in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Not-so-smooth sailing after a sailboat hits a bridge near Hendricks Isle and Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Fire rescue sent out crews to tow the boat after it got stuck. There was no apparent damage to the boat or bridge. No one injuries were...
This Oceanfront Resort in Florida Just Got a Multimillion-dollar Renovation — With a Chic Pool Bar and the First Omakase in Palm Beach
Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa just completed a multi-year renovation, and you need to see inside.
Boca man dies, 2nd seriously hurt in scooter-car collision
BOCA RATON — A 43-year-old Boca Raton man riding a motor scooter was killed, and his passenger seriously injured, in a two-vehicle collison Thursday afternoon, police said Friday. Didier Hurtado Estrada was riding his 2020 YNGF RevolutionX east on the right shoulder of West Palmetto Park Road, west of...
cbs12.com
Missing Lyft driver had fare from Delray Beach to Okeechobee before he vanished
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — There is new information in the search for a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Lyft tells the family of 74-year-old Gary Levin that he picked up a fare in Delray Beach with a scheduled drop off in Okeechobee at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023.
